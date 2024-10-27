Three-Point Stance: Quarterback recruiting, five-star watch, Billy Napier

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on the quarterback watch as signing day gets closer, five prospects who could become five-stars in the next round of rankings and the case to be made for Florida to keep embattled coach Billy Napier.

1. QUARTERBACK WATCH WITH SIGNING DAY CLOSE

Bryce Baker

2. FIVE WHO COULD BE FIVE-STARS

Michael Carroll



There are currently 25 five-stars in the Rivals250 and we’re going to do our best to get that number to 32 to reflect the first round of the NFL Draft. There is a good chance at least one of them will lose their five-star status when we release new rankings next month so there is still plenty of space to add players. Here are five I’m watching through the all-star events: Caleb Cunningham: There are only two five-star receivers in the 2025 class and that feels low so Cunningham will be in the conversation. There is still some fine-tuning that the Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County standout needs to polish up but Cunningham is a freak athlete, has great hands and has produced. I just wish he got more exposure against elite competition to compare apples to apples. Dijon Lee Jr.: Ohio State commits Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord are the two five-star cornerbacks but Lee is almost a carbon copy of those two and might be the most natural athlete among the group. Lee has length, playmaking ability, cover skills, speed and he’s such a smooth playmaker on both sides of the ball that he cannot be ignored. Nathaniel Marshall: Watching him on tape, I don’t necessarily buy that the Auburn commit is 6-foot-5 but he’s pretty close and he covers the entire field to make plays. Defensive end is also a primo position in the NFL Draft and right now there are only two total. Marshall has size, length, ranginess and he can move. He’s another one I wish showed up to the Rivals Five-Star as was planned though to see what he could do against elite players. Michael Carroll: After watching senior film of Carroll at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, it’s clear to me that the Alabama commit has all the tools to be a future first-round pick. He always had impressive size but now he’s added a physical toughness that might be unparalleled in this class. He mauls people and enjoys doing it. There’s no way there are five more gifted offensive tackles. Alvin Henderson: At what point can we ignore Henderson’s stats throughout his high school career and just not take a chance that he has first-round NFL potential? I despise making rankings decisions off stats alone but Henderson has now rushed for more than 2,400 yards with 42 touchdowns this season averaging more than 13 yards per carry. Last year, the Auburn pledge had more than 3,500 yards with 61 touchdowns. Yes, he’s doing it against competition in Elba, Ala., but maybe he’s just really good, too. And even though he didn’t compete at the Rivals Five-Star this summer, there is a little Bijan Robinson look to him physically.

3. THE CASE TO KEEP BILLY NAPIER

Billy Napier and DJ Lagway © Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images