How to watch Paris-Nice 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map for eight day cycling race

The Paris-Nice 2025 race begins this Sunday, March 9 and runs through Sunday, March 16, starting in the commune of Le Perray-en-Yvelines and concluding in the city of Nice. The eight-day race features 22 teams of 7 riders.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2025:

When: Sunday, March 9 - Sunday, March 16

Sunday, March 9 - Sunday, March 16

Paris-Nice 2025 Cycling Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET. Live coverage will be available on Peacock.



Stage 1 - Sunday, March 9 at 8:35 am

Stage 2 - Monday, March 10 at 9:45 am

Stage 3 - Tuesday, March 11 at 9:45 am

Stage 4 - Wednesday, March 12 at 9:45 am

Stage 5 - Thursday, March 13 at 9:45 am

Stage 6 - Friday, March 14 at 9:45 am

Stage 7 - Saturday, March 15 at 8:25 am

Stage 8 - Sunday, March 16 at 10:25 am

Paris-Nice 2025 stages:

Paris-Nice 2025 consists of 8 stages: 1 team time-trial, 3 hilly stages, 3 flat stages, and 1 mountain stage.

Paris-Nice 2025 route map:

The Paris-Nice race will take place in 13 host cities, including the communes of Montesson, Vichy, and Saint-Just-en-Chevalet. Click here to see the official route map.

How many days is the Paris-Nice race?

The 2025 Paris-Nice race is eight days long.

How far is the Paris-Nice bike race?

The total distance is 1,202.6 kilometers.

Who won last year’s Paris-Nice race?

Matteo Jorgenson won last year’s race, becoming just the third American to win Paris-Nice.

How do I watch cycling on Peacock?

Will Peacock have the Tour de France?

Peacock is the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029, with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

