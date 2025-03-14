Highlights: 2025 Paris-Nice, Stage 6

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rays pick up 2026 team option on Yandy Díaz, add vesting option for 2027
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hawkeyes’ worst season in seven years prompts firing of Fran McCaffery, program’s all-time wins leader
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Clark’s 17 lead VCU over St. Bonaventure 76-59 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
Stolz, McLeod secure silver and bronze at worlds
Highlights: Loyola rolls past Saint Louis
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rays pick up 2026 team option on Yandy Díaz, add vesting option for 2027
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hawkeyes’ worst season in seven years prompts firing of Fran McCaffery, program’s all-time wins leader
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Clark’s 17 lead VCU over St. Bonaventure 76-59 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
Stolz, McLeod secure silver and bronze at worlds
Highlights: Loyola rolls past Saint Louis
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Paris-Nice, Stage 6
March 14, 2025 01:47 PM
Relive the action from Stage 5 of the 2025 Paris-Nice, a flat 209.8km trek from from Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban to Berre l’Etang
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue