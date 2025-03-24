Jonas Vingegaard says he suffered a concussion in a crash

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Colorado State at Maryland
Medved to leave Colorado State for native Minnesota after tourney run with Rams, AP source says
Gerrit Cole
If baseball wants its pitchers focused on durability, the rules of the game might have to change
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada
Jason Brown tries to reboot his Boston story at World Figure Skating Championships

Top Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_250324.jpg
Betting odds for top WRs in the NFL draft
nbc_roto_rbbfinalfourv2_250324.jpg
Best Final Four wagers entering Sweet 16
nbc_horse_louisianaderby_250324.jpg
Assessing Tiztastic’s chances at Kentucky Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Colorado State at Maryland
Medved to leave Colorado State for native Minnesota after tourney run with Rams, AP source says
Gerrit Cole
If baseball wants its pitchers focused on durability, the rules of the game might have to change
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada
Jason Brown tries to reboot his Boston story at World Figure Skating Championships

Top Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_250324.jpg
Betting odds for top WRs in the NFL draft
nbc_roto_rbbfinalfourv2_250324.jpg
Best Final Four wagers entering Sweet 16
nbc_horse_louisianaderby_250324.jpg
Assessing Tiztastic’s chances at Kentucky Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonas Vingegaard says he suffered a concussion in a crash

  
Published March 24, 2025 12:44 PM

PARIS — Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has revealed that he suffered concussion in a crash during the Paris-Nice race.

Speaking to Danish media BT, the 28-year-old cyclist from Denmark said he had now resumed training.

“I rode my bike for the first time and I’m still taking it very easy,” Vingegaard said.

It was only known that Vingegaard hurt his left hand during the fifth stage of Paris-Nice after hitting the ground in a climb. The Visma-Lease a Bike team leader had not previously spoken publicly about his head trauma.

“After the crash I was dizzy, and after the stage I got very nauseous and was incredibly tired, which continued for the next several days,” he said in comments.

After his crash, Vingegaard retired from the week-long race. He has since withdrawn from the Catalonia Volta.

Vingegaard’s biggest goal this year is to win the Tour de France for the third time. The three-week event takes place from July 5-27.

The next event on Vingegaard’s race program is in June at the Critérium du Dauphiné, a tough race that many Tour de France contenders use to fine tune their preparations for cycling’s blue riband competition.

“Right now we’re taking it day by day and letting the rehabilitation determine whether we need to make further changes or additions to my program,” he said.

Vingegaard was runner-up at the Tour last year, lagging more than six minutes behind Tadej Pogacar. But his preparations for cycling’s biggest race had been seriously hampered by a crash in April 2024, when he sustained a broken collarbone and ribs, and a collapsed lung.