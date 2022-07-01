Tour de France 2022

Welcome to the home of the 2022 Tour de France, live on USA, NBC, NBC Sports and Peacock .

Here you’ll find the full TV schedule, live stream information, route and stage previews and more. Check back frequently for updates and to see who wins the polka-dot, white, green and yellow jerseys.

When Does the Tour de France Start?

The 109th Tour de France will start on Friday, July 1 in Copenhagen and ends on Sunday, July 24 as the riders finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The entire race consists of 21 stages and is approximately 3,346 kilometers, or 2,079 miles, long. The complete 2022 Tour de France schedule can be found below.

How Can I Watch the Tour de France?

Stream every stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France on Peacock , NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. Or, stream the Tour on NBC Sports with commentary by Phil Liggett and Bob Roll, along with analysis from former professionals Christian Van Velde and Chris Horner.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Tour de France including team information, stage previews, maps, elevation profiles as well as complete stage results and overall standings for every classification. Plus, Peacock will provide live streaming coverage of every stage of the 2022 Tour de France, featuring live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage, in addition to full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, and rider interviews.

TOUR DE FRANCE ROUTES

STAGE 1 ROUTE

The 1st stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 13.2 km, starting and finishing in Copenhagen. One of two individual time trials in this year’s Tour, this stage will see the most powerful rider of the day claim the first yellow jersey of the Tour. Denmark is the 10th country to host the Grand Depart, and the most northerly in the race’s history.

STAGE 2 ROUTE

The 2nd stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 202.2 km. Riders will start in Roskilde, the former capital of Denmark, before facing a trio of Category 4 climbs and ending in Nyborg where one rider will earn the first polka dot jersey of the Tour.

STAGE 3 ROUTE

The 3rd stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 182 km and is the last of three days in Denmark before riders take a day off to travel to France. The stage begins in Vejle and will head south, passing through Kasper Asgreen’s hometown Kolding before finishing in a likely bunch sprint in Sonderborg about 20 miles from the German border.

STAGE 4 ROUTE

The 4th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 171.5 km and begins at Dunkirk, the northernmost point of France. This stage is the first of seven hilly stages and it includes six Category 4 climbs. As the weather conditions constantly change in northern France, wind could be a factor, particularly along the coastline in the final kilometers of the stage, and the riders will need to pay attention to avoid gaps in the peloton.

STAGE 5 ROUTE

The 5th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 153.7 km, starting at Lille Metropole and ending at Arenberg Porte du Hainaut. This stage features brutal sections of cobblestones, with the riders having to worry about punctured tires, and if it’s raining, slippery terrain.

STAGE 6 ROUTE

The 6th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 219.9 km, making it the longest stage of this year’s race. Beginning in Binche, the cyclists tackle the Cote de Pulventeux, a Category 3 climb only a half-mile long, but averaging 12.3% in gradient, followed by the uphill finish to the Cote des Religieuses.

STAGE 7 ROUTE

The 7th stage, the first mountain stage of the 2022 Tour de France, covers 176.3 km. This stage starts in Tomblaine while La Planche Des Belles Filles, the finish, features for the sixth time in 11 years.

STAGE 8 ROUTE

The 8th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 186.3 km and by the end of this day, the peloton will have visited its fourth country in eight stages. Week 2 of racing begins in Dole and finishes in the Swiss city of Lausanne. The hilly city located on the shores of Lake Geneva will favor the puncheurs (cyclists whose strength is short, steep climbs), with a Category 3 climb to the finish line in the “Olympic capital.”

STAGE 9 ROUTE

The 9th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 192.9 km and marks the final race day before the first of two designated “rest days.” The stage starts in Aigle and riders will tackle two Category 1 climbs in the second half of the stage – but this is the only mountain stage out of six this year without a summit finish.

STAGE 10 ROUTE

The 10th stage of the 2022 Tour de France follows the first rest day and covers 148.31 km. After a brief visit to Switzerland, the Tour returns to France where it will stay for the remainder of the race. Running alongside Lake Geneva and winding through a series of valleys, the route will give riders their first taste of the Alps, after two days in the Vosges mountains.

STAGE 11 ROUTE

The 11th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 151.7 km and is the first of two grueling mountain stages in the High Alps. After warming up on the Montvernier, the cyclists next cross the Telegraphe and Galibier and finish atop the Col du Granon, an 11.3 km (7 mi) climb with a steady, 9.2% avg. gradient that only flattens out in the final few hundred meters.

STAGE 12 ROUTE

The 12th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 165.1 km and takes place on Bastille Day, a French national holiday. This stage features nearly 41 miles of vertical terrain over three HC climbs: a second pass over the Col du Galibier, the highest point on the 2022 route; the Col de la Croix de Fer; and a final summit finish on the iconic Alpe d’Huez, with its 21 hairpin turns.”

STAGE 13 ROUTE

The 13th stage of the 2022 Tour de France is a 192.6 km flat stage between Le Bourg d’Oisans and Saint Etienne. This stage is one of the more relaxed ones on the Tour and should allow the peloton to bring back what breakaway might form and set up for a sprint to the finish.

STAGE 14 ROUTE

The 14th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 192.5 km from Saint-Etienne to Mende. With five categorized climbs, this hilly stage could turn the day into two separate races: one between the breakaway riders, and the second among the general classification favorites.

STAGE 15 ROUTE

The 15th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 202.5 km. The road from Rodez to Carcassonne is often hilly, and the ups and downs that lead to it can favor breakaways, but this year the route has been designed to suit the sprinters’ teams.

STAGE 16 ROUTE

The 16th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 178.5 km from Carcassone to Foix following the final rest day. This stage brings the riders to the foothills of the Pyrenees, and if history is an indicator, it’s a great opportunity for a successful breakaway. The GC (General Classification) contenders will likely want to save their legs for the more difficult climbs over the next two days, so teams without a top contender or sprinter might view this day as their last chance to earn a coveted stage win.

STAGE 17 ROUTE

The 17th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 129.7 km and is the first of two straight mountain stages, both with summit finishes. Four categorized Pyrenean climbs await the riders on this day, and the GC contenders who have lost time in the Alps may choose to attack and put pressure on the leader before the final climb to the Peyragudes airport.

STAGE 18 ROUTE

The 18th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 143.2 km and it marks the final mountain stage of the 2022 Tour. Three categorized climbs with steep pitches and two long descents over narrow, gravel roads remain.

STAGE 19 ROUTE

The 19th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 188.3 km from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors. This flat route will favor the sprinters who survived the Pyrenees as they head into Stage 20’s decisive individual time trial.

STAGE 20 ROUTE

The 20th stage of the 2022 Tour de France covers 40.7 km of undulating terrain. This stage is the cyclists’ last chance to clinch a podium placement or better yet, a coveted jersey. But two short climbs in the final kilometers add to the drama, and riders can lose extra time if they haven’t managed their effort throughout.

STAGE 21 ROUTE

The 21st stage covers 115.6 km as the 2022 Tour de France comes to a close on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. While some will be happy just to finish the Tour, sprinters will look to claim a prestigious win in Paris. The stage, which has grown into a traditional victory parade for the GC leader heading into the final day, begins at La Defense Arena.

