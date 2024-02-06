Skip navigation
NFL
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
D.J. Fluker
D.J.
Fluker
Raiders sign Brandon Parker to active roster, D.J. Fluker to practice squad
The Raiders made a pair of moves involving offensive linemen on Tuesday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
D.J. Fluker
LV
Guard
#67
Raiders sign veteran OL D.J. Fluker
D.J. Fluker
FA
Guard
#67
Panthers to host D.J. Fluker for workout
D.J. Fluker
FA
Guard
#67
Jets meet with free agent G D.J. Fluker
D.J. Fluker
LV
Guard
#76
Patriots bring in FA G D.J. Fluker for workout
D.J. Fluker
LV
Guard
#76
Eagles holding workout with OL D.J. Fluker
