NFL
Houston Texans
Eric Tomlinson
Eric
Tomlinson
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Texans sign Eric Tomlinson
The Texans added a veteran tight end to the roster on Monday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Eric Tomlinson
HOU
Tight End
#87
Texans sign journeyman TE Eric Tomlinson
Eric Tomlinson
HOU
Tight End
#87
Broncos cut Eric Tomlinson
Eric Tomlinson
HOU
Tight End
#87
Broncos sign former Ravens TE Eric Tomlinson
Eric Tomlinson
HOU
Tight End
#87
Ravens released TE Eric Tomlinson
Eric Tomlinson
HOU
Tight End
#87
Ravens re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson
