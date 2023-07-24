 Skip navigation
Top News

Texans sign Eric Tomlinson

  
Published July 24, 2023 05:45 PM

The Texans added a veteran tight end to the roster on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Eric Tomlinson to their 90-man roster. They also announced that they have waived linebacker Ian Swenson.

Tomlinson spent last season with the Broncos and caught nine passes for 79 yards and a touchdown while appearing in every game. He has also played for the Jets, Patriots, Giants, Raiders, and Ravens since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Houston signed Dalton Schultz as a free agent in March and their tight end group also includes Teagan Quitoriano, Brevin Jordan, Mason Schreck, and Jordan Murray.