2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks
With MLB’s traditional Opening Day coming on Thursday, the Rotoworld Baseball crew got together to give their predictions for how the 2025 MLB season will play out.
Spoiler alert: The Dodgers should be really good. Can they be historically good? That’s what we’re about to find out. Also a spoiler alert? You are probably going to get sick of hearing about them.
Aside from our World Series predictions, you’ll find our picks for MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year in each league. We’ll present our consensus picks first before you can see how each of our writers voted. For a number of these predictions, there was quite a bit of disagreement. This is mostly intended to be a fun exercise, as this great game has its way of keeping us on our toes.
Rotoworld Staff Consensus 2025 MLB Predictions
2025 National League champion: Dodgers
Six votes - Dodgers
One vote - Phillies, Braves, Diamondbacks
2025 American League champion: Rangers
Three votes - Rangers
One vote - Red Sox, Astros, Royals, Tigers, Orioles, Yankees
2025 World Series champion: Dodgers
Five votes - Dodgers
One vote - Phillies, Braves, Orioles, Diamondbacks
2025 AL MVP winner: Bobby Witt Jr.
Seven votes - Bobby Witt Jr.
Two votes - Aaron Judge
2025 NL MVP winner: Shohei Ohtani
Six votes - Shohei Ohtani
Two votes - Corbin Caroll
One vote - Juan Soto
2025 AL Cy Young Award winner: Garrett Crochet
Four votes - Garrett Crochet
Two votes - Tarik Skubal, Logan Gilbert
One vote - Bryce Miller
2025 NL Cy Young Award winner: Zack Wheeler
Four votes - Zack Wheeler
Three votes - Paul Skenes
One vote - Corbin Burnes, Spencer Schwellenbach
2025 AL Rookie of the Year: Jasson Dominguez
Three votes - Jasson Dominguez
Two votes - Roman Anthony
One vote - Jacob Wilson, Kristian Campbell, Nick Kurtz, Jack Leiter
2025 NL Rookie of the Year: Dylan Crews
Eight votes - Dylan Crews
One vote - Michael McGreevy