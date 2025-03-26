 Skip navigation
Alejandro Kirk
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk finalizes $58 million contract for 2026-30
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
Richard Pitino
Xavier hires Richard Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks

  
Published March 26, 2025 12:48 PM

With MLB’s traditional Opening Day coming on Thursday, the Rotoworld Baseball crew got together to give their predictions for how the 2025 MLB season will play out.

Spoiler alert: The Dodgers should be really good. Can they be historically good? That’s what we’re about to find out. Also a spoiler alert? You are probably going to get sick of hearing about them.

Aside from our World Series predictions, you’ll find our picks for MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year in each league. We’ll present our consensus picks first before you can see how each of our writers voted. For a number of these predictions, there was quite a bit of disagreement. This is mostly intended to be a fun exercise, as this great game has its way of keeping us on our toes.

MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball: Bold predictions from Rotoworld staff for 2025 MLB season
Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews is among the players the Rotoworld Baseball staff believes in for 2025.

Rotoworld Staff Consensus 2025 MLB Predictions

2025 National League champion: Dodgers

Six votes - Dodgers

One vote - Phillies, Braves, Diamondbacks

2025 American League champion: Rangers

Three votes - Rangers

One vote - Red Sox, Astros, Royals, Tigers, Orioles, Yankees

2025 World Series champion: Dodgers

Five votes - Dodgers

One vote - Phillies, Braves, Orioles, Diamondbacks

2025 AL MVP winner: Bobby Witt Jr.

Seven votes - Bobby Witt Jr.

Two votes - Aaron Judge

2025 NL MVP winner: Shohei Ohtani

Six votes - Shohei Ohtani

Two votes - Corbin Caroll

One vote - Juan Soto

2025 AL Cy Young Award winner: Garrett Crochet

Four votes - Garrett Crochet

Two votes - Tarik Skubal, Logan Gilbert

One vote - Bryce Miller

2025 NL Cy Young Award winner: Zack Wheeler

Four votes - Zack Wheeler

Three votes - Paul Skenes

One vote - Corbin Burnes, Spencer Schwellenbach

2025 AL Rookie of the Year: Jasson Dominguez

Three votes - Jasson Dominguez

Two votes - Roman Anthony

One vote - Jacob Wilson, Kristian Campbell, Nick Kurtz, Jack Leiter

2025 NL Rookie of the Year: Dylan Crews

Eight votes - Dylan Crews

One vote - Michael McGreevy

Individual Rotoworld Staff 2025 MLB Predictions

edit predictions.jpg

