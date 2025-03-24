2025 top fantasy baseball prospects: Top 10 players with Dylan Crews and Jason Dominguez on top

We’re gonna do things a little differently this year.

Our first edition of the list will be what you’ve seen from me for the better part of eight years; a look at the top 10 fantasy prospects who have a chance to help fantasy rosters during the upcoming season.

Going forward, we’ll take a look at the five prospects who need to be rostered right now, and then a look at some interesting prospects -- some who can help in 2025, some who have a later ETA -- to keep an eye on in a variety of leagues.

A reminder for this version: This is ONLY players who have Rookie of the Year MLB eligibility, and ONLY a look at potential help for 2025. Also, Roki Sasaki is not on this list because he shouldn’t be viewed as a prospect in my eyes based on his success in one of the best baseball leagues in the world.

All that away, here’s a look at the top prospects who can help your fantasy roster this season.

1. Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 100 G, .270/.342/.451, 13 HR, 25 SB, 36 BB, 92 SO at Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester; 31 G, .218/.288/.353, 3 HR, 12 SB, 11 BB, 26 SO at Washington.

The top three on this list are pretty obvious, in part because they’re the three best players that are undoubtedly going to open the season in the majors as of Sunday night; barring something unforeseeable. Crews gets the nod over the second player on this list -- not sure why I’m treating it like a spoiler, you can just scroll down a couple inches -- but it’s close. He gets the nod because of a more well-rounded game, and I do like the fact that he’s going to be hitting near the top of a decent Washington order. Crews has the tools to be a fantasy star, and while he may not reach that level in 2025, he certainly should be good enough to be rostered in the majority of formats.

2. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

2024 stats: 58 G, .314/.376/.504, 11 HR, 16 SB, 22 BB, 50 SO for High-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre; 18 G, .179/.313/.304, 2 HR, 5 SB, 11 BB, 19 SO at New York.

If you are going just pure ceiling, you could argue that Dominguez belongs ahead of Crews. When healthy, he’s shown the ability to be a five-category helper, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he was a perennial 30/30 player. There’s just a little more risk in his profile than Crews. Still, he’s one of the few prospects right now that I’d want in my lineup to open 2025.

3. Kristian Campbell, INF, Boston Red Sox

2024 stats: 115 G, .330/.439/.558, 20 HR, 24 SB, 74 BB, 103 SO at High-A Greenville, Double-A.

I had Campbell at three even before it was announced that he was going to make the Red Sox out of camp, but it certainly didn’t hurt. He was as good as any minor-league player in baseball last year, and while he hasn’t exactly torn the cover off the baseball in the Grapefruit League (.586 OPS over his first 19 games), there have been flashes of five-tool talent. Campbell might have a little shorter leash than the names above, but he has the ability to be as good -- if not better -- than any rookie in baseball.

4. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2024 stats: 119 G, .291/.396/.498, 18 HR, 21 SB, 79 BB, 127 SO at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester

As of publication, it appears Anthony will not make the Red Sox out of Florida. He did reach base at a .386 clip in the Grapefruit League, but a .212 average and 11 strikeouts in 44 plate appearances -- plus a glut of outfielders in Boston -- likely didn’t help. That being said, Anthony is the top prospect in baseball according to many (number two on my list behind Crews), and everything you’re looking for in an upper-echelon outfielder is within Anthony’s grasp. He should be up relatively early, and he’s one of two players not on an MLB roster to begin the year I’d be stashing.

5. Cam Smith, 3B, Houston Astros

2024 stats: 32 G,, .313/.396/.609, 7 HR, 2 SB, 8 BB, 12 SO at Low-A Myrtle Beach, High-A South Bend and Double-A Knoxville.

Again, as of publication, we don’t know if Smith is going to make the roster. It sounds like there’s a good shot that he’s going to be, however, after a spring training that saw him homer four times in his 14 games with a ridiculous 1.221 OPS. Smith has excellent power, but he has a chance to hit for a decent average as well; although I’d be a little concerned about strikeouts, particularly early on. He won’t help in the steals category, but it won’t shock me at all if Smith is one of the 15 best third baseman by the end of 2025. He’s that second player I’d be rostering if he doesn’t make Houston out of Florida, by the way.

6. Jacob Wilson, SS, Oakland Athletics

2024 stats: 53 G, .443/.473/.668, 7 HR, 2 SB, 14 BB, 15 SO at Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas; 28 G, .250/.314/.315, 0 HR 0 SB, 3 BB, 10 S) at Athletics.

This is where I probably differentiate with the “industry” the most. I get the concerns with Wilson. He hasn’t shown much power, and his average speed doesn’t make him a great bet to steal bases. There’s a real chance he’s just a one-category player. I just believe in the talent way too much to rank him any lower than this, and I considered moving him up a couple spots. His bat-to-ball skills are elite and then some, and while you can’t take Cactus League stats very seriously, the fact that he homered four times in Arizona is encouraging. I’d prefer Wilson to open the year on my bench, but a chance to hit .300, homer a dozen times and score some runs in an underrated Athletics’ lineup makes him vastly underrated. Thank me later.

7. Jackson Jobe, RHP, Detroit Tigers

2024 stats: 21 G, 91 1/3 IP, .178 BAA, 1.12 WHIP, 45 BB, 98 SO at High-A Wet Michigan, Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo; 2 G, 4 IP, .071 BAA, 0.50 WHIP, 1 BB, 2 SO at Detroit.

Jobe is going to open the year in the Detroit rotation to the surprise of no one, and it appears he’ll make his first MLB start against the Mariners either Monday or Tuesday. The right-hander has the best stuff of any pitching prospect in baseball, and while he’s not the next Paul Skenes, he’s a 22-year-old (until July) with two plus-plus pitches and two more than grade above-average. The one thing to be concerned about with Jobe outside of baseball being really hard is that it still seems likely the Tigers will manage his innings, but the upside is well worth that risk.

8. Matt Shaw, 3B, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 124 G, .284/.379/.488, 21 HR, 31 SB, 62 BB, 95 SO at Double-A Knoxville and Triple-A Iowa.

Shaw made his MLB debut in the series against the Dodgers in Japan, and to be honest, it didn’t go great with a 1-for-9 showing and four strikeouts. We’re not going to make a judgement based on two games against the best team in baseball, however, and Shaw has looked the part this spring; enough so that he should open the year as the Cubs’ starting third baseman. His hit, power and run tools all project at least above-average, making him a third baseman who can hit 20-plus homers and steal a similar amount of bases. If he struggles Chicago may send him back to Triple-A, but he should be on benches until he shows he can’t do it.

9. Jordan Lawlar, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks

2024 stats: 23 G, .278/.378/.496, 2 HR, 6 SB, 14 BB, 23 SO at Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno.

Lawlar would rank considerably higher on this list if we weren’t just ranking for 2025, as he has the upside to someday be one of the best shortstops in baseball. He’s dealt with injuries, but when healthy he shows the swing path and speed to suggest he can be a five-category contributor. He’s going to have to rake in Reno in order to get a chance at the highest level, but he’s just too talented to not make the top 10. It won’t surprise me even a smidgen if he ends up being a strong contributor for the D-Backs and fantasy managers this summer.

10. Kumar Rocker, RHP, Texas Rangers

2024 stats: 10 G, 36 2/3 IP, 1.96 ERA, .180 BAA, 0.79 WHIP, 5 BB, 55 SO at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock; 3 G, 11 2/3 IP, 3.86 ERA, .267 BAA, 1.54 WHIP, 6 BB, 14 SO a Texas.

It’s been a mixed spring training for Rocker, but because of injuries, it does look like he’s going to open the year in the Texas rotation. The swing-and-miss stuff is undeniable; there’s a handful of pitchers at most who have a better slider, and he also shows a high 90 mph fastball and quality curve. He generally throws strikes, but there are command concerns. You could argue a few different players deserve this spot -- and if Rhett Lowder was healthy he’d be in the top 10 pretty easily, but I’d take my chances with Rocker on my roster. Worst thing is you jump ship if he struggles.

Also considered: Rhett Lowder, RHP, Cincinnati Reds; Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles; Bubba Chandler, RHP; Pittsburgh Pirates; Bryce Eldridge, 1B, San Francisco Giants; Jack Leiter, RHP, Texas Rangers; Max Muncy, 2B, Athletics