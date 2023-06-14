Building A Winning Team With Carpenter

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features an outfielder who just came off the injured list and hit the ground running, an improving hitter in Cleveland and a reliever quietly excelling in Arizona.

Available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues

After spending more than a month on the injured list with a mild AC joint sprain after making a spectacular catch in right field, Carpenter returned before the Tigers’ three-game slate against the Diamondbacks the past weekend and Arizona’s pitchers had trouble keeping him off the base paths. He went 8-for-12 with two runs scored, one walk, and two strikeouts. The 25-year-old burst onto the prospect scene last season after hitting 30 bombs across Double-A and Triple-A before the Tigers called him up, where he hit six more and finished the season with a .233 ISO. Don’t let the fact that Detroit has yet to win a game in June scare you away from adding this power-hitter to your squad.

Available in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues

During the past 14 days, there might not be a hotter hitter sitting on the waiver wire for many fantasy managers. The 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .417/.451/.667 with two homers, four runs scored, and eight RBI over the past two weeks while striking just 16 percent of the time. Much like many Guardians hitters and prospects, Brennan has a disciplined approach at the plate. He has also shown above-average raw power at times during batting practice, but he has struggled to bring that power into games. The AL Central is one of the worst divisions in the league but the Guardians are 1 ½ games behind the Minnesota Twins and because the division is so dreadful, they have to win the AL Central Crown to make the playoffs. If Brennan continues hitting and producing, they just might surprise everyone this summer.

Available in 86 percent of Yahoo leagues

After winning 74 games last year and finishing fourth in the National League West, the Diamondbacks are one of the better storylines this season. They are leading the NL West and are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the NL. Who would have thought that? However, they are not without flaws. Their bullpen is one of the worst in the league. McGough began the season as co-closer with Andrew Chafin , but after a dreadful start, he was replaced by Miguel Castro . Quietly, McGough has gotten his season back on track, and he picked up his first save since April over the weekend. Over his last 15 appearances, the 33-year-old has a 1.45 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and a 24/8 K/BB ratio. Not too shabby. While we are unsure if he will take the job and run with it, it doesn’t hurt to take a chance on a reliever on one of the best teams in baseball.