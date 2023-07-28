Casas On The Rise

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 30: Triston Casas #36 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 30, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features the rapid emergence of a middle-of-the-order force for the surging Red Sox and an unexpected mid-rotation stabilizer for the Phillies.

Triston Casas, 1B, Red Sox

Available in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues

It’s hardly a coincidence Boston’s second-half surge has coincided with Casas rapidly blossoming into a certifiable middle-of-the-order force, slashing a stratospheric .469/.575/1.094 with six homers and 11 RBI across 11 games since the Midsummer Classic. It’s an extremely small sample size, but the 23-year-old former top prospect has always possessed stellar plate discipline and an advanced offensive approach. He’s gotten more aggressive at the dish of late, and it’s resulting in a significant uptick in over-the-fence power. The burgeoning slugger took Braves ace Spencer Strider deep on Wednesday evening for his third homer in his last five contests and is finally starting to emerge as the four-category impact contributor fantasy managers envisioned when he was tearing the cover off the ball in the upper minors.

“I think it’s just been a steady progression for sure,” Casas told MLB.com earlier this week. “I can’t pinpoint exactly when I started to feel more comfortable. But I think as every at-bat has gone on, I’ve felt more and more comfortable at the plate. Things are starting to slow down. I’m starting to get a better awareness of my barrel, trying to get a better feel for my timing as well.”

It’s an oft-repeated trope that development isn’t linear when it comes to prospects and that certainly appears to be the case here with Casas. After enduring some initial turbulence as part of an extended adjustment period dating back to last season, he finally appears to be getting more comfortable at the dish and is starting to produce at an elite level. If he keeps hitting like this, he won’t be available in more than half of Yahoo fantasy leagues for much longer.

Cristopher Sánchez, SP/RP, Phillies

Available in 83 percent of Yahoo leagues

Sánchez has unexpectedly emerged as a viable mid-rotation stabilizer for the Phillies over the last few weeks, allowing three earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts since joining Philadelphia’s rotation back on June 17, compiling a sparkling 2.61 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 33/4 K/BB ratio across 38 innings during that span. Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his performance is that he’s gone from walking nearly four batters-per nine in his career to virtually zero this season, and he’s been able to sustain that progress for nearly a month. With less traffic on the bases, Sánchez is excelling and appears to be working his way into the conversation for a permanent rotation spot. The 26-year-old left-hander will aim to keep the momentum going on Sunday when he faces the Pirates in Pittsburgh. It may be too soon to fully buy in on Sánchez, but he certainly should be rostered in all fantasy formats given his recent performance.