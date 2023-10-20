Early 2024 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft

Each year it seems as though the fantasy baseball season begins earlier and earlier. Most sharp players are already beginning their research for the next year before the current year even comes to a close. As the 2023 MLB postseason rolls on, draft season is already well underway and a consensus average draft position will soon form.

Before that completely takes shape though, we got the Rotoworld baseball crew (and several of our friends in the industry) together to select players in standard snake-style fashion for a 12-team mock draft.

This will give you some insight into our thoughts and how we’re reading the landscape before ADP begins to influence our decisions.

Follow along with our round-by-round analysis and develop some ideas for your own drafts!

For this particular mock draft, we utilized the basic 5x5 scoring that most fantasy managers are accustomed to: AVG, R, HR, RBI, SB on the hitting side, and W, ERA, WHIP, SV, K on the pitching side. And with the following position setup: C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS, 5 OF, UTIL and 9 P.

The participants, in draft order …

1. Eric Cross

2. Eric Samulski

3. Greg Jewett

4. Nick Mariano

5. Scott Pianowski

6. Jorge Montanez

7. Matthew Pouliot

8. Chris Clegg

9. Shelly Verougstraete

10. George Bissell

11. Dave Shovein

12. D.J. Short

Round 1

1.01 Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves

1.02 Julio Rodríguez, OF, Mariners

1.03 Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals

1.04 Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees

1.05 Mookie Betts, 2B/OF, Dodgers

1.06 Corbin Carroll, OF, Diamondbacks

1.07 Trea Turner, SS, Phillies

1.08 Kyle Tucker, OF, Astros

1.09 Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers

1.10 Jose Ramírez, 3B, Guardians

1.11 Spencer Strider, SP, Braves

1.12 Gerrit Cole, SP, Yankees



Round Analysis:

And they’re off! It should come as a shock to absolutely no one that Ronald Acuña Jr. sits as the first overall pick here – as he’ll hold that honor in most fantasy drafts throughout the winter and spring. The 25-year-old superstar and likely National League MVP finished as the consensus top overall selection in fantasy drafts last March – then went out and slashed a gargantuan .337/.416/.596 with 41 homers, 149 runs scored, 106 RBI and a jaw-dropping 73 stolen bases. As long as he remains healthy, he should finish among the top overall performers once again in 2024.

Behind Acuña Jr. you start to see the wave of the fresh, young, power/speed superstars in the league – Julio Rodríguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Corbin Carroll. You should be able to pencil each of them into the first round for the next 5-7 years. Trea Turner was in the conversation for the top overall selection in 2023 fantasy drafts, and though he had a “disappointing season”, he still had 26 homers and 30 steals while eclipsing 100 runs scored – and is lighting the world on fire during the postseason. He’ll be just fine in 2024. Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Jose Ramírez – and even Freddie Freeman – are pulled from that same power/speed mold that most fantasy managers are looking to build around with their foundation picks. Ramírez (3B) and Freeman (1B) give the added benefit of adding speed from an unconventional position. Betts gaining second base eligibility (as well as shortstop in leagues that only require 10 or 15 games played at the position the previous year to qualify) is a tremendous boon to his fantasy value as well.

The one player who stands out to me as someone who doesn’t quite fit in here is Aaron Judge (sorry Nick). The 31-year-old slugger was a five-category monster and league-winner for many during the 2022 season, and we still saw elite power production and counting stats from him when he was on the field in 2023, but he only swiped three bases in four attempts. In this day and age – with the massive increase in stolen bases league-wide – you can wind up making the draft a whole lot more difficult for yourself by grabbing a hitter in the first round who isn’t going to provide much (if anything) in the category. It can work, and I’m curious to see where the roster construction goes from here, but I think Nick’s going to face an uphill battle in stolen bases for the rest of the draft.



Down at the bottom of the round, we see the first two starting pitchers come off the board in Spencer Strider and Gerrit Cole. When looking at production from starting pitchers, wins can be highly variable from season-to-season and ratios (especially ERA) can fluctuate due to a variety of factors. Strikeouts are usually pretty stable though and are the asset that most fantasy managers are targeting on the pitching side – and these two right-handers have them in spades.

Cole was an absolute workhorse once again in 2023 – leading the American League in ERA (2.63) and WHIP (0.98) while eclipsing the 200-strikeout plateau for his fifth consecutive full season (2020 non-withstanding), though he did see his strikeout rate plummet to 27% after sitting 32.6% or higher in each of his first five seasons since coming to the American League in 2018. Strider meanwhile, paced all of baseball in strikeouts with a whopping 281 – 44 clear of Kevin Gausman who led the American League. His ERA (3.86) was a bit elevated in 2023, but his peripherals (2.93 xFIP, 3.04 xERA, 2.86 SIERA) paint a much rosier picture going forward. Both are great, but the massive strikeout advantage, combined with Cole slipping in that category, is what led me to grab Strider as the first starting pitcher off the board. - Dave Shovein (@daveshovein)

Round 2:

2.13 Fernando Tatis Jr., OF, Padres

2.14 Bryce Harper, 1B, Phillies

2.15 Juan Soto, OF, Padres

2.16 Yordan Alvarez, OF, Astros

2.17 Corbin Burnes, SP, Brewers

2.18 Matt Olson, 1B, Braves

2.19 Shohei Ohtani, UTIL, Angels

2.20 Marcus Semien, 2B, Rangers

2.21 Luis Robert Jr., OF, White Sox

2.22 Corey Seager, SS, Rangers

2.23 Austin Riley, 3B, Braves

2.24 Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox

Round Analysis:

At a glance, the second round might look pretty straightforward, but there’s a whole lot going on here. Let’s try to unpack it. For starters, Fernando Tatis Jr. is an absolute stud, and proved that by having a terrific five-category campaign even after missing the entire 2022 season and having to serve a 20-game suspension to begin the year. He’s going to wind up as a consensus first round pick, and could even land in the top half of the first round. That’s an excellent pick by D.J., and someone that I hoped to grab on the way back after taking Strider in the first round.

Juan Soto matched his career-high with 12 stolen bases (in 17 attempts) while slugging a career-best 35 home runs during the 2023 campaign. Despite it being his seventh full season in the big leagues, he’s heading into his age-25 season and it’s very possible that we haven’t seen his best work yet. He’ll be a fringe first-rounder in many leagues as well. This is more of the range that I expect Aaron Judge to eventually settle into – the top half of the second round. You’ll see several similar skillsets taken here in Yordan Alvarez, Matt Olson, Corey Seager, Austin Riley and Rafael Devers. Bryce Harper will be a fascinating player to monitor throughout the draft season. He made a Herculean recovery from Tommy John surgery – beating his anticipated return date by nearly a month – as he returned before the All-Star break in 2023. We saw signs of rust through the first few months, but he wound up being a monster down the stretch and overall delivered an outstanding five-category contribution. He gets the added bonus of being eligible at first base heading into 2024, where he makes for an interesting source of speed from an unconventional position.

We see a couple more of that attractive power/speed combo off the board in this round in Luis Robert Jr. and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani would have been a lock for the first round if he were able to pitch in 2024. Robert Jr. pretty quietly went 38/20 for the White Sox during his age-25 season in 2023 and the sky is the limit for him moving forward. He’s got plenty of speed to burn and if he chooses to run more – or if Pedro Grifol gives him more freedom on the basepaths – we could be looking at a 40/40 type of season in 2024.

Shockingly, Corbin Burnes was the only starting pitcher that went off the board in the second round here. That’s not a knock on Burnes at all, he’s absolutely worthy of the pick, but what we’re seeing in early 2024 drafts is a shift away from starting pitching in the early rounds. Part of that could be a knee-jerk reaction to how many top pitchers underperformed or got hurt during the 2023 season, while part of it could be attributed to how many strong starting pitching options there are in the middle rounds. Ultimately, it’s going to be up to each fantasy manager to find the pockets in the draft that they identify as the best spots to land their top hurlers – but be careful because it’s a minefield out there.

Whether due to injury or performance 10 of the top-20 starting pitchers from 2023 fantasy drafts were considered massive disappointments (Jacob deGrom, Sandy Alcantara, Brandon Woodruff, Cristian Javier, Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, Julio Urias, Max Fried, Alek Manoah and Yu Darvish), while four others (Aaron Nola, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Shane McClanahan) were fine, but still didn’t return a profit or live up to their lofty expectations (McClanahan would have had it not been for the injury). That leaves just six of the top-20 that even came close to or exceeded their expectations – and we’ve already seen three of those six drafted here in Cole, Strider and Burnes. The other three (Kevin Gausman, Luis Castillo and Zack Wheeler), I’d expect to see shortly. -Dave Shovein (@daveshovein)

Stay tuned for more round-by-round analysis!

