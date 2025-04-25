Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jack Flaherty fronts the list of terrific options for week of April 28th

Hello and welcome to the fifth installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

Someone is going to step into Spencer Strider’s spot in the Braves rotation and likely make two starts next week (@ Rockies, vs. Dodgers), but regardless of who it is that seems like a daunting task.

We also know that someone will take the ball for the White Sox on Tuesday and will likely see two starts during the week (vs. Brewers, vs. Astros). We all know that the White Sox aren’t a smart place to go shopping for victories and regardless of who it is making those starts, I’m inclined to shy away. My best guess at the moment is Bryse Wilson.

I’m also working under the assumption that no one on the Red Sox is going to start twice next week. Sean Newcomb currently lines up for two starts, but Lucas Giolito is expected to rejoin the rotation on Thursday. Newcomb seems the most likely to get bumped from the rotation, but even if he isn’t, if they shift everyone else back, then no one would get two starts.

It’s possible that Reese Olson could also double for the Tigers (@ Astros, @ Angels), if they don’t opt to use a sixth starter or a bullpen day in the middle of the week to give the rest of their rotation an extra rest. We’ll know more before the weekend is through hopefully. If he does though, I’m using him in all 15 and 12 team formats.

We’re still waiting on information from the Phillies on Cristopher Sánchez (forearm) and whether or not he’ll be able to make his scheduled start. If he remains on schedule, he would be lined up for two starts next week (vs. Nationals, vs. Diamondbacks). There’s also a possibility that Ranger Suarez jumps into his spot in the rotation and makes those starts, which would make him an intriguing option for next week.

Nick Pivetta could wind up with two starts for the Padres during the upcoming week. The Padres have just five games scheduled, but with Kyle Hart optioned to Triple-A El Paso, they may just use the off days to go to a four-man rotation for this trip through. If he does, he’ll be one of the better options on the week, taking on the Giants at home and the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Stay tuned.

No one on the Mariners is expected to start twice next week with only five games on the schedule. It’s possible that Bryan Woo could on regular rest if they wanted him to start on Tuesday, but it feels like Emerson Hancock is going to stick in the rotation and take the ball on Tuesday against the Angels.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of April 28.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, April 11, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Jack Flaherty (@ Astros, @ Angels)

For the third consecutive week we’re putting Flaherty as a strong play, and this time it actually looks like he’s going to make two starts. Even if the Tigers use a sixth starter to give guys extra rest, they have a seven-game week and Flaherty will still take the ball twice. He has run into bad luck with just one victory on the season, but he sports an outstanding 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a 34/9 K/BB ratio over 27 1/3 innings through his first five starts. He should be started in 100% of leagues this week.

Jacob deGrom (vs. Athletics, vs. Mariners)

It’s hard to know what exactly to think of this new version of deGrom that’s purposely trying to pitch at slightly diminished velocity in an effort to remain healthy. So far, so good as he’s made it through his first five starts without any injury concerns. He’s still looking for his first victory on the season though despite a strong 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 26/7 K/BB ratio through his first 27 innings. I’d be absolutely shocked if he didn’t land that first win this week and there’s a possibility that he winds up with two given how strong the matchups are. He’s one of the top options on the board this week and should be started in every league.

Cole Ragans (@ Rays, @ Orioles)

As of now, Ragans is currently penciled in for two starts next week, though after he exited Thursday’s start due to groin tightness, there’s no guarantee that he takes the mound at all. If he is cleared to start on Tuesday, fantasy managers should obviously be rolling the star southpaw out there. Despite his 4.40 ERA on the season, his 1.17 WHIP has been helpful and he leads the American League with 46 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings. His xERA (2.44) and xFIP (2.54) show that he’s been much better than the inflated ERA would have you believe. Better times are coming and Ragans should be a staple in fantasy lineups each and every week – provided he’s healthy.

JP Sears (@ Rangers, @ Marlins)

It’s crazy to think that five weeks into the 2025 season we’re recommending JP Sears as a strong option for his upcoming two-start week, but the way that the 29-year-old southpaw is throwing the ball at the moment, it makes perfect sense. Sears has posted a stellar 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 23/6 K/BB ratio over 28 innings through his first five starts, though his ERA estimators are slightly higher. The fact that he’s pitching on the road for both starts is actually a positive given the way that Sutter Health Park has been playing, and the matchup against the Marlins is exactly what you’re looking for. Sears should be started with complete confidence in all formats this week.

Jack Leiter (vs. Athletics, vs. Mariners)

We’re working under the assumption on this one that Leiter steps in to the rotation spot that was vacated when Kumar Rocker landed on the injured list this week. If so, Leiter returns to one of the most attractive two-steps of any starter on the board this week — battling the Athletics and Mariners with both starts coming at home. There’s risk here that the blister issue crops up again, or that his pitch count could be limited in his first start back, but given the quality of the matchups and the excellent work that we have seen from Leiter this season, he’s someone that you’re going to want to start in any league that you can this week.

Bowden Francis (vs. Red Sox, vs. Guardians)

Francis hasn’t been quite as dominant through his first five starts as he was to finish the 2025 season, but he’s still been very good with a 2-3 record, 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 22/9 K/BB ratio over 27 2/3 innings. Strikeouts aren’t his game, so don’t expect double-digit punchouts from his two starts, but the quality ratios should be there once again this week and the chances of earning a victory are solid given a pair of decent matchups — both of them coming at home. I’d start Francis with confidence in all leagues next week.

Decent Plays

Tomoyuki Sugano (vs. Yankees, vs. Royals)

The 35-year-old right-hander has quietly done a very nice job for the Orioles through his first five MLB starts – registering a 3.54 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 9/5 K/BB ratio over 28 innings. Strikeouts obviously aren’t his game, so you shouldn’t expect more than a handful from his two start week, but he has won two games already this season and he’ll have a decent shot at adding a third to his total this week. He has gone seven innings in each of his last two starts and seems to be getting better as he gets settled in with the O’s. In 15’s I’m interested in using him this week and I may even look his way in 12-teamers if I didn’t have any better options.

J.T. Ginn (@ Rangers, @ Marlins)

Ginn has had mixed results in three starts since joining the A’s rotation, compiling a 4.61 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and a 15/6 K/BB ratio over 13 2/3 innings. He’s only gone deep enough to earn a victory once during that stretch and the Rangers knocked him around pretty good his last time out. That was in Sacramento though, and pitching on the road will actually play to his benefit this week. If you’re looking to gamble on a streamer with the intention of adding wins and strikeouts to your team, I think that Ginn is in play this week, especially in 15-team formats. Just be aware that the range of outcomes here is very high. It’s very possible that he could get blasted in that first start against the Rangers and find himself shipped back to Triple-A Las Vegas before getting the benefit of taking on the Marlins in Miami.

Tanner Bibee (vs. Twins, @ Blue Jays)

I’m having a very hard time getting a read on Tanner Bibee right now. He was obviously drafted to be a frontline starting pitcher by fantasy managers and through his first five outings he has been anything but – posting a cringe-inducing 5.19 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and a 20/14 K/BB ratio over 26 innings. It’s an extremely small sample, but he has been much better at home this season and is coming off his strongest start of the year in a victory over the Yankees. If you have him, you have to use him for this two-start week and hope for the best. Just be aware that there’s ratio risk involved.

Ronel Blanco (vs. Tigers, @ White Sox)

After a breakthrough 2024 campaign, Blanco has failed to live up to expectations through his first five starts of the 2025 season, posting an underwhelming 5.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 20/12 K/BB ratio over 23 1/3 innings. The only saving grace this week is the matchups are in his favor. While the Tigers are a strong team, their offense is very inconsistent and a matchup against the White Sox seems ripe for the taking. Don’t expect him to suddenly recapture the magic that he showed in 2024, but this is as good of a week as you’re going to get to roll Blanco out there this season.

Jack Kochanowicz (@ Mariners, vs. Tigers)

Kochanowicz got some love from fantasy managers as a trendy late-round selection near the end of March but he has stumbled through his first five starts on the season, posting a miserable 5.47 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and a 13/8 K/BB ratio over 26 1/3 innings. If we’re looking on the bright side though, that poor start means he’s probably available to be added in most mixed leagues, assuming you want to take the risk. He has pitched well in each of his last two starts and the matchups aren’t going to get much better this season. He isn’t going to deliver a big strikeout total over his two starts, but he’ll have a decent shot at a victory and shouldn’t present as a major ratio risk. I’d use him in 15-teamers where I could get him.

Bailey Ober (@ Guardians, @ Red Sox)

Ober hasn’t lived up to expectations through his first six starts, registering a troublesome 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and a 23/7 K/BB ratio through his first 25 innings. The underlying metrics also seem to support those numbers, meaning he has actually been this bad. We know that we’ve seen better from Ober in the past and want to be able to rely on him for a two-start week, but the matchups against the Guardians and Red Sox — both on the road — aren’t ideal. In 12-team leagues, I’d try to sit him if I had better options. In 15-teamers, I think you have to just use him and hope for the best.

Taj Bradley (vs. Royals, @ Yankees)

Bradley has all of the talent in the world he just hasn’t been able to put it together consistently at the game’s highest level. As you’d expect, his first five starts have been riddled with inconsistency, leading to a 2-1 record, 5.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and a 27/12 K/BB ratio over 28 1/3 innings. The strikeouts are nice, and he’s a threat to earn a victory any time that he takes the ball, but you’re also putting your ratios on the line any time that you trot him out there. The matchup against the Yankees in New York is particularly terrifying. It may wind up working out, and in 15-teamers you probably have to take the chance, but you’re playing with fire on this one.

At Your Own Risk

Luis L. Ortiz (vs. Twins, @ Blue Jays)

Ortiz was a popular breakout pick this spring but has failed to deliver through his first five starts, posting a troublesome 5.19 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and a 20/14 K/BB ratio over 26 innings of work. The matchups are decent and getting to battle Chris Paddack in that first one is especially juicy, but there’s a ton of ratio risk involved here as well. If you’re already well behind in victories and strikeouts and need to make up ground, he’s worth a look, otherwise I’d probably steer clear.

Chris Paddack (@ Guardians, @ Red Sox)

To say that Paddack has struggled through his first five starts would be a massive understatement. He’s 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and a 20/13 K/BB ratio over 22 1/3 innings. With Zebby Matthews knocking on the door to the big leagues and Paddack being such a dumpster fire, there’s always the possibility that he doesn’t wind up making two starts during the upcoming week. Regardless, he should be nowhere near fantasy lineups at this point — even in the deepest of leagues.

Will Warren (@ Orioles, vs. Rays)

The 25-year-old hurler hasn’t quite delivered what the Yankees were hoping for when he stepped into the rotation to start the season, posting a 4.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 21/10 K/BB ratio over 20 2/3 innings. The matchups are tough this week as well, taking on a pair of good offenses in hitter’s parks. If you’re desperate for a streaming option and want to take a shot, I can’t fault you for that, just know that there’s very real risk one of these starts turns into a disaster.

National League

Strong Plays

Shota Imanaga (@ Pirates, @ Brewers)

Imanaga was drafted by most fantasy managers to be a staple at the top of their rotations and through his first six starts on the season that’s exactly what he has been – going 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 27/12 K/BB ratio over 34 innings. Sure, you’d like to see more strikeouts, but you’ll absolutely take what you have gotten out of him so far. He should be an automatic start every week, especially when it’s a two-start week with a pair of favorable matchups. He’s one of the best plays on the entire board this week.

Freddy Peralta (@ White Sox, vs. Cubs)

Peralta has been a monster for fantasy managers through his first six starts of the season, going 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 36/11 K/BB ratio over his 33 1/3 innings. You’d like to see at least one more victory given how well he has pitched thus far, but Peralta has been delivering ace-level production to start the 2025 season. That should continue this week with a terrific matchup against the light-hitting White Sox in Chicago before a tough divisional battle against the Cubs to finish the week. There shouldn’t be a decision here, Peralta needs to be started in every league this week.

Logan Webb (@ Padres, vs. Rockies)

Despite being doubted every season in fantasy drafts, Webb continues to exceed all expectations. He has been nothing short of dominant through his first six starts on the year, posting a 3-1 record, 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 44/10 K/BB ratio over 36 1/3 innings. If he keeps up the increased strikeout rate, the sky is the limit for him this season. He should be started every week regardless of matchups, it’s just a bonus that he draws two starts for the upcoming week, one of them being at Petco Park against the Padres and the other in a premium matchup at home against the hapless Rockies.

Brady Singer (vs. Cardinals, vs. Nationals)

Through his first five starts, Singer has been everything the Reds were hoping for when they acquired him over the winter, going 4-0 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 32/9 K/BB ratio over 27 1/3 innings. I’d rather see him on the road for both of these starts rather than pitching in the cozy confines of the Great American Ballpark, but Singer has done enough so far to earn our trust every week. He should be started in all formats.

Eduardo Rodriguez (@ Mets, @ Phillies)

Rodriguez has actually pitched pretty well this season, registering a 4.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 34/7 K/BB ratio over 28 2/3 innings through his first five starts. While the ERA looks inflated, his 2.86 xERA and 2.83 xFIP hint that much better results are on the horizon. The Matchups are tough – having to battle both the Mets and Phillies on the road – but he also has the backing of the powerful Diamondbacks’ offense and has a chance to secure a victory every time that he takes the mound. Even if the ratios aren’t pristine, he should deliver double-digit strikeouts on the week. That’s enough for me to use him in all formats this coming week.

Dustin May (vs. Marlins, @ Braves)

The Dodgers have shifted their rotation around as much as any team this season, as evidenced by this being the third time that we have written up May as a potential two-start option only to see him get moved back or have the Dodgers insert a sixth starter into the rotation. That same risk is there this week, but the fact that his first start comes against the Marlins in Los Angeles is still enough that we should be rolling him out there in all leagues. May was blasted for seven runs on 10 hits against the Cubs his last time out yet still holds a solid 3.64 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 22 innings on the season. This feels like a nice bounce back spot for him this week.

Andrew Heaney (vs. Cubs, vs. Padres)

Heaney has been an unbelievable addition to the Pirates’ rotation so far, going 2-1 with a minuscule 1.72 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and a 31/6 K/BB ratio over 31 1/3 innings. He obviously isn’t going to continue dominating at this level, but we have seen Heaney be a viable mixed league option in the past, so this isn’t completely unprecedented. He’s taking on two tough offenses but pitching at home at PNC Park for both should help to mitigate the risk of the long ball. If you have him rostered and have reaped the rewards so far, I think you continue to roll him out there this week, no questions asked.

MacKenzie Gore (@ Phillies, @ Reds)

Gore has really started to deliver on his long-held promise through his first six starts this season, going 2-3 with a 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 53/9 K/BB ratio over his first 35 innings. That strikeout total currently leads the National League and the WHIP is infinitely better than anything that we have ever seen from the 26-year-old southpaw. Both matchups and ballpark environments are tough this week, but I think you have to roll Gore out there in 12-teamers for sure based on how well he has pitched thus far. In shallower leagues, if you have better options, perhaps you can get away from it. I’m using him anywhere that I have him.

Decent Plays

Nick Martinez (vs. Cardinals, vs. Mets)

The overall line for Martinez this season looks painful, as he’s 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 23/9 K/BB ratio across 26 2/3 innings. If there’s any reason for optimism, it’s that he pitched a bit better his last time out, though that was against the Marlins in Miami. The matchups are decent enough that I could see trying to roll the dice here to make up ground in strikeouts in deeper mixed leagues. In 12-teamers I’m probably shying away though.

Griffin Canning (@ Nationals, @ Cardinals)

The Mets seem to have unlocked what the Angels never could with Canning, as he sits at 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 26/11 K/BB ratio over 26 frames in his first five starts. The WHIP is a problem, but the rest of the production is certainly worthy of being started weekly in most mixed leagues. He draws a pair of road starts for the upcoming week and neither matchup is one to shy away from. He’s a player that I would be comfortable starting in all leagues.

David Peterson (vs. Diamondbacks, @ Cardinals)

Similar to teammate Griffin Canning above, Peterson sets up well this week and has been an asset everywhere except WHIP to open the 2025 season. Through five starts he boasts a 3.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 28/9 K/BB ratio over 27 1/3 innings. He makes for a strong streaming option any place where he may be available.

Trevor Williams (vs. Mets, @ Reds)

Usually a reliable streaming option for his two-start weeks, we have seen Williams stumble through his first five starts this season — posting an uninspiring 5.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and a 21/7 K/BB ratio over 24 2/3 innings. His xERA (3.89) and xFIP (3.91) seem to think he has been a bit better than the inflated ERA indicates though, so if you think that this is the week that his luck starts to even out, you could try rolling him out there in deeper leagues. He’ll be on my bid lists for sure, though I won’t be confident about it.

At Your Own Risk

Germán Márquez (vs. Braves, @ Giants)

At this point, you know exactly what you’re getting from Márquez. He’s capable of throwing the occasional gem – even at home – but is also very likely to get clobbered from time to time. If you need strikeouts and a shot at a victory and don’t mind throwing your ratios to the wind, you could try shopping here. I wouldn’t advise watching his starts though, as they aren’t for the faint of heart.

Chase Dollander (vs. Braves, @ Giants)

You’d like to think that the Rockies’ top pitching prospect would get at least a bit more love than his teammate above, but Dollander has registered a miserable 7.91 ERA and 1.71 WHIP to go with his 21/7 K/BB ratio over 19 1/3 innings. He has also served up a league-leading eight home runs, and making one of his starts at Coors Field this week isn’t going to help that. He’ll give you strikeouts, which may be enough for you to throw him out there, just know what you’re getting yourself into.

Edward Cabrera (@ Dodgers, vs. Athletics)

In his first three starts since returning from the injured list, Cabrera has struggled to a 6.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 14 2/3 innings, though he has racked up 18 strikeouts in the process. That’s kind of what you should expect to get from the 27-year-old right-hander. He possesses strikeout upside that’s hard to find on the waiver wire, but he’ll also negatively impact your ratios most weeks. Taking on the Dodgers in Los Angeles isn’t going to help, but a home date with the A’s to finish the week is much more palatable. If you really need the strikeouts and can stomach the ratio hit, then he’s worth a look.

Miles Mikolas (@ Reds, vs. Mets)

Every time he pops up for two starts I’ll be here to tell you that it’s a bad idea to stream Miles Mikolas. This week is no exception. The fact that he has to battle the Reds in Cincinnati before facing the Mets at home only adds fuel to that fire. I get that he’s coming off one of his best starts of the season, but he still holds a gruesome 5.70 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 23 2/3 frames on the year and has recorded only 13 strikeouts in total. He shouldn’t be started anywhere except the deepest of NL-only leagues.

Streamer City

Here are a couple of my hand-picked streaming options for the upcoming week that are readily available in most fantasy leagues. I’ll track these results throughout the season so you can see how my recommendations have performed.

American League

Osvaldo Bido, Athletics, RHP (@ Marlins - Friday 5/2)

We’re going to keep attacking the weaker offenses in the league wherever we can, and the Marlins definitely qualify there. Bido hasn’t been great overall this season, but he should be able to handle this Marlins’ offense without much trouble. The fact that it’s in Miami instead of West Sacramento actually benefits Bido as well. He’s only rostered in six percent of Yahoo leagues and makes for a nice streaming play.

National League

Jordan Hicks Rockies, RHP (vs. Rockies - Saturday 5/3)

Hicks has had his ups and down so far this season, but he has continued to rack up strikeouts even when he isn’t at his best. Getting to take on the pitiful Rockies’ lineup in the pitcher-friendly confines in San Francisco seems like a recipe for success. Hicks is rostered in only 13 percent of Yahoo leagues at the moment and looks like one of the best streaming options that’s readily available for next week.

Last Week’s Review

David Festa Twins, RHP (vs. White Sox - Wednesday 4/23)

Not exactly what we were looking for from Festa, but not a complete disaster either. He gave up two runs on four hits and three walks over his four innings of work while punching out five. He would have been in line for a victory if he would have made it through five innings, but needing 84 pitches to get through four it simply wasn’t in the cards.

Andrew Abbott Reds, LHP (vs. Marlins - Wednesday 4/23)

This one should be graded as an incomplete, as the Reds shuffled their rotation and instead of drawing a premium matchup against the Marlins, Abbott will battle the Rockies at Coors Field on Friday. We’ll see how it goes.