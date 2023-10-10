MLB Team Roundup: Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels

Team Record: 73-89 (.451)

Fourth Place, AL West

Team ERA: .464 (23rd)

Team OPS: .743 (12th)

What Went Right

The Angels had a competitive team through the first half of the season, entering the All-Star break with a 45-46 record. Any success for the team starts with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. The 29-year-old produced his best statistical season, posting an MLB-leading 1.066 OPS with 44 homers, 102 runs scored, 95 RBI, and 20 steals. On the mound, Ohtani pitched to a 3.14 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 167 strikeouts across 132 frames while going 10-5. Brandon Drury turned an excellent 2022 season into a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels and was able to replicate his success. The 31-year-old recorded a .803 OPS with 26 homers and 83 RBI despite missing five weeks with a shoulder injury. While a .858 OPS is great by relative standards, it was the lowest Mike Trout had produced since his 2011 rookie season. Still, he slugged 18 homers with 54 runs scored and 44 RBI through 81 games in the first half. In the bullpen, free-agent addition Carlos Estevez got off to an outstanding start, recording a 1.80 ERA on his way to an All-Star selection. But that’s where the good things end here for the Angels, who crumbled in the second half due to injuries and poor performance.

What Went Wrong

Injuries really derailed the Angels’ season. Trout played in just one game in the second half after fracturing a hamate bone in his left hand. While he’s expected to be fully healthy for spring training, there could be some trade speculation surrounding the star outfielder this winter. And Ohtani will likely find a new home as he enters free agency. He made his final start on August 23 before undergoing elbow surgery that will prevent him from pitching until 2025. Ohtani should be cleared to hit by the beginning of the 2024 season. Outfielder Taylor Ward struggled to follow up on his 2022 breakout campaign but was coming around with an excellent July before suffering a season-ending facial fracture at the end of the month. On the pitching side, it was mostly a disaster all season outside of Ohtani. Tyler Anderson was signed away from the crosstown Dodgers to help stabilize the rotation but struggled to a 5.43 ERA over 25 starts. Patrick Sandoval experienced some serious regression after a breakout in 2022. Walks continued to plague him with a 4.60 BB/9. He posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, and 128 strikeouts across 144 2/3 innings. And after putting together a strong second half in 2022, there were lofty expectations for 24-year-old left-hander Reid Detmers. He failed to follow through, delivering a 4.48 ERA over 148 2/3 frames. As good as Estevez was in the first half, he had a terrible second half, recording a 6.59 ERA following the All-Star break.

Fantasy Slants

** Mickey Moniak had a bit of a breakthrough with the Angels this season and was one of a few bright spots when he was in the lineup. The 25-year-old former number one draft pick was limited in his exposure to left-handers but produced a .280/.307/.496 slash line with 14 homers and six steals across 323 plate appearances. While those numbers can create some hype for the outfielder this winter, some underlying stats don’t paint the best picture. Moniak struck out at a 35 percent rate with just a 2.8 percent walk rate. Maintaining those numbers could see his batting average and on-base clip plummet. However, his 12.6 percent barrel rate supports his power output. He’ll be a decent endgame dart throw for some upside but be careful not to reach too high in drafts.

** It was encouraging to see Griffin Canning throw a career-high 127 innings this season. After a slow start, he was the Angels next best starter outside of Ohtani. Over 16 starts from May 23 to the end of the season, the 27-year-old right-hander posted a 3.78 ERA with an impressive 28.1 percent strikeout rate and just a 6.2 percent walk rate across 97 2/3 innings. Health will always be a question for Canning but don’t be surprised to see him on some sleeper lists going into the 2024 draft season.

** Logan O’Hoppe was a draft season darling going into the 2023 campaign after the 23-year-old backstop slugged 26 homers in the minors in 2022. He appeared to be on track for an outstanding rookie season, with four homers and an .886 OPS in April, before suffering an unfortunate torn labrum in his left shoulder that sidelined him until mid-August. O’Hoppe took a couple of weeks to get going, but he ended the season on a tear, hitting nine home runs in September. Just hope your league mates don’t catch on to his fantastic finish, as he could be a bargain at the catching position in fantasy drafts.

** Taylor Ward was one of the biggest risers in drafts last season. And despite the underwhelming campaign that ended early due to the facial fracture, there was plenty to like about Ward that could make him a steal in 2024 drafts. He continued to improve his contact ability, striking out at only a 19.6 percent rate. And he maintained his plate discipline with a 9.5 percent walk rate that should lend itself to a spot at the top of the lineup next season. The 29-year-old outfielder should be significantly discounted in upcoming fantasy drafts, making him someone who could return tremendous value next season.

** The 31 saves on the season were all the good that came from Carlos Estevez, as you had to endure an abysmal second half for a 3.90 ERA by the end of the season. The high save total will make him the first reliever on the team taken in fantasy drafts, but there’s not much of a track record to tie him to the closer role. The Angels have a couple of relief prospects in Jose Soriano and Ben Joyce, who can push for the job. Soriano flashed impressive stuff with a high-90s fastball and an excellent swing-and-miss curveball. The 25-year-old tossed 42 innings for the Angels this season, posting a 3.64 ERA.

Key Free Agents

Shohei Ohtani, CJ Cron

Team Needs

You can probably point anywhere on the roster and list it as a team need for an Angels team looking at a likely rebuild. But if there’s one position that stands out, it’s the rotation. Unless Ohtani returns, which seems unlikely, don’t be shocked if the team is projected to have the worst team ERA in 2024. The team undoubtedly still has high hopes for Detmers, Canning, and Sandoval, but some stability is needed around the volatility and injury concerns surrounding the current rotation options.