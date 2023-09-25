Pickups of the Day: Carter Catching Fire

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: Evan Carter #32 of the Texas Rangers runs to first base against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rotoworld’s Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a pair of top prospects getting an opportunity to play everyday and stepping into prominent roles for contending clubs in the final week of the regular season.

Evan Carter, OF, Rangers

Available in 79 percent of Yahoo leagues

After a slow start in the big leagues, Carter has started to heat up at the perfect time for the Rangers, homering three times in his last four games. The 21-year-old rookie outfielder, who is batting .318/.426/.705 with four homers, 10 RBI and three steals in 54 plate appearances over 16 games since being called up earlier this month from Triple-A Round Rock, has emerged as Texas’ primary left fielder and is in line to face five straight right-handed pitchers to close out the regular season. He’s an immediate five-category impact fantasy producer and is quickly looking like one of the premier late-round sleeper candidates for drafts next spring. He should be rostered in all fantasy formats at this juncture.

Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays

Available in 87 percent of Yahoo leagues

Caminero possesses game-changing over-the-fence power and has a real chance to be an upper-echelon fantasy contributor right out of the gate in the final week of the regular season. The 20-year-old top prospect, who is just 2-for-9 with an RBI in a pair of games since being called up last week from Double-A Montgomery, might face an adjustment period as he acclimates to life in the majors, but his bat speed and stratospheric exit velocities give him a chance to be an elite power hitter right away. He has a chance to make an instant impact for fantasy managers, even with just a handful of games left in the regular season, since the Rays have already put him at designated hitter in the middle of their lineup. If you’re speculating purely on talent, there isn’t a better option out there than Caminero at this stage of the year.