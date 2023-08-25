Pickups of the Day: Harrison Arrives

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 22: Kyle Harrison #45 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in his MLB debut against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen Bank Park on August 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rotoworld’s Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features the arrival of a strikeout artist in San Francisco and a veteran reliever likely to temporarily close for the Red Sox.

Kyle Harrison, SP, Giants

Available in 84 percent of Yahoo leagues

Harrison received a rough introduction to the majors earlier this week when he allowed a solo homer to Bryce Harper over 3 1/3 innings on Tuesday in his big league debut against the Phillies. However, there were some extremely encouraging signs as he piled up five strikeouts and only issued one free pass in the challenging road outing. He generated a staggering 14 swinging strikes and finished with a near-elite 37 percent CSW in the abbreviated outing. He’s universally-regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, and seemingly has a clear path to starts for the Giants, who are basically deploying a bizarre two-man starting rotation currently comprising just Logan Webb and Alex Cobb at the moment.

The 22-year-old southpaw finally ascended to the majors earlier this week after recording a solid 4.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 105/48 K/BB ratio across 65 2/3 innings (20 starts) this season for Triple-A Sacramento. He has a chance to make an immediate impact for fantasy managers thanks to his immense strikeout upside. There are enough concerns with his command to forecast some issues from a run-prevention standpoint, but he’s going to miss plenty of bats over the next few weeks, even if he struggles to locate his fastball/slider combination. Harrison is at least worthy of a speculative roster spot given his strikeout potential, especially in deeper mixed leagues. He’s lined up to face the Reds on Monday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Chris Martin, RP, Red Sox

Available in 87 percent of Yahoo leagues

There’s a strong possibility Martin will wind up receiving the next handful of save chances for the Red Sox over the next few days after veteran stopper Kenley Jansen was removed from Wednesday’s relief appearance against the Astros due to right hamstring tightness. Jansen expressed confidence on Thursday to reporters that he’ll likely avoid a trip to the injured list, but he’s most likely going to need at least a few days off to ensure that the issue doesn’t become an even greater concern. His likely absence opens the door for Martin to pick up a couple save chances, especially this weekend against the Dodgers. The 37-year-old setup specialist has recorded a microscopic 1.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 36/8 K/BB ratio across 43 innings (46 appearances) this season in his Red Sox debut. He’s a worthwhile option for fantasy managers in shallow leagues that may be looking to pick up an extra save or two over the next few days.