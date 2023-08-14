Pickups of the Day: Lean On Liberatore

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a young southpaw getting a chance with the Cardinals and a talented shortstop prospect getting an opportunity for Tampa Bay.

Matthew Liberatore, SP, Cardinals

Available in 95 percent of Yahoo leagues

It can be extremely difficult to identify quality streaming options at this stage of the baseball season, but Liberatore appears to be in line for an extremely tasty matchup on Wednesday against the floundering Athletics, who boast the worst offense in the league by virtually every statistical measurement. The 23-year-old southpaw is coming off the strongest outing of his major league tenure last Thursday when he recorded a career-high seven strikeouts over eight shutout innings in a road tilt against the Rays. He surrendered just a pair of hits and required only 101 pitches (70 strikes) to navigate eight scoreless frames. He generated 15 swinging strikes and finished with a solid 32 percent CSW. It’s been a tough season for the Cardinals, but their struggles have created an opportunity for Liberatore to take the ball every fifth day and develop at the highest level. He’s an extremely intriguing streaming option for fantasy managers over the final few weeks of the regular season.

Osleivis Basabe, SS, Rays

Available in 98 percent of Yahoo leagues

With both Taylor Walls (oblique) out due to injury and Wander Franco sidelined for the moment while Major League Baseball conducts its due diligence by looking into social media posts concerning the 22-year-old shortstop, it’ll be talented prospect Osleivis Basabe getting an opportunity in the big leagues for Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old shortstop went 1-for-3 with a double on Sunday in his big league debut after slashing a robust .296/.351/.426 with four homers and 16 RBI across 426 plate appearances this season for Triple-A Durham. He’s unlikely to make a significant impact for fantasy managers in shallow mixed leagues, but he possesses enough stolen base upside to merit consideration as a middle infield option in deeper mixed leagues.