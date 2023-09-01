Pickups of the Day: Ronny’s Ready

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Ronny Mauricio #2 of the Syracuse Mets in action against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs during a game at Coca-Cola Park on July 25, 2023 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rotoworld’s Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a pair of intriguing prospects finally getting an opportunity in New York over the final month of the regular season with both the Mets and Yankees no longer in contention.

Ronny Mauricio, INF/OF, Mets

Available in 85 percent of Yahoo leagues

After months of seemingly being on the precipice of the majors, Mauricio will finally make his long-awaited big league debut on Friday against the Mariners at Citi Field. The 22-year-old, who has split time between second base and left field the past few months, seemingly has nothing left to prove in the upper minors after posting a sublime .852 OPS with 23 homers and 24 stolen bases in 116 games this season for Triple-A Syracuse. There are some legitimate concerns surrounding his plate discipline and aggressive approach, which could lead to some initial struggles as he acclimates to life at the highest level, but he makes enough hard contact to offset and mitigate those issues. He’s talented enough from a power/speed combo standpoint to make an immediate impact for fantasy managers, especially if New York is going to let him play everyday at second base over the final month of the year. He’s worthy of a speculative roster spot, especially in deeper mixed leagues.

Jasson Domínguez, OF, Yankees

Available in 79 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Martian will officially land in Houston on Friday night for his major league debut after playing fewer than 10 games at the Triple-A level. The precocious 20-year-old prospect, who has been on fantasy radar screens since signing with the Yankees as an extremely high-profile international prospect back in 2020, receives the call to the majors after batting .265/.377/.425 triple-slash line with 15 homers and 40 stolen bases across 544 plate appearances this season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s likely to experience some initial turbulence as he adjusts to life in the majors, but he has a clear path to regular at-bats with the Yankees no longer in playoff contention, and his power/speed combination is potent enough to make an instant impact for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues. At a bare minimum, he’s worthy of a speculative roster spot for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues, especially in five-outfielder formats.