Pickups of the Day: Tanner Takes The Reigns

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Tanner Scott #66 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at loanDepot park on August 14, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rotoworld’s Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features the emergence of a new closer in Miami and a rookie southpaw bursting onto fantasy radar screens in Chicago.

Tanner Scott, RP, Marlins

Available in 77 percent of Yahoo leagues

It’s fair to say that things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly for the Marlins and newly-acquired closer David Robertson, who has converted just four of his seven save chances to accompany a bloated 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 9/6 K/BB ratio across 10 innings (10 appearances) since being acquired last month from the division-rival Mets. It’s an extremely small sample size, but that comes with the territory with relief pitchers, and Miami officially decided to remove the 38-year-old veteran from the closer’s role over the weekend.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was noncommittal that Scott, who fired a scoreless ninth inning on Sunday against the Nationals to collect his third save of the season, would remain his primary stopper moving forward, but it seems highly likely that he’ll garner the majority of the save chances moving forward. The 29-year-old lefty, who notched a career-best 20 saves last year, has compiled a sparkling 2.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83/23 K/BB ratio across 60 innings (59 appearances). Scott’s effectiveness, juxtaposed by Robertson’s recent struggles are enough to put him on fantasy rosters until further notice, especially in deeper mixed leagues where saves are at a premium.

Jordan Wicks, SP, Cubs

Available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues

We’re not going to dramatically overreact to a singular outing, but Wicks put together a phenomenal performance on Saturday in his big league debut against the Pirates, piling up nine strikeouts and allowing just one run over five innings of work. With veteran southpaw Drew Smyly shifting to relief and Cubs ace Marcus Stroman (ribs) still sidelined due to injury, Wicks has a clear path to starts for at least the next few weeks. The 23-year-old left-hander has pitched well this season for Triple-A Iowa, posting a solid 3.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 99/32 K/BB ratio across 91 1/3 innings (20 starts). He’s at least worthy of a speculative roster spot this Friday when he takes on the Reds in a challenging road tilt.