September 2024 Starter Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

Sept Starting pitchers Team 2024 July Aug 1 Zack Wheeler Phillies 5 4 4 2 Chris Sale Braves 34 15 11 3 Corbin Burnes Orioles 7 1 1 4 Logan Gilbert Mariners 6 5 5 5 George Kirby Mariners 2 3 2 6 Dylan Cease Padres 22 10 7 7 Pablo Lopez Twins 8 9 10 8 Gerrit Cole Yankees 31 16 19 9 Blake Snell Giants 40 54 15 10 Tarik Skubal Tigers 3 2 3 11 Luis Castillo Mariners 21 13 12 12 Cole Ragans Royals 23 7 14 13 Bryce Miller Mariners 39 33 30 14 Framber Valdez Astros 13 17 16 15 Max Fried Braves 12 11 20 16 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 11 20 17 17 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 12 13 18 Tanner Bibee Guardians 16 14 18 19 Jack Flaherty Dodgers 96 35 22 20 Logan Webb Giants 17 21 31 21 Shota Imanaga Cubs 37 23 23 22 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 18 19 24 23 Freddy Peralta Brewers 26 18 21 24 Zach Eflin Orioles 25 24 25 25 Justin Steele Cubs 28 27 29 26 Michael King Padres 35 31 33 27 Bailey Ober Twins 24 29 27 28 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 131 114 43 29 Joe Musgrove Padres 27 71 57 30 Justin Verlander Astros 30 30 39 31 Hunter Brown Astros 44 38 36 32 Bryan Woo Mariners 83 56 48 33 Sonny Gray Cardinals 58 22 34 34 Ranger Suarez Phillies 81 34 44 35 Carlos Rodon Yankees 43 44 41 36 Mitch Keller Pirates 33 39 37 37 Luis Severino Mets 60 49 47 38 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves NR 81 49 39 Nestor Cortes Yankees 62 40 50 40 Jared Jones Pirates 136 48 45 41 Gavin Williams Guardians 51 46 42 42 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 48 36 38 43 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 59 41 46 44 Ryan Pepiot Rays 55 51 51 45 Sean Manaea Mets 53 64 62 46 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 49 52 71 47 Taj Bradley Rays 92 57 32 48 Gavin Stone Dodgers 100 43 78 49 Paul Skenes Pirates 132 25 8 50 Spencer Arrighetti Astros 233 79 103 51 Jacob deGrom Rangers 126 78 53 52 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 63 67 55 53 Shane Baz Rays 65 68 56 54 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 41 42 52 55 Erick Fedde Cardinals 158 65 58 56 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 75 66 84 57 Matthew Boyd Guardians 301 NR 118 58 Yusei Kikuchi Astros 76 59 68 59 Albert Suarez Orioles NR 90 129 60 Ronel Blanco Astros 139 69 60 61 Seth Lugo Royals 125 55 59 62 Ryne Nelson Diamondbacks 182 NR 104 63 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 4 53 73 64 David Festa Twins 226 116 117 65 Tanner Houck Red Sox 103 47 67 66 Zebby Matthews Twins NR NR NR 67 Rhett Lowder Reds 265 NR NR 68 Jeffrey Springs Rays 142 83 69 69 Frankie Montas Brewers 128 123 65 70 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks 85 85 76 71 Bowden Francis Blue Jays 141 NR NR 72 Brady Singer Royals 119 86 80 73 Alex Cobb Guardians 78 106 70 74 Jameson Taillon Cubs 107 82 66 75 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 57 91 81 76 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 87 75 72 77 Michael Wacha Royals 153 125 89 78 David Peterson Mets 154 122 101 79 Charlie Morton Braves 70 80 88 80 Aaron Civale Brewers 46 58 82 81 DJ Herz Nationals 333 172 121 82 Luis Gil Yankees 133 61 61 83 Bobby Miller Dodgers 9 45 125 84 Jack Leiter Rangers 324 NR NR 85 Max Scherzer Rangers 73 26 35 86 Max Meyer Marlins 129 118 79 87 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 95 121 97 88 Hayden Birdsong Giants NR 134 74 89 Ben Lively Guardians 221 110 90 90 Brayan Bello Red Sox 82 97 94 91 Tobias Myers Brewers NR 105 102 92 Simeon Woods Richardson Twins 391 128 111 93 Cade Povich Orioles 276 84 165 94 Kyle Harrison Giants 104 104 91 95 Robbie Ray Giants 201 99 64 96 Walker Buehler Dodgers 36 62 75 97 Yu Darvish Padres 38 76 109 98 Tyler Anderson Angels 181 153 95 99 Jake Irvin Nationals 214 89 85 100 Nick Pivetta Red Sox 121 95 86 101 Zack Littell Rays 90 92 93 102 Dean Kremer Orioles 80 101 99 103 Reid Detmers Angels 61 98 114 104 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 97 50 83 105 Andrew Heaney Rangers 118 119 100 106 Edward Cabrera Marlins 115 102 120 107 Jon Gray Rangers 98 96 131 108 Cody Bradford Rangers 91 126 153 109 Jordan Wicks Cubs 137 103 142 110 Casey Mize Tigers 111 108 136 111 Marcus Stroman Yankees 67 87 92 112 JP Sears Athletics 127 NR 138 113 Colin Rea Brewers 172 179 144 114 Grant Holmes Braves 199 RP NR 115 115 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers 10 6 6 116 Kenta Maeda Tigers 68 112 124 117 Yariel Rodriguez Blue Jays 169 157 112 118 Nick Martinez Reds 114 155 162 119 Matt Waldron Padres 330 60 66 120 Lance Lynn Cardinals 89 100 133 121 Osvaldo Bido Athletics 224 NR 157 122 Dane Dunning Rangers 86 137 113 123 Javier Assad Cubs 143 145 150 124 Davis Martin White Sox 316 NR NR 125 Carson Spiers Reds 306 120 119 126 Hunter Greene Reds 32 28 26 127 Tylor Megill Mets 175 130 151 128 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves 110 133 123 129 Griffin Canning Angels 77 113 139 130 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 134 138 141 131 Justin Wrobleski Dodgers NR 110 132 Joe Boyle Athletics 140 NR NR 133 Nick Lodolo Reds 54 37 40 134 Garrett Crochet White Sox 189 74 63 135 Paul Blackburn Mets 174 171 126 136 Cole Irvin Orioles 113 107 NR 137 Jose Quintana Mets 171 180 143 138 Braxton Garrett Marlins 66 141 127 139 Mitch Spence Athletics 236 148 140 140 Randy Vasquez Padres 178 NR 152 141 Jordan Montgomery Diamondbacks 50 63 108 142 Joey Estes Athletics 249 NR NR 143 Luis Ortiz Pirates 256 NR 132 144 Alec Marsh Royals 185 158 170 145 Reese Olson Tigers 84 70 134 146 Joey Cantillo Guardians 216 NR 148 147 Andre Pallante Cardinals 153 RP 175 154 148 Mitchell Parker Nationals 399 167 NR 149 Jacob Lopez Rays 209 NR NR 150 DL Hall Brewers 94 169 164 151 Jake Bloss Blue Jays 161 161 152 Mason Black Giants 277 NR NR 153 Landon Knack Dodgers 261 73 160 154 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 117 136 159 155 Trevor Rogers Orioles 161 147 105 156 Cooper Criswell Red Sox 284 132 169 157 Domingo German Pirates 123 NR NR 158 Tyler Mahle Rangers 230 124 87 159 Drew Thorpe White Sox 204 117 106 160 Quinn Priester Red Sox 313 NR NR 161 Brant Hurter Tigers 297 NR NR 162 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 20 32 28 163 Jose Butto Mets 157 150 147 164 Jakob Junis Reds 112 162 NR 165 Andrew Abbott Reds 79 88 96 166 Bailey Falter Pirates 173 NR 168 167 Tyler Alexander Rays 191 NR 163 168 Keider Montero Tigers 352 NR NR 169 Michael Lorenzen Royals 168 164 158 170 Jose Soriano Angels 60 RP 72 98 171 Kyle Gibson Cardinals 149 163 166 172 Ross Stripling Athletics 105 177 135 173 Carson Whisenhunt Giants 244 173 NR 174 Ryan Weathers Marlins 162 115 116 175 Jonathan Cannon White Sox 395 149 156

Dropping off: Joe Ryan (9th), River Ryan (54th), Ben Brown (107th), James Paxton (122nd), Matt Manning (128th), Tyler Phillips (130th), Logan Allen (137th), Jesús Luzardo (145th), Luis Garcia (146th), Spencer Turnbull (149th), Christian Scott (155th)

Several pitchers have tumbled this month because of the expectation of lighter workloads or shutdowns. Tarik Skubal has dropped to 10th as part of an expected six-man rotation for the Tigers, and I imagine he’ll skip at least one start at the end of the year. Paul Skenes is probably going to be shut down at some point. Garrett Crochet apparently won’t be, but it’s already hard to tell the difference.

I ranked Jacob deGrom 53rd last month thinking that we’d get a full September from him without any setbacks, but that’s not coming to pass. He’s looked terrific in his first two rehab starts since undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he’s thrown a total of four innings. DeGrom is so exceptional that three or four five-inning starts will probably make him a top-50 pitcher in September. However, it remains to be seen if the Rangers will let him take it that far.

Spencer Arrighetti falling out of the top 100 last month was a reaction to my expectation that he’d be left out of the Astros rotation after Justin Verlander returned. Now it’s clear he’s throwing far too well for that to happen, giving the Astros a six-man rotation for the moment.

Despite being the longest of long shots in the playoff hunt now, the Reds are going to call up 2023 first-rounder Rhett Lowder to make his major league debut Friday after just one Triple-A start. Lowder had a 3.63 ERA and an impressive 113/24 K/BB ratio in 108 2/3 innings in the minors. That the Reds have a particularly difficult schedule remaining tempers my excitement here, but with very good command of plus stuff, he might offer some mixed-league value right away.