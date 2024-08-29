 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: September 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
September 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
September 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclemvuga_240828.jpg
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
nbc_roto_bteheisman_240828.jpg
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks
nbc_roto_btendvtexam_240828.jpg
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: September 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
September 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
September 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclemvuga_240828.jpg
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
nbc_roto_bteheisman_240828.jpg
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks
nbc_roto_btendvtexam_240828.jpg
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

September 2024 Starter Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:25 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

SeptStarting pitchersTeam2024JulyAug
1Zack WheelerPhillies544
2Chris SaleBraves341511
3Corbin BurnesOrioles711
4Logan GilbertMariners655
5George KirbyMariners232
6Dylan CeasePadres22107
7Pablo LopezTwins8910
8Gerrit ColeYankees311619
9Blake SnellGiants405415
10Tarik SkubalTigers323
11Luis CastilloMariners211312
12Cole RagansRoyals23714
13Bryce MillerMariners393330
14Framber ValdezAstros131716
15Max FriedBraves121120
16Kevin GausmanBlue Jays112017
17Aaron NolaPhillies151213
18Tanner BibeeGuardians161418
19Jack FlahertyDodgers963522
20Logan WebbGiants172131
21Shota ImanagaCubs372323
22Zac GallenDiamondbacks181924
23Freddy PeraltaBrewers261821
24Zach EflinOrioles252425
25Justin SteeleCubs282729
26Michael KingPadres353133
27Bailey OberTwins242927
28Clayton KershawDodgers13111443
29Joe MusgrovePadres277157
30Justin VerlanderAstros303039
31Hunter BrownAstros443836
32Bryan WooMariners835648
33Sonny GrayCardinals582234
34Ranger SuarezPhillies813444
35Carlos RodonYankees434441
36Mitch KellerPirates333937
37Luis SeverinoMets604947
38Spencer SchwellenbachBravesNR8149
39Nestor CortesYankees624050
40Jared JonesPirates1364845
41Gavin WilliamsGuardians514642
42Nathan EovaldiRangers483638
43Cristopher SanchezPhillies594146
44Ryan PepiotRays555151
45Sean ManaeaMets536462
46Jose BerriosBlue Jays495271
47Taj BradleyRays925732
48Gavin StoneDodgers1004378
49Paul SkenesPirates132258
50Spencer ArrighettiAstros23379103
51Jacob deGromRangers1267853
52Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks636755
53Shane BazRays656856
54Chris BassittBlue Jays414252
55Erick FeddeCardinals1586558
56Reynaldo LopezBraves756684
57Matthew BoydGuardians301NR118
58Yusei KikuchiAstros765968
59Albert SuarezOriolesNR90129
60Ronel BlancoAstros1396960
61Seth LugoRoyals1255559
62Ryne NelsonDiamondbacks182NR104
63Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers45373
64David FestaTwins226116117
65Tanner HouckRed Sox1034767
66Zebby MatthewsTwinsNRNRNR
67Rhett LowderReds265NRNR
68Jeffrey SpringsRays1428369
69Frankie MontasBrewers12812365
70Eduardo RodriguezDiamondbacks858576
71Bowden FrancisBlue Jays141NRNR
72Brady SingerRoyals1198680
73Alex CobbGuardians7810670
74Jameson TaillonCubs1078266
75Merrill KellyDiamondbacks579181
76Kutter CrawfordRed Sox877572
77Michael WachaRoyals15312589
78David PetersonMets154122101
79Charlie MortonBraves708088
80Aaron CivaleBrewers465882
81DJ HerzNationals333172121
82Luis GilYankees1336161
83Bobby MillerDodgers945125
84Jack LeiterRangers324NRNR
85Max ScherzerRangers732635
86Max MeyerMarlins12911879
87Clarke SchmidtYankees9512197
88Hayden BirdsongGiantsNR13474
89Ben LivelyGuardians22111090
90Brayan BelloRed Sox829794
91Tobias MyersBrewersNR105102
92Simeon Woods RichardsonTwins391128111
93Cade PovichOrioles27684165
94Kyle HarrisonGiants10410491
95Robbie RayGiants2019964
96Walker BuehlerDodgers366275
97Yu DarvishPadres3876109
98Tyler AndersonAngels18115395
99Jake IrvinNationals2148985
100Nick PivettaRed Sox1219586
101Zack LittellRays909293
102Dean KremerOrioles8010199
103Reid DetmersAngels6198114
104MacKenzie GoreNationals975083
105Andrew HeaneyRangers118119100
106Edward CabreraMarlins115102120
107Jon GrayRangers9896131
108Cody BradfordRangers91126153
109Jordan WicksCubs137103142
110Casey MizeTigers111108136
111Marcus StromanYankees678792
112JP SearsAthletics127NR138
113Colin ReaBrewers172179144
114Grant HolmesBraves199 RPNR115
115Tyler GlasnowDodgers1066
116Kenta MaedaTigers68112124
117Yariel RodriguezBlue Jays169157112
118Nick MartinezReds114155162
119Matt WaldronPadres3306066
120Lance LynnCardinals89100133
121Osvaldo BidoAthletics224NR157
122Dane DunningRangers86137113
123Javier AssadCubs143145150
124Davis MartinWhite Sox316NRNR
125Carson SpiersReds306120119
126Hunter GreeneReds322826
127Tylor MegillMets175130151
128AJ Smith-ShawverBraves110133123
129Griffin CanningAngels77113139
130Miles MikolasCardinals134138141
131Justin WrobleskiDodgersNR110
132Joe BoyleAthletics140NRNR
133Nick LodoloReds543740
134Garrett CrochetWhite Sox1897463
135Paul BlackburnMets174171126
136Cole IrvinOrioles113107NR
137Jose QuintanaMets171180143
138Braxton GarrettMarlins66141127
139Mitch SpenceAthletics236148140
140Randy VasquezPadres178NR152
141Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks5063108
142Joey EstesAthletics249NRNR
143Luis OrtizPirates256NR132
144Alec MarshRoyals185158170
145Reese OlsonTigers8470134
146Joey CantilloGuardians216NR148
147Andre PallanteCardinals153 RP175154
148Mitchell ParkerNationals399167NR
149Jacob LopezRays209NRNR
150DL HallBrewers94169164
151Jake BlossBlue Jays161161
152Mason BlackGiants277NRNR
153Landon KnackDodgers26173160
154Kyle HendricksCubs117136159
155Trevor RogersOrioles161147105
156Cooper CriswellRed Sox284132169
157Domingo GermanPirates123NRNR
158Tyler MahleRangers23012487
159Drew ThorpeWhite Sox204117106
160Quinn PriesterRed Sox313NRNR
161Brant HurterTigers297NRNR
162Grayson RodriguezOrioles203228
163Jose ButtoMets157150147
164Jakob JunisReds112162NR
165Andrew AbbottReds798896
166Bailey FalterPirates173NR168
167Tyler AlexanderRays191NR163
168Keider MonteroTigers352NRNR
169Michael LorenzenRoyals168164158
170Jose SorianoAngels60 RP7298
171Kyle GibsonCardinals149163166
172Ross StriplingAthletics105177135
173Carson WhisenhuntGiants244173NR
174Ryan WeathersMarlins162115116
175Jonathan CannonWhite Sox395149156

Dropping off: Joe Ryan (9th), River Ryan (54th), Ben Brown (107th), James Paxton (122nd), Matt Manning (128th), Tyler Phillips (130th), Logan Allen (137th), Jesús Luzardo (145th), Luis Garcia (146th), Spencer Turnbull (149th), Christian Scott (155th)

  • Several pitchers have tumbled this month because of the expectation of lighter workloads or shutdowns. Tarik Skubal has dropped to 10th as part of an expected six-man rotation for the Tigers, and I imagine he’ll skip at least one start at the end of the year. Paul Skenes is probably going to be shut down at some point. Garrett Crochet apparently won’t be, but it’s already hard to tell the difference.
  • I ranked Jacob deGrom 53rd last month thinking that we’d get a full September from him without any setbacks, but that’s not coming to pass. He’s looked terrific in his first two rehab starts since undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he’s thrown a total of four innings. DeGrom is so exceptional that three or four five-inning starts will probably make him a top-50 pitcher in September. However, it remains to be seen if the Rangers will let him take it that far.
  • Spencer Arrighetti falling out of the top 100 last month was a reaction to my expectation that he’d be left out of the Astros rotation after Justin Verlander returned. Now it’s clear he’s throwing far too well for that to happen, giving the Astros a six-man rotation for the moment.
  • Despite being the longest of long shots in the playoff hunt now, the Reds are going to call up 2023 first-rounder Rhett Lowder to make his major league debut Friday after just one Triple-A start. Lowder had a 3.63 ERA and an impressive 113/24 K/BB ratio in 108 2/3 innings in the minors. That the Reds have a particularly difficult schedule remaining tempers my excitement here, but with very good command of plus stuff, he might offer some mixed-league value right away.
  • Based on the way he threw in his last few Triple-A starts, it seemed things might be different for Jack Leiter this time around. Instead, facing a White Sox team that might as well have a Triple-A lineup, his command wavered and he lasted just four innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks. Leiter’s velocity has improved since the beginning of the year. I was wondering a month ago if he might wind up as a reliever, but he’s again looking like someone with real upside as a starter. Still, he didn’t resemble a mixed-league guy Wednesday.