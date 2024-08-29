September 2024 Starter Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Starting pitcher ROS Rankings
|Sept
|Starting pitchers
|Team
|2024
|July
|Aug
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|34
|15
|11
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|Orioles
|7
|1
|1
|4
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|6
|5
|5
|5
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|2
|3
|2
|6
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|22
|10
|7
|7
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|8
|9
|10
|8
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|31
|16
|19
|9
|Blake Snell
|Giants
|40
|54
|15
|10
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|3
|2
|3
|11
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|21
|13
|12
|12
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|23
|7
|14
|13
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|39
|33
|30
|14
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|13
|17
|16
|15
|Max Fried
|Braves
|12
|11
|20
|16
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|11
|20
|17
|17
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|15
|12
|13
|18
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|16
|14
|18
|19
|Jack Flaherty
|Dodgers
|96
|35
|22
|20
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|17
|21
|31
|21
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|37
|23
|23
|22
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|18
|19
|24
|23
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|26
|18
|21
|24
|Zach Eflin
|Orioles
|25
|24
|25
|25
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|28
|27
|29
|26
|Michael King
|Padres
|35
|31
|33
|27
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|24
|29
|27
|28
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|131
|114
|43
|29
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|71
|57
|30
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|30
|30
|39
|31
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|44
|38
|36
|32
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|83
|56
|48
|33
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|58
|22
|34
|34
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|34
|44
|35
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|43
|44
|41
|36
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|33
|39
|37
|37
|Luis Severino
|Mets
|60
|49
|47
|38
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|NR
|81
|49
|39
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|62
|40
|50
|40
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|136
|48
|45
|41
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|51
|46
|42
|42
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|48
|36
|38
|43
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|59
|41
|46
|44
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|55
|51
|51
|45
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|53
|64
|62
|46
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|49
|52
|71
|47
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|92
|57
|32
|48
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|100
|43
|78
|49
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|132
|25
|8
|50
|Spencer Arrighetti
|Astros
|233
|79
|103
|51
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|126
|78
|53
|52
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|63
|67
|55
|53
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|65
|68
|56
|54
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|41
|42
|52
|55
|Erick Fedde
|Cardinals
|158
|65
|58
|56
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|75
|66
|84
|57
|Matthew Boyd
|Guardians
|301
|NR
|118
|58
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Astros
|76
|59
|68
|59
|Albert Suarez
|Orioles
|NR
|90
|129
|60
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|139
|69
|60
|61
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|125
|55
|59
|62
|Ryne Nelson
|Diamondbacks
|182
|NR
|104
|63
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|4
|53
|73
|64
|David Festa
|Twins
|226
|116
|117
|65
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|103
|47
|67
|66
|Zebby Matthews
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|67
|Rhett Lowder
|Reds
|265
|NR
|NR
|68
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|142
|83
|69
|69
|Frankie Montas
|Brewers
|128
|123
|65
|70
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Diamondbacks
|85
|85
|76
|71
|Bowden Francis
|Blue Jays
|141
|NR
|NR
|72
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|119
|86
|80
|73
|Alex Cobb
|Guardians
|78
|106
|70
|74
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|107
|82
|66
|75
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|57
|91
|81
|76
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|87
|75
|72
|77
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|153
|125
|89
|78
|David Peterson
|Mets
|154
|122
|101
|79
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|70
|80
|88
|80
|Aaron Civale
|Brewers
|46
|58
|82
|81
|DJ Herz
|Nationals
|333
|172
|121
|82
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|133
|61
|61
|83
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|9
|45
|125
|84
|Jack Leiter
|Rangers
|324
|NR
|NR
|85
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|73
|26
|35
|86
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|129
|118
|79
|87
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|95
|121
|97
|88
|Hayden Birdsong
|Giants
|NR
|134
|74
|89
|Ben Lively
|Guardians
|221
|110
|90
|90
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|82
|97
|94
|91
|Tobias Myers
|Brewers
|NR
|105
|102
|92
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Twins
|391
|128
|111
|93
|Cade Povich
|Orioles
|276
|84
|165
|94
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|104
|104
|91
|95
|Robbie Ray
|Giants
|201
|99
|64
|96
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|36
|62
|75
|97
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|38
|76
|109
|98
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|181
|153
|95
|99
|Jake Irvin
|Nationals
|214
|89
|85
|100
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|121
|95
|86
|101
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|90
|92
|93
|102
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|80
|101
|99
|103
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|61
|98
|114
|104
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|97
|50
|83
|105
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|118
|119
|100
|106
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|115
|102
|120
|107
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|98
|96
|131
|108
|Cody Bradford
|Rangers
|91
|126
|153
|109
|Jordan Wicks
|Cubs
|137
|103
|142
|110
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|111
|108
|136
|111
|Marcus Stroman
|Yankees
|67
|87
|92
|112
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|127
|NR
|138
|113
|Colin Rea
|Brewers
|172
|179
|144
|114
|Grant Holmes
|Braves
|199 RP
|NR
|115
|115
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|10
|6
|6
|116
|Kenta Maeda
|Tigers
|68
|112
|124
|117
|Yariel Rodriguez
|Blue Jays
|169
|157
|112
|118
|Nick Martinez
|Reds
|114
|155
|162
|119
|Matt Waldron
|Padres
|330
|60
|66
|120
|Lance Lynn
|Cardinals
|89
|100
|133
|121
|Osvaldo Bido
|Athletics
|224
|NR
|157
|122
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|86
|137
|113
|123
|Javier Assad
|Cubs
|143
|145
|150
|124
|Davis Martin
|White Sox
|316
|NR
|NR
|125
|Carson Spiers
|Reds
|306
|120
|119
|126
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|32
|28
|26
|127
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|175
|130
|151
|128
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|110
|133
|123
|129
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|77
|113
|139
|130
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|134
|138
|141
|131
|Justin Wrobleski
|Dodgers
|NR
|110
|132
|Joe Boyle
|Athletics
|140
|NR
|NR
|133
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|54
|37
|40
|134
|Garrett Crochet
|White Sox
|189
|74
|63
|135
|Paul Blackburn
|Mets
|174
|171
|126
|136
|Cole Irvin
|Orioles
|113
|107
|NR
|137
|Jose Quintana
|Mets
|171
|180
|143
|138
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|66
|141
|127
|139
|Mitch Spence
|Athletics
|236
|148
|140
|140
|Randy Vasquez
|Padres
|178
|NR
|152
|141
|Jordan Montgomery
|Diamondbacks
|50
|63
|108
|142
|Joey Estes
|Athletics
|249
|NR
|NR
|143
|Luis Ortiz
|Pirates
|256
|NR
|132
|144
|Alec Marsh
|Royals
|185
|158
|170
|145
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|84
|70
|134
|146
|Joey Cantillo
|Guardians
|216
|NR
|148
|147
|Andre Pallante
|Cardinals
|153 RP
|175
|154
|148
|Mitchell Parker
|Nationals
|399
|167
|NR
|149
|Jacob Lopez
|Rays
|209
|NR
|NR
|150
|DL Hall
|Brewers
|94
|169
|164
|151
|Jake Bloss
|Blue Jays
|161
|161
|152
|Mason Black
|Giants
|277
|NR
|NR
|153
|Landon Knack
|Dodgers
|261
|73
|160
|154
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|117
|136
|159
|155
|Trevor Rogers
|Orioles
|161
|147
|105
|156
|Cooper Criswell
|Red Sox
|284
|132
|169
|157
|Domingo German
|Pirates
|123
|NR
|NR
|158
|Tyler Mahle
|Rangers
|230
|124
|87
|159
|Drew Thorpe
|White Sox
|204
|117
|106
|160
|Quinn Priester
|Red Sox
|313
|NR
|NR
|161
|Brant Hurter
|Tigers
|297
|NR
|NR
|162
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|20
|32
|28
|163
|Jose Butto
|Mets
|157
|150
|147
|164
|Jakob Junis
|Reds
|112
|162
|NR
|165
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|79
|88
|96
|166
|Bailey Falter
|Pirates
|173
|NR
|168
|167
|Tyler Alexander
|Rays
|191
|NR
|163
|168
|Keider Montero
|Tigers
|352
|NR
|NR
|169
|Michael Lorenzen
|Royals
|168
|164
|158
|170
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|60 RP
|72
|98
|171
|Kyle Gibson
|Cardinals
|149
|163
|166
|172
|Ross Stripling
|Athletics
|105
|177
|135
|173
|Carson Whisenhunt
|Giants
|244
|173
|NR
|174
|Ryan Weathers
|Marlins
|162
|115
|116
|175
|Jonathan Cannon
|White Sox
|395
|149
|156
Dropping off: Joe Ryan (9th), River Ryan (54th), Ben Brown (107th), James Paxton (122nd), Matt Manning (128th), Tyler Phillips (130th), Logan Allen (137th), Jesús Luzardo (145th), Luis Garcia (146th), Spencer Turnbull (149th), Christian Scott (155th)
- Several pitchers have tumbled this month because of the expectation of lighter workloads or shutdowns. Tarik Skubal has dropped to 10th as part of an expected six-man rotation for the Tigers, and I imagine he’ll skip at least one start at the end of the year. Paul Skenes is probably going to be shut down at some point. Garrett Crochet apparently won’t be, but it’s already hard to tell the difference.
- I ranked Jacob deGrom 53rd last month thinking that we’d get a full September from him without any setbacks, but that’s not coming to pass. He’s looked terrific in his first two rehab starts since undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he’s thrown a total of four innings. DeGrom is so exceptional that three or four five-inning starts will probably make him a top-50 pitcher in September. However, it remains to be seen if the Rangers will let him take it that far.
- Spencer Arrighetti falling out of the top 100 last month was a reaction to my expectation that he’d be left out of the Astros rotation after Justin Verlander returned. Now it’s clear he’s throwing far too well for that to happen, giving the Astros a six-man rotation for the moment.
- Despite being the longest of long shots in the playoff hunt now, the Reds are going to call up 2023 first-rounder Rhett Lowder to make his major league debut Friday after just one Triple-A start. Lowder had a 3.63 ERA and an impressive 113/24 K/BB ratio in 108 2/3 innings in the minors. That the Reds have a particularly difficult schedule remaining tempers my excitement here, but with very good command of plus stuff, he might offer some mixed-league value right away.
- Based on the way he threw in his last few Triple-A starts, it seemed things might be different for Jack Leiter this time around. Instead, facing a White Sox team that might as well have a Triple-A lineup, his command wavered and he lasted just four innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks. Leiter’s velocity has improved since the beginning of the year. I was wondering a month ago if he might wind up as a reliever, but he’s again looking like someone with real upside as a starter. Still, he didn’t resemble a mixed-league guy Wednesday.