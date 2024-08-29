September 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder ROS Rankings

Sept Outfielders Team 2024 July Aug 1 Aaron Judge Yankees 5 1 1 2 Juan Soto Yankees 8 2 2 3 Yordan Alvarez Astros 7 4 3 4 Jarren Duran Red Sox 18 6 4 5 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 2 14 17 6 Mookie Betts Dodgers 9 27 11 7 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers 29 9 6 8 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 16 17 9 9 Adolis Garcia Rangers 13 7 5 10 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 12 8 8 11 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 22 19 12 12 Brenton Doyle Rockies 64 40 21 13 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 23 16 15 14 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 3 5 10 15 Anthony Santander Orioles 42 30 23 16 Spencer Steer Reds 27 21 19 17 Steven Kwan Guardians 36 10 14 18 Kyle Tucker Astros 6 3 22 19 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 20 23 20 20 Ian Happ Cubs 28 36 27 21 Riley Greene Tigers 31 22 34 22 Brent Rooker Athletics 120 78 25 23 Cody Bellinger Cubs 19 18 26 24 Jackson Chourio Brewers 40 54 43 25 Randy Arozarena Mariners 17 12 16 26 Wyatt Langford Rangers 24 20 18 27 Tyler O’Neill Red Sox 26 25 24 28 Jurickson Profar Padres 241 38 35 29 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 4 13 7 30 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 SS 51 50 31 Michael Harris II Braves 11 31 53 32 Nick Castellanos Phillies 33 35 33 33 Brandon Nimmo Mets 43 29 28 34 George Springer Blue Jays 25 28 31 35 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 38 37 36 36 Josh Lowe Rays 30 26 30 37 Nolan Jones Rockies 10 34 40 38 Byron Buxton Twins 4 DH 42 38 39 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 48 41 40 Tyler Fitzgerald Giants 266 NR 86 41 James Wood Nationals 186 53 54 42 Christopher Morel Rays 14 11 13 43 Jorge Soler Braves 54 52 39 44 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 61 61 44 45 Colton Cowser Orioles 162 46 42 46 TJ Friedl Reds 58 47 46 47 Taylor Ward Angels 46 24 29 48 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 50 48 49 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 37 41 56 50 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 149 131 153 51 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox 109 56 51 52 Tommy Edman Dodgers 57 76 63 53 Michael Toglia Rockies 59 1B 119 62 54 Matt Wallner Twins 73 126 67 55 Heliot Ramos Giants 280 55 49 56 Starling Marte Mets 50 64 66 57 Jo Adell Angels 105 57 55 58 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 47 44 45 59 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 94 99 125 60 Cedric Mullins Orioles 44 43 57 61 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 67 65 58 62 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 60 88 71 63 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 39 91 68 64 Parker Meadows Tigers 48 96 87 65 Dylan Crews Nationals 200 NR NR 66 Willi Castro Twins 102 60 59 67 Joc Pederson Diamondbacks 78 79 72 68 Lane Thomas Guardians 32 33 32 69 Jhonkensy Noel Guardians 272 101 103 70 Bryan De La Cruz Pirates 80 49 47 71 MJ Melendez Royals 90 100 97 72 Matt Vierling Tigers 117 81 80 73 Brandon Marsh Phillies 59 58 61 74 Garrett Mitchell Brewers 66 63 52 75 Sal Frelick Brewers 87 106 64 76 Jake Meyers Astros 115 82 76 77 Jacob Young Nationals 134 67 81 78 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 52 98 108 79 Lawrence Butler Athletics 144 180 83 80 Jasson Dominguez Yankees 91 163 113 81 Trevor Larnach Twins 188 77 112 82 Austin Hays Phillies 116 156 77 83 Jesse Winker Mets 17 DH 66 73 84 Max Kepler Twins 71 68 74 85 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 106 62 60 86 Alex Verdugo Yankees 56 45 65 87 Jose Siri Rays 63 69 70 88 Grant McCray Giants NR NR NR 89 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 92 84 91 90 Jordan Beck Rockies NR 128 93 91 Amed Rosario Reds 33 SS 92 89 92 Joey Loperfido Blue Jays 212 87 84 93 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 76 89 92 94 Luke Raley Mariners 108 102 127 95 Ramon Laureano Braves 107 153 164 96 Victor Robles Mariners 85 148 94 97 Leody Taveras Rangers 49 74 78 98 Tommy Pham Cardinals 98 104 116 99 Jeff McNeil Mets 74 115 100 100 Whit Merrifield Braves 103 157 110 101 Michael Conforto Giants 153 137 136 102 Kyle Stowers Marlins 174 NR 117 103 Jarred Kelenic Braves 69 59 82 104 JJ Bleday Athletics 125 110 115 105 Josh H. Smith Rangers 242 125 105 106 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 8 DH 83 107 107 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Pirates 123 111 124 108 Seth Brown Athletics 88 NR 134 109 Kyle Isbel Royals 86 103 123 110 Gavin Sheets White Sox 187 122 126 111 Mitch Haniger Mariners 93 124 119 112 Harrison Bader Mets 122 86 96 113 Hunter Renfroe Royals 95 123 118 114 Jason Heyward Astros 129 145 147 115 Miguel Vargas White Sox 37 2B 107 69 116 David Peralta Padres 131 138 140 117 Johan Rojas Phillies 77 73 121 118 Jonny DeLuca Rays 161 158 166 119 Blake Perkins Brewers 237 149 143 120 Dylan Moore Mariners 137 95 98 121 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 119 109 129 122 Richie Palacios Rays 152 136 114 123 Zach McKinstry Tigers 178 NR NR 124 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 SS 142 142 125 Daniel Schneemann Guardians n/a 112 133 126 Mickey Moniak Angels 139 169 148 127 Juan Yepez Nationals 228 NR 90 128 Santiago Espinal Reds 60 2B n/a n/a 129 Mike Yastrzemski Giants 118 173 159 130 Griffin Conine Marlins NR NR NR 131 Mauricio Dubon Astros 154 134 154 132 Will Benson Reds 70 105 131 133 Manuel Margot Twins 110 150 151 134 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 2B n/a 59 2B 135 Daz Cameron Athletics 273 NR NR 136 Heston Kjerstad Orioles 7 DH 72 102 137 Rece Hinds Reds 260 NR NR 138 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 161 122 139 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 2B 75 99 140 Mike Tauchman Cubs 192 144 138 141 Michael Siani Cardinals 244 168 149 142 Will Brennan Guardians 148 176 143 Jake Cave Rockies 199 167 167 144 Jake Fraley Reds 83 97 104 145 Ben Gamel Astros NR NR NR 146 Dylan Carlson Rays 138 NR 170 147 Addison Barger Blue Jays 221 NR 168 148 Dairon Blanco Royals 104 139 172 149 Connor Joe Pirates 181 127 152 150 Jake Bauers Brewers 184 154 162 151 Trent Grisham Yankees 150 147 150 152 Michael A. Taylor Pirates 127 NR 137 153 Sam Hilliard Rockies 177 174 156 154 Adam Duvall Braves 112 113 120 155 Austin Martin Twins 72 2B 166 NR 156 Billy McKinney Pirates 231 NR NR 157 Tyrone Taylor Mets 114 143 158 158 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks 72 94 NR 159 Joey Gallo Nationals 124 NR NR 160 Derek Hill Marlins 247 171 NR 161 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 3B 130 135 162 Chas McCormick Astros 41 70 101 163 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 40 3B 58 3B NR 164 Corey Julks White Sox 163 141 163 165 Steward Berroa Blue Jays NR NR 171 166 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees 218 162 NR 167 Andy Pages Dodgers 180 85 132 168 Stone Garrett Nationals 97 172 NR 169 Victor Scott II Cardinals 62 NR NR 170 Dominic Fletcher White Sox 155 NR NR

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (37th), Mike Trout (75th), Kris Bryant (79th), Miguel Andujar (85th), Justyn-Henry Malloy (95th), Wenceel Pérez (106th), Angel Martínez (109th), Christian Yelich (111th), Ji Hwan Bae (128th), Nick Gordon (130th), Esteury Ruiz (139th), Nick Senzel (141st), Harold Ramírez (144th), Joshua Palacios (146th)

I really didn’t think that Dylan Crews would be up this year, given that the second overall pick in the 2023 draft was more solid than spectacular in Double- and Triple-A, but the Nationals called on him Monday anyway. I’m placing him a rather wishy-washy 65th among outfielders. His .270 minor league average probably doesn’t translate to anything better than .230 in the majors, but he should steal a few bases, and it looks like the Nats have every intention of batting him high in the order regularly.