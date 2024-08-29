 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: September 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
September 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
September 2024 Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclemvuga_240828.jpg
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
nbc_roto_bteheisman_240828.jpg
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks
nbc_roto_btendvtexam_240828.jpg
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
September 2024 Outfielder Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:26 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder ROS Rankings

SeptOutfieldersTeam2024JulyAug
1Aaron JudgeYankees511
2Juan SotoYankees822
3Yordan AlvarezAstros743
4Jarren DuranRed Sox1864
5Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks21417
6Mookie BettsDodgers92711
7Teoscar HernandezDodgers2996
8Jazz Chisholm Jr.Yankees16179
9Adolis GarciaRangers1375
10Luis Robert Jr.White Sox1288
11Bryan ReynoldsPirates221912
12Brenton DoyleRockies644021
13Kyle SchwarberPhillies231615
14Julio RodriguezMariners3510
15Anthony SantanderOrioles423023
16Spencer SteerReds272119
17Steven KwanGuardians361014
18Kyle TuckerAstros6322
19Seiya SuzukiCubs202320
20Ian HappCubs283627
21Riley GreeneTigers312234
22Brent RookerAthletics1207825
23Cody BellingerCubs191826
24Jackson ChourioBrewers405443
25Randy ArozarenaMariners171216
26Wyatt LangfordRangers242018
27Tyler O’NeillRed Sox262524
28Jurickson ProfarPadres2413835
29Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres4137
30Jackson MerrillPadres40 SS5150
31Michael Harris IIBraves113153
32Nick CastellanosPhillies333533
33Brandon NimmoMets432928
34George SpringerBlue Jays252831
35Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks383736
36Josh LoweRays302630
37Nolan JonesRockies103440
38Byron BuxtonTwins4 DH4238
39Alec BurlesonCardinals1414841
40Tyler FitzgeraldGiants266NR86
41James WoodNationals1865354
42Christopher MorelRays141113
43Jorge SolerBraves545239
44Giancarlo StantonYankees616144
45Colton CowserOrioles1624642
46TJ FriedlReds584746
47Taylor WardAngels462429
48Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox685048
49Daulton VarshoBlue Jays374156
50Pete Crow-ArmstrongCubs149131153
51Wilyer AbreuRed Sox1095651
52Tommy EdmanDodgers577663
53Michael TogliaRockies59 1B11962
54Matt WallnerTwins7312667
55Heliot RamosGiants2805549
56Starling MarteMets506466
57Jo AdellAngels1055755
58Brendan DonovanCardinals474445
59Jake McCarthyDiamondbacks9499125
60Cedric MullinsOrioles444357
61Lars NootbaarCardinals676558
62Kerry CarpenterTigers608871
63Masataka YoshidaRed Sox399168
64Parker MeadowsTigers489687
65Dylan CrewsNationals200NRNR
66Willi CastroTwins1026059
67Joc PedersonDiamondbacks787972
68Lane ThomasGuardians323332
69Jhonkensy NoelGuardians272101103
70Bryan De La CruzPirates804947
71MJ MelendezRoyals9010097
72Matt VierlingTigers1178180
73Brandon MarshPhillies595861
74Garrett MitchellBrewers666352
75Sal FrelickBrewers8710664
76Jake MeyersAstros1158276
77Jacob YoungNationals1346781
78Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox5298108
79Lawrence ButlerAthletics14418083
80Jasson DominguezYankees91163113
81Trevor LarnachTwins18877112
82Austin HaysPhillies11615677
83Jesse WinkerMets17 DH6673
84Max KeplerTwins716874
85Ryan O’HearnOrioles1066260
86Alex VerdugoYankees564565
87Jose SiriRays636970
88Grant McCrayGiantsNRNRNR
89Jesus SanchezMarlins928491
90Jordan BeckRockiesNR12893
91Amed RosarioReds33 SS9289
92Joey LoperfidoBlue Jays2128784
93Charlie BlackmonRockies768992
94Luke RaleyMariners108102127
95Ramon LaureanoBraves107153164
96Victor RoblesMariners8514894
97Leody TaverasRangers497478
98Tommy PhamCardinals98104116
99Jeff McNeilMets74115100
100Whit MerrifieldBraves103157110
101Michael ConfortoGiants153137136
102Kyle StowersMarlins174NR117
103Jarred KelenicBraves695982
104JJ BledayAthletics125110115
105Josh H. SmithRangers242125105
106Andrew McCutchenPirates8 DH83107
107Isiah Kiner-FalefaPirates123111124
108Seth BrownAthletics88NR134
109Kyle IsbelRoyals86103123
110Gavin SheetsWhite Sox187122126
111Mitch HanigerMariners93124119
112Harrison BaderMets1228696
113Hunter RenfroeRoyals95123118
114Jason HeywardAstros129145147
115Miguel VargasWhite Sox37 2B10769
116David PeraltaPadres131138140
117Johan RojasPhillies7773121
118Jonny DeLucaRays161158166
119Blake PerkinsBrewers237149143
120Dylan MooreMariners1379598
121LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants119109129
122Richie PalaciosRays152136114
123Zach McKinstryTigers178NRNR
124Josh RojasMariners49 SS142142
125Daniel SchneemannGuardiansn/a112133
126Mickey MoniakAngels139169148
127Juan YepezNationals228NR90
128Santiago EspinalReds60 2Bn/an/a
129Mike YastrzemskiGiants118173159
130Griffin ConineMarlinsNRNRNR
131Mauricio DubonAstros154134154
132Will BensonReds70105131
133Manuel MargotTwins110150151
134Romy GonzalezRed Sox55 2Bn/a59 2B
135Daz CameronAthletics273NRNR
136Heston KjerstadOrioles7 DH72102
137Rece HindsReds260NRNR
138Max SchuemannAthletics285161122
139Davis SchneiderBlue Jays38 2B7599
140Mike TauchmanCubs192144138
141Michael SianiCardinals244168149
142Will BrennanGuardians148176
143Jake CaveRockies199167167
144Jake FraleyReds8397104
145Ben GamelAstrosNRNRNR
146Dylan CarlsonRays138NR170
147Addison BargerBlue Jays221NR168
148Dairon BlancoRoyals104139172
149Connor JoePirates181127152
150Jake BauersBrewers184154162
151Trent GrishamYankees150147150
152Michael A. TaylorPirates127NR137
153Sam HilliardRockies177174156
154Adam DuvallBraves112113120
155Austin MartinTwins72 2B166NR
156Billy McKinneyPirates231NRNR
157Tyrone TaylorMets114143158
158Alek ThomasDiamondbacks7294NR
159Joey GalloNationals124NRNR
160Derek HillMarlins247171NR
161Tyler FreemanGuardians30 3B130135
162Chas McCormickAstros4170101
163Patrick WisdomCubs40 3B58 3BNR
164Corey JulksWhite Sox163141163
165Steward BerroaBlue JaysNRNR171
166Oswaldo CabreraYankees218162NR
167Andy PagesDodgers18085132
168Stone GarrettNationals97172NR
169Victor Scott IICardinals62NRNR
170Dominic FletcherWhite Sox155NRNR

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (37th), Mike Trout (75th), Kris Bryant (79th), Miguel Andujar (85th), Justyn-Henry Malloy (95th), Wenceel Pérez (106th), Angel Martínez (109th), Christian Yelich (111th), Ji Hwan Bae (128th), Nick Gordon (130th), Esteury Ruiz (139th), Nick Senzel (141st), Harold Ramírez (144th), Joshua Palacios (146th)

  • I really didn’t think that Dylan Crews would be up this year, given that the second overall pick in the 2023 draft was more solid than spectacular in Double- and Triple-A, but the Nationals called on him Monday anyway. I’m placing him a rather wishy-washy 65th among outfielders. His .270 minor league average probably doesn’t translate to anything better than .230 in the majors, but he should steal a few bases, and it looks like the Nats have every intention of batting him high in the order regularly.
  • The Yankees don’t have much to lose from a service time perspective by promoting Jasson Dominguez this September, and I expect that they will. Alex Verdugo would presumably lose at-bats as a result, so he drops to 86th. Dominguez checks in at 80th. The Yankees will want to keep him under 130 at-bats so that he retains rookie eligibility in 2025, but that still gives them 95 to play around with. The Yankees have 26 games remaining as of Sept. 1, and Dominguez could probably start 22 or 23 of them and come in under that number. It’s just a matter of whether Aaron Boone is willing to put Verdugo on the bench regularly. My guess is that Dominguez will play, but not quite as often as most would prefer.