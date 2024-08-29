September 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Outfielder ROS Rankings
|Sept
|Outfielders
|Team
|2024
|July
|Aug
|1
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Juan Soto
|Yankees
|8
|2
|2
|3
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|7
|4
|3
|4
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|18
|6
|4
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|2
|14
|17
|6
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|9
|27
|11
|7
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|29
|9
|6
|8
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|16
|17
|9
|9
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|13
|7
|5
|10
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|12
|8
|8
|11
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|22
|19
|12
|12
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|64
|40
|21
|13
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|23
|16
|15
|14
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|3
|5
|10
|15
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|30
|23
|16
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|27
|21
|19
|17
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|36
|10
|14
|18
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|6
|3
|22
|19
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|20
|23
|20
|20
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|28
|36
|27
|21
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|31
|22
|34
|22
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|120
|78
|25
|23
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|19
|18
|26
|24
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|40
|54
|43
|25
|Randy Arozarena
|Mariners
|17
|12
|16
|26
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|24
|20
|18
|27
|Tyler O’Neill
|Red Sox
|26
|25
|24
|28
|Jurickson Profar
|Padres
|241
|38
|35
|29
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|4
|13
|7
|30
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40 SS
|51
|50
|31
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|11
|31
|53
|32
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|33
|35
|33
|33
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|43
|29
|28
|34
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|25
|28
|31
|35
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|38
|37
|36
|36
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|30
|26
|30
|37
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|10
|34
|40
|38
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|4 DH
|42
|38
|39
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141
|48
|41
|40
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|Giants
|266
|NR
|86
|41
|James Wood
|Nationals
|186
|53
|54
|42
|Christopher Morel
|Rays
|14
|11
|13
|43
|Jorge Soler
|Braves
|54
|52
|39
|44
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|61
|61
|44
|45
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|162
|46
|42
|46
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|58
|47
|46
|47
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|46
|24
|29
|48
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68
|50
|48
|49
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|37
|41
|56
|50
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|149
|131
|153
|51
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|109
|56
|51
|52
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|57
|76
|63
|53
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|59 1B
|119
|62
|54
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|73
|126
|67
|55
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|280
|55
|49
|56
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|50
|64
|66
|57
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|105
|57
|55
|58
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|47
|44
|45
|59
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|94
|99
|125
|60
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|44
|43
|57
|61
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|67
|65
|58
|62
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|60
|88
|71
|63
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|39
|91
|68
|64
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|48
|96
|87
|65
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|200
|NR
|NR
|66
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|102
|60
|59
|67
|Joc Pederson
|Diamondbacks
|78
|79
|72
|68
|Lane Thomas
|Guardians
|32
|33
|32
|69
|Jhonkensy Noel
|Guardians
|272
|101
|103
|70
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Pirates
|80
|49
|47
|71
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|90
|100
|97
|72
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|117
|81
|80
|73
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|59
|58
|61
|74
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|66
|63
|52
|75
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|87
|106
|64
|76
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|115
|82
|76
|77
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|134
|67
|81
|78
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|52
|98
|108
|79
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|144
|180
|83
|80
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|91
|163
|113
|81
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|188
|77
|112
|82
|Austin Hays
|Phillies
|116
|156
|77
|83
|Jesse Winker
|Mets
|17 DH
|66
|73
|84
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|71
|68
|74
|85
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|106
|62
|60
|86
|Alex Verdugo
|Yankees
|56
|45
|65
|87
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|63
|69
|70
|88
|Grant McCray
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|NR
|89
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|92
|84
|91
|90
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|NR
|128
|93
|91
|Amed Rosario
|Reds
|33 SS
|92
|89
|92
|Joey Loperfido
|Blue Jays
|212
|87
|84
|93
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|76
|89
|92
|94
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|108
|102
|127
|95
|Ramon Laureano
|Braves
|107
|153
|164
|96
|Victor Robles
|Mariners
|85
|148
|94
|97
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|49
|74
|78
|98
|Tommy Pham
|Cardinals
|98
|104
|116
|99
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|74
|115
|100
|100
|Whit Merrifield
|Braves
|103
|157
|110
|101
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|153
|137
|136
|102
|Kyle Stowers
|Marlins
|174
|NR
|117
|103
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|69
|59
|82
|104
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|125
|110
|115
|105
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|242
|125
|105
|106
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|8 DH
|83
|107
|107
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Pirates
|123
|111
|124
|108
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|88
|NR
|134
|109
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|86
|103
|123
|110
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|187
|122
|126
|111
|Mitch Haniger
|Mariners
|93
|124
|119
|112
|Harrison Bader
|Mets
|122
|86
|96
|113
|Hunter Renfroe
|Royals
|95
|123
|118
|114
|Jason Heyward
|Astros
|129
|145
|147
|115
|Miguel Vargas
|White Sox
|37 2B
|107
|69
|116
|David Peralta
|Padres
|131
|138
|140
|117
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|77
|73
|121
|118
|Jonny DeLuca
|Rays
|161
|158
|166
|119
|Blake Perkins
|Brewers
|237
|149
|143
|120
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|137
|95
|98
|121
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|119
|109
|129
|122
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152
|136
|114
|123
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|178
|NR
|NR
|124
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49 SS
|142
|142
|125
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|n/a
|112
|133
|126
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|139
|169
|148
|127
|Juan Yepez
|Nationals
|228
|NR
|90
|128
|Santiago Espinal
|Reds
|60 2B
|n/a
|n/a
|129
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|118
|173
|159
|130
|Griffin Conine
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|131
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|154
|134
|154
|132
|Will Benson
|Reds
|70
|105
|131
|133
|Manuel Margot
|Twins
|110
|150
|151
|134
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55 2B
|n/a
|59 2B
|135
|Daz Cameron
|Athletics
|273
|NR
|NR
|136
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|7 DH
|72
|102
|137
|Rece Hinds
|Reds
|260
|NR
|NR
|138
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285
|161
|122
|139
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38 2B
|75
|99
|140
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|192
|144
|138
|141
|Michael Siani
|Cardinals
|244
|168
|149
|142
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|148
|176
|143
|Jake Cave
|Rockies
|199
|167
|167
|144
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|83
|97
|104
|145
|Ben Gamel
|Astros
|NR
|NR
|NR
|146
|Dylan Carlson
|Rays
|138
|NR
|170
|147
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|221
|NR
|168
|148
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|104
|139
|172
|149
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|181
|127
|152
|150
|Jake Bauers
|Brewers
|184
|154
|162
|151
|Trent Grisham
|Yankees
|150
|147
|150
|152
|Michael A. Taylor
|Pirates
|127
|NR
|137
|153
|Sam Hilliard
|Rockies
|177
|174
|156
|154
|Adam Duvall
|Braves
|112
|113
|120
|155
|Austin Martin
|Twins
|72 2B
|166
|NR
|156
|Billy McKinney
|Pirates
|231
|NR
|NR
|157
|Tyrone Taylor
|Mets
|114
|143
|158
|158
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|72
|94
|NR
|159
|Joey Gallo
|Nationals
|124
|NR
|NR
|160
|Derek Hill
|Marlins
|247
|171
|NR
|161
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30 3B
|130
|135
|162
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|41
|70
|101
|163
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|40 3B
|58 3B
|NR
|164
|Corey Julks
|White Sox
|163
|141
|163
|165
|Steward Berroa
|Blue Jays
|NR
|NR
|171
|166
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|218
|162
|NR
|167
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|180
|85
|132
|168
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|97
|172
|NR
|169
|Victor Scott II
|Cardinals
|62
|NR
|NR
|170
|Dominic Fletcher
|White Sox
|155
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (37th), Mike Trout (75th), Kris Bryant (79th), Miguel Andujar (85th), Justyn-Henry Malloy (95th), Wenceel Pérez (106th), Angel Martínez (109th), Christian Yelich (111th), Ji Hwan Bae (128th), Nick Gordon (130th), Esteury Ruiz (139th), Nick Senzel (141st), Harold Ramírez (144th), Joshua Palacios (146th)
- I really didn’t think that Dylan Crews would be up this year, given that the second overall pick in the 2023 draft was more solid than spectacular in Double- and Triple-A, but the Nationals called on him Monday anyway. I’m placing him a rather wishy-washy 65th among outfielders. His .270 minor league average probably doesn’t translate to anything better than .230 in the majors, but he should steal a few bases, and it looks like the Nats have every intention of batting him high in the order regularly.
- The Yankees don’t have much to lose from a service time perspective by promoting Jasson Dominguez this September, and I expect that they will. Alex Verdugo would presumably lose at-bats as a result, so he drops to 86th. Dominguez checks in at 80th. The Yankees will want to keep him under 130 at-bats so that he retains rookie eligibility in 2025, but that still gives them 95 to play around with. The Yankees have 26 games remaining as of Sept. 1, and Dominguez could probably start 22 or 23 of them and come in under that number. It’s just a matter of whether Aaron Boone is willing to put Verdugo on the bench regularly. My guess is that Dominguez will play, but not quite as often as most would prefer.