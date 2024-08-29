September 2024 Shortstop Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Shortstop ROS Rankings
|Sept
|Shortstops
|Team
|2024
|July
|Aug
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|2
|3
|4
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1 2B
|14
|8
|5
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|5
|5
|6
|6
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|6
|4
|5
|7
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|9
|7
|7
|8
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|2
|6
|4
|9
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|14
|11
|10
|11
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|17
|22
|18
|12
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|18
|16
|11
|13
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11
|31
|13
|14
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|13
|10
|12
|15
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40
|25
|24
|16
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|16
|19
|14
|17
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|40 2B
|45 2B
|29
|18
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|35
|18
|19
|19
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|10
|15
|21
|20
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8 2B
|12
|15
|21
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|Giants
|266 OF
|32
|22
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|27
|23
|22
|23
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|15
|20
|25
|24
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|24
|23
|25
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|19
|13
|17
|26
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|22
|29
|31
|27
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|3
|9
|28
|28
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21
|36
|26
|29
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|20
|17
|20
|30
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|26
|30
|31
|Jacob Wilson
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|43
|32
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31
|30
|37
|33
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49
|28
|33
|34
|Amed Rosario
|Reds
|33
|32
|35
|35
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|28
|27
|27
|36
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33 2B
|31 2B
|43 2B
|37
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|26
|34
|47
|38
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|53
|46
|34
|39
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|44
|NR
|NR
|40
|Trey Sweeney
|Tigers
|108
|NR
|NR
|41
|Jose Tena
|Nationals
|105
|54
|NR
|42
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|32
|38
|40
|43
|Shay Whitcomb
|Astros
|NR
|NR
|NR
|44
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|75
|41
|38
|45
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Pirates
|44 3B
|41 3B
|45 3B
|46
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|24
|37
|45
|47
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|33
|36
|48
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|52
|NR
|NR
|49
|Ernie Clement
|Blue Jays
|38
|NR
|NR
|50
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|n/a
|39
|42
|51
|Santiago Espinal
|Reds
|60 2B
|n/a
|n/a
|52
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|41
|42
|50
|53
|Miguel Rojas
|Dodgers
|71
|NR
|NR
|54
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55 2B
|NR
|46
|55
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285 OF
|49
|39
|56
|Brooks Baldwin
|White Sox
|n/a
|n/a
|62 2B
|57
|Marco Luciano
|Giants
|48
|55
|41
|58
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|12
|NR
|NR
|59
|Leo Jimenez
|Blue Jays
|99
|NR
|NR
|60
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30 3B
|49 3B
|48 3B
Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (16th), Vaughn Grissom (44th), Javier Báez (48th), Brett Wisely (49th)
- I initially had Xavier Edwards ninth here, but his apparently mild back issue dropped him back to 17th. I was not expecting him to do nearly this much running, but he’s been tremendously valuable with his 22 steals in 47 games. Of course, it was the last of those steals that led to his hopefully brief IL stint.
- Tyler Fitzgerald followed up his stunning July homer outburst by hitting a still exceptional .281/.327/.500 with five homers in August. Furthermore, he’s 9-for-10 stealing bases in those 23 games. Fitzgerald’s exit velocity numbers still aren’t all that exciting, particularly since they come with a 29% strikeout rate, but he should remain a terrific basestealer, and it’s not like he needs to be great offensively to stick as a regular with his ability to play a fine shortstop and second base (or even center field). I’m placing him 90th among position players this month.