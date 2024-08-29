September 2024 Shortstop Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop ROS Rankings

Sept Shortstops Team 2024 July Aug 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 1 1 1 2 Elly De La Cruz Reds 4 3 2 3 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 2 3 4 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 2B 14 8 5 Corey Seager Rangers 5 5 6 6 CJ Abrams Nationals 6 4 5 7 Francisco Lindor Mets 9 7 7 8 Trea Turner Phillies 2 6 4 9 Oneil Cruz Pirates 8 8 9 10 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 14 11 10 11 Zach Neto Angels 17 22 18 12 Willy Adames Brewers 18 16 11 13 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 31 13 14 Anthony Volpe Yankees 13 10 12 15 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 25 24 16 Jeremy Pena Astros 16 19 14 17 Xavier Edwards Marlins 40 2B 45 2B 29 18 Brice Turang Brewers 35 18 19 19 Nico Hoerner Cubs 10 15 21 20 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 2B 12 15 21 Tyler Fitzgerald Giants 266 OF 32 22 Masyn Winn Cardinals 27 23 22 23 Dansby Swanson Cubs 15 20 25 24 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 24 23 25 Carlos Correa Twins 19 13 17 26 Tommy Edman Dodgers 22 29 31 27 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 3 9 28 28 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 36 26 29 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 20 17 20 30 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 26 30 31 Jacob Wilson Athletics NR NR 43 32 Jose Caballero Rays 31 30 37 33 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 28 33 34 Amed Rosario Reds 33 32 35 35 Matt McLain Reds 28 27 27 36 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 2B 31 2B 43 2B 37 J.P. Crawford Mariners 26 34 47 38 Brooks Lee Twins 53 46 34 39 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks 44 NR NR 40 Trey Sweeney Tigers 108 NR NR 41 Jose Tena Nationals 105 54 NR 42 Orlando Arcia Braves 32 38 40 43 Shay Whitcomb Astros NR NR NR 44 Josh H. Smith Rangers 75 41 38 45 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Pirates 44 3B 41 3B 45 3B 46 Thairo Estrada Giants 24 37 45 47 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 33 36 48 Zach McKinstry Tigers 52 NR NR 49 Ernie Clement Blue Jays 38 NR NR 50 Daniel Schneemann Guardians n/a 39 42 51 Santiago Espinal Reds 60 2B n/a n/a 52 Brayan Rocchio Guardians 41 42 50 53 Miguel Rojas Dodgers 71 NR NR 54 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 2B NR 46 55 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 OF 49 39 56 Brooks Baldwin White Sox n/a n/a 62 2B 57 Marco Luciano Giants 48 55 41 58 Trevor Story Red Sox 12 NR NR 59 Leo Jimenez Blue Jays 99 NR NR 60 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 3B 49 3B 48 3B

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (16th), Vaughn Grissom (44th), Javier Báez (48th), Brett Wisely (49th)

I initially had Xavier Edwards ninth here, but his apparently mild back issue dropped him back to 17th. I was not expecting him to do nearly this much running, but he’s been tremendously valuable with his 22 steals in 47 games. Of course, it was the last of those steals that led to his hopefully brief IL stint.