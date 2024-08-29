 Skip navigation
MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: September 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
September 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
September 2024 Outfielder Rankings

September 2024 Shortstop Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:24 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop ROS Rankings

SeptShortstopsTeam2024JulyAug
1Bobby Witt Jr.Royals111
2Elly De La CruzReds432
3Gunnar HendersonOrioles723
4Mookie BettsDodgers1 2B148
5Corey SeagerRangers556
6CJ AbramsNationals645
7Francisco LindorMets977
8Trea TurnerPhillies264
9Oneil CruzPirates889
10Ezequiel TovarRockies141110
11Zach NetoAngels172218
12Willy AdamesBrewers181611
13Xander BogaertsPadres113113
14Anthony VolpeYankees131012
15Jackson MerrillPadres402524
16Jeremy PenaAstros161914
17Xavier EdwardsMarlins40 2B45 2B29
18Brice TurangBrewers351819
19Nico HoernerCubs101521
20Bryson StottPhillies8 2B1215
21Tyler FitzgeraldGiants266 OF32
22Masyn WinnCardinals272322
23Dansby SwansonCubs152025
24Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF2423
25Carlos CorreaTwins191317
26Tommy EdmanDodgers222931
27Bo BichetteBlue Jays3928
28Jackson HollidayOrioles213626
29Ha-Seong KimPadres201720
30Willi CastroTwins36 3B2630
31Jacob WilsonAthleticsNRNR43
32Jose CaballeroRays313037
33David HamiltonRed Sox492833
34Amed RosarioReds333235
35Matt McLainReds282727
36Joey OrtizBrewers33 2B31 2B43 2B
37J.P. CrawfordMariners263447
38Brooks LeeTwins534634
39Geraldo PerdomoDiamondbacks44NRNR
40Trey SweeneyTigers108NRNR
41Jose TenaNationals10554NR
42Orlando ArciaBraves323840
43Shay WhitcombAstrosNRNRNR
44Josh H. SmithRangers754138
45Isiah Kiner-FalefaPirates44 3B41 3B45 3B
46Thairo EstradaGiants243745
47Dylan MooreMariners42 2B3336
48Zach McKinstryTigers52NRNR
49Ernie ClementBlue Jays38NRNR
50Daniel SchneemannGuardiansn/a3942
51Santiago EspinalReds60 2Bn/an/a
52Brayan RocchioGuardians414250
53Miguel RojasDodgers71NRNR
54Romy GonzalezRed Sox55 2BNR46
55Max SchuemannAthletics285 OF4939
56Brooks BaldwinWhite Soxn/an/a62 2B
57Marco LucianoGiants485541
58Trevor StoryRed Sox12NRNR
59Leo JimenezBlue Jays99NRNR
60Tyler FreemanGuardians30 3B49 3B48 3B

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (16th), Vaughn Grissom (44th), Javier Báez (48th), Brett Wisely (49th)

  • I initially had Xavier Edwards ninth here, but his apparently mild back issue dropped him back to 17th. I was not expecting him to do nearly this much running, but he’s been tremendously valuable with his 22 steals in 47 games. Of course, it was the last of those steals that led to his hopefully brief IL stint.
  • Tyler Fitzgerald followed up his stunning July homer outburst by hitting a still exceptional .281/.327/.500 with five homers in August. Furthermore, he’s 9-for-10 stealing bases in those 23 games. Fitzgerald’s exit velocity numbers still aren’t all that exciting, particularly since they come with a 29% strikeout rate, but he should remain a terrific basestealer, and it’s not like he needs to be great offensively to stick as a regular with his ability to play a fine shortstop and second base (or even center field). I’m placing him 90th among position players this month.