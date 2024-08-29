September 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings
Published August 29, 2024 05:23 AM
Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings
|Sept
|First basemen
|Team
|2024
|July
|Aug
|1 DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|3
|3
|3
|2 DH
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|3 DH
|2 DH
|2 DH
|2
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|5
|6
|5
|4
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|7
|5
|4
|5
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|11
|10
|7
|8
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|17
|9
|8
|9
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|6
|8
|9
|10
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|12
|11
|10
|11
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|8
|17
|12
|12
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|25
|16
|17
|13
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|13
|7
|22
|14
|Isaac Paredes
|Cubs
|18
|13
|11
|15
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141 OF
|22
|18
|3 DH
|J.D. Martinez
|Mets
|5 DH
|3 DH
|3 DH
|16
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|9
|12
|13
|17
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|16
|18
|14
|18
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|33
|21
|21
|19
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|10 2B
|19
|20
|20
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|59
|42
|29
|21
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|24
|24
|19
|22
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|15 3B
|27
|30
|23
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|23 3B
|26
|26
|24
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|20
|15
|15
|25
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|21
|20
|25
|26
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|32
|37
|32
|27
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|14
|34
|40
|28
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|19
|28
|31
|29
|Jhonkensy Noel
|Guardians
|272 OF
|101 OF
|103 OF
|30
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|22 2B
|28 2B
|25 2B
|31
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|54 3B
|28 3B
|23
|32
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|15
|14
|16
|33
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|35
|25
|28
|34
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|37
|36
|42
|35
|Carlos Santana
|Twins
|41
|35
|37
|36
|Spencer Horwitz
|Blue Jays
|13 DH
|30
|33
|37
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|23
|50
|46
|38
|Justin Turner
|Mariners
|22
|23
|24
|39
|Andres Chaparro
|Nationals
|n/a
|n/a
|64 3B
|40
|Josh Bell
|Diamondbacks
|26
|29
|27
|41
|Dominic Smith
|Reds
|61
|NR
|NR
|42
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|88 OF
|n/a
|47
|4 DH
|Eloy Jimenez
|Orioles
|2 DH
|4 DH
|4 DH
|43
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|57
|44
|41
|44
|Rowdy Tellez
|Pirates
|34
|48
|38
|45
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26 C
|14 C
|48
|46
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|39
|40
|43
|47
|David Fry
|Guardians
|28 C
|38
|44
|48
|Ty France
|Reds
|29
|32
|39
|49
|Juan Yepez
|Nationals
|228 OF
|n/a
|35
|50
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|31
|31
|49
|51
|Jonah Bride
|Marlins
|104 3B
|n/a
|n/a
|52
|Jon Singleton
|Astros
|82
|59
|52
|53
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|12 DH
|39
|45
|54
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|28
|49
|50
|55
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|47
|56
|55
|56
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55 2B
|NR
|51
|57
|Gio Urshela
|Braves
|48
|NR
|NR
|58
|Niko Kavadas
|Angels
|86
|NR
|NR
|59
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|10 DH
|NR
|57
|5 DH
|Luken Baker
|Cardinals
|19 DH
|NR
|NR
|60
|Zach Dezenzo
|Astros
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|61
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|55
|46
|54
|62
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|38
|57
|NR
|63
|Jake Bauers
|Brewers
|56
|55
|58
|6 DH
|Matt Carpenter
|Cardinals
|26 DH
|NR
|NR
|64
|Joey Gallo
|Nationals
|43
|NR
|NR
|65
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|40 3B
|58
|NR
Dropping off: Kris Bryant (34th), Ben Rice (36th), Tyler Vlack (53rd), Bligh Madris (55th), Enrique Hernández (59th), Mark Canha (60th)
- I don’t like dropping Freddie Freeman this much, but the hairline fracture in his finger is clearly bothering him. Hopefully, it’s something he can overcome these next two weeks, but he might be better off serving a quick IL stint.
- Christian Walker’s return from an oblique strain doesn’t seem far away, so Josh Bell plummets to No. 40 here. He’s still worth playing until Walker gets back, but there just isn’t going to be much for him to do afterwards. Joc Pederson hasn’t played an inning in the outfield all year, and it doesn’t seem like it would make much sense to ask him to do so now.