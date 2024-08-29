 Skip navigation
September 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:23 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings

SeptFirst basemenTeam2024JulyAug
1 DHShohei OhtaniDodgers1 DH1 DH1 DH
1Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays333
2 DHMarcell OzunaBraves3 DH2 DH2 DH
2Bryce HarperPhillies422
3Pete AlonsoMets565
4Josh NaylorGuardians754
5Matt OlsonBraves246
6Freddie FreemanDodgers111
7Spencer SteerReds11107
8Alec BohmPhillies1798
9Cody BellingerCubs689
10Vinnie PasquantinoRoyals121110
11Triston CasasRed Sox81712
12Salvador PerezRoyals251617
13Christian WalkerDiamondbacks13722
14Isaac ParedesCubs181311
15Alec BurlesonCardinals141 OF2218
3 DHJ.D. MartinezMets5 DH3 DH3 DH
16Paul GoldschmidtCardinals91213
17Yandy DiazRays161814
18Jake CronenworthPadres332121
19Luis ArraezPadres10 2B1920
20Michael TogliaRockies594229
21Nathaniel LoweRangers242419
22Jake BurgerMarlins15 3B2730
23Michael BuschCubs23 3B2626
24Ryan MountcastleOrioles201515
25Rhys HoskinsBrewers212025
26Nolan SchanuelAngels323732
27Spencer TorkelsonTigers143440
28Andrew VaughnWhite Sox192831
29Jhonkensy NoelGuardians272 OF101 OF103 OF
30Brandon LoweRays22 2B28 2B25 2B
31Jose MirandaTwins54 3B28 3B23
32Jeimer CandelarioReds151416
33Ryan O’HearnOrioles352528
34Luke RaleyMariners373642
35Carlos SantanaTwins413537
36Spencer HorwitzBlue Jays13 DH3033
37Anthony RizzoYankees235046
38Justin TurnerMariners222324
39Andres ChaparroNationalsn/an/a64 3B
40Josh BellDiamondbacks262927
41Dominic SmithReds61NRNR
42Seth BrownAthletics88 OFn/a47
4 DHEloy JimenezOrioles2 DH4 DH4 DH
43Gavin SheetsWhite Sox574441
44Rowdy TellezPirates344838
45Connor WongRed Sox26 C14 C48
46LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants394043
47David FryGuardians28 C3844
48Ty FranceReds293239
49Juan YepezNationals228 OFn/a35
50DJ LeMahieuYankees313149
51Jonah BrideMarlins104 3Bn/an/a
52Jon SingletonAstros825952
53Tyler SoderstromAthletics12 DH3945
54Brandon DruryAngels284950
55Mauricio DubonAstros475655
56Romy GonzalezRed Sox55 2BNR51
57Gio UrshelaBraves48NRNR
58Niko KavadasAngels86NRNR
59Jonathan ArandaRays10 DHNR57
5 DHLuken BakerCardinals19 DHNRNR
60Zach DezenzoAstrosn/an/an/a
61Connor JoePirates554654
62Kyle ManzardoGuardians3857NR
63Jake BauersBrewers565558
6 DHMatt CarpenterCardinals26 DHNRNR
64Joey GalloNationals43NRNR
65Patrick WisdomCubs40 3B58NR

Dropping off: Kris Bryant (34th), Ben Rice (36th), Tyler Vlack (53rd), Bligh Madris (55th), Enrique Hernández (59th), Mark Canha (60th)

  • I don’t like dropping Freddie Freeman this much, but the hairline fracture in his finger is clearly bothering him. Hopefully, it’s something he can overcome these next two weeks, but he might be better off serving a quick IL stint.
  • Christian Walker’s return from an oblique strain doesn’t seem far away, so Josh Bell plummets to No. 40 here. He’s still worth playing until Walker gets back, but there just isn’t going to be much for him to do afterwards. Joc Pederson hasn’t played an inning in the outfield all year, and it doesn’t seem like it would make much sense to ask him to do so now.