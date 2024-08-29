September 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings

Sept First basemen Team 2024 July Aug 1 DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 1 DH 1 DH 1 DH 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 3 3 2 DH Marcell Ozuna Braves 3 DH 2 DH 2 DH 2 Bryce Harper Phillies 4 2 2 3 Pete Alonso Mets 5 6 5 4 Josh Naylor Guardians 7 5 4 5 Matt Olson Braves 2 4 6 6 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1 1 1 7 Spencer Steer Reds 11 10 7 8 Alec Bohm Phillies 17 9 8 9 Cody Bellinger Cubs 6 8 9 10 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 12 11 10 11 Triston Casas Red Sox 8 17 12 12 Salvador Perez Royals 25 16 17 13 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 13 7 22 14 Isaac Paredes Cubs 18 13 11 15 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 OF 22 18 3 DH J.D. Martinez Mets 5 DH 3 DH 3 DH 16 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 9 12 13 17 Yandy Diaz Rays 16 18 14 18 Jake Cronenworth Padres 33 21 21 19 Luis Arraez Padres 10 2B 19 20 20 Michael Toglia Rockies 59 42 29 21 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 24 24 19 22 Jake Burger Marlins 15 3B 27 30 23 Michael Busch Cubs 23 3B 26 26 24 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 20 15 15 25 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 21 20 25 26 Nolan Schanuel Angels 32 37 32 27 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 14 34 40 28 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 19 28 31 29 Jhonkensy Noel Guardians 272 OF 101 OF 103 OF 30 Brandon Lowe Rays 22 2B 28 2B 25 2B 31 Jose Miranda Twins 54 3B 28 3B 23 32 Jeimer Candelario Reds 15 14 16 33 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 35 25 28 34 Luke Raley Mariners 37 36 42 35 Carlos Santana Twins 41 35 37 36 Spencer Horwitz Blue Jays 13 DH 30 33 37 Anthony Rizzo Yankees 23 50 46 38 Justin Turner Mariners 22 23 24 39 Andres Chaparro Nationals n/a n/a 64 3B 40 Josh Bell Diamondbacks 26 29 27 41 Dominic Smith Reds 61 NR NR 42 Seth Brown Athletics 88 OF n/a 47 4 DH Eloy Jimenez Orioles 2 DH 4 DH 4 DH 43 Gavin Sheets White Sox 57 44 41 44 Rowdy Tellez Pirates 34 48 38 45 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 C 14 C 48 46 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 39 40 43 47 David Fry Guardians 28 C 38 44 48 Ty France Reds 29 32 39 49 Juan Yepez Nationals 228 OF n/a 35 50 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 31 31 49 51 Jonah Bride Marlins 104 3B n/a n/a 52 Jon Singleton Astros 82 59 52 53 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 12 DH 39 45 54 Brandon Drury Angels 28 49 50 55 Mauricio Dubon Astros 47 56 55 56 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 2B NR 51 57 Gio Urshela Braves 48 NR NR 58 Niko Kavadas Angels 86 NR NR 59 Jonathan Aranda Rays 10 DH NR 57 5 DH Luken Baker Cardinals 19 DH NR NR 60 Zach Dezenzo Astros n/a n/a n/a 61 Connor Joe Pirates 55 46 54 62 Kyle Manzardo Guardians 38 57 NR 63 Jake Bauers Brewers 56 55 58 6 DH Matt Carpenter Cardinals 26 DH NR NR 64 Joey Gallo Nationals 43 NR NR 65 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 40 3B 58 NR

Dropping off: Kris Bryant (34th), Ben Rice (36th), Tyler Vlack (53rd), Bligh Madris (55th), Enrique Hernández (59th), Mark Canha (60th)

I don’t like dropping Freddie Freeman this much, but the hairline fracture in his finger is clearly bothering him. Hopefully, it’s something he can overcome these next two weeks, but he might be better off serving a quick IL stint.