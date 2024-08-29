 Skip navigation
September 2024 Catcher Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:22 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher ROS Rankings

SeptCatchersTeam2024JulyAug
1William ContrerasBrewers222
2Salvador PerezRoyals544
3Adley RutschmanOrioles111
4Will SmithDodgers333
5Yainer DiazAstros677
6J.T. RealmutoPhillies455
7Logan O’HoppeAngels768
8Cal RaleighMariners1299
9Austin WellsYankees272910
10Tyler StephensonReds171714
11Shea LangeliersAthletics201813
12Alejandro KirkBlue Jays183017
13Francisco AlvarezMets141011
14Ryan JeffersTwins231220
15Connor WongRed Sox261419
16Keibert RuizNationals112321
17David FryGuardians281118
18Miguel AmayaCubs353331
19Gary SanchezBrewers243133
20Sean MurphyBraves162122
21Jonah HeimRangers132023
22Ivan HerreraCardinals312645
23Patrick BaileyGiants321616
24Bo NaylorGuardians152525
25Gabriel MorenoDiamondbacks81515
26Freddy FerminRoyals303727
27Adrian Del CastilloDiamondbacksNRNRNR
28Ben RiceYankees591912
29Joey BartPirates523430
30Danny JansenRed Sox222424
31Travis d’ArnaudBraves343232
32Mitch GarverMariners101328
33Kyle HigashiokaPadres514229
34Willson ContrerasCardinals986
35Jacob StallingsRockies543839
36Yasmani GrandalPirates584649
37Henry DavisPirates96 OF4546
38Dillon DinglerTigers87NR38
39Jake RogersTigers213635
40Victor CaratiniAstros374342
41Carson KellyRangers754140
42Ben RortvedtRays553537
43Drew RomoRockies6149NR
44Nick FortesMarlins334443
45Pedro PagesCardinals94NR47
46Korey LeeWhite Sox533941
47Luis CampusanoPadres192736
48Christian VazquezTwins405048
49Jose TrevinoYankees464044
50Matt ThaissAngels424750

Dropping off: Elias Díaz (26th), Hunter Goodman (34th)

  • It seems like increased time at DH has done William Contreras some good, and after two down months in a row, he’s come in at .279/.380/.605 in August. It’s also helped Gary Sánchez, who has gotten five starts at catcher and five at DH this month and hit .324/.465/.588 in 43 plate appearances. I imagine he’ll keep seeing additional time, so he moves into the top 20 here.
  • Adrian Del Castillo would rank in the top 15 if Gabriel Moreno were out for the year with his adductor strain, but it’s looking like Moreno will return for the final three weeks or so.
  • I was planning on dropping David Fry a few spots, but then the Guardians started him at DH against righties both Tuesday and Wednesday. I’d still rather see them give Kyle Manzardo a shot in that role during the final month, but I’m not sure if that’s the plan. If Manzardo is recalled, Fry would be a weaker play in two-catcher mixed leagues.