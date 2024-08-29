September 2024 Catcher Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher ROS Rankings

Sept Catchers Team 2024 July Aug 1 William Contreras Brewers 2 2 2 2 Salvador Perez Royals 5 4 4 3 Adley Rutschman Orioles 1 1 1 4 Will Smith Dodgers 3 3 3 5 Yainer Diaz Astros 6 7 7 6 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 4 5 5 7 Logan O’Hoppe Angels 7 6 8 8 Cal Raleigh Mariners 12 9 9 9 Austin Wells Yankees 27 29 10 10 Tyler Stephenson Reds 17 17 14 11 Shea Langeliers Athletics 20 18 13 12 Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 18 30 17 13 Francisco Alvarez Mets 14 10 11 14 Ryan Jeffers Twins 23 12 20 15 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 14 19 16 Keibert Ruiz Nationals 11 23 21 17 David Fry Guardians 28 11 18 18 Miguel Amaya Cubs 35 33 31 19 Gary Sanchez Brewers 24 31 33 20 Sean Murphy Braves 16 21 22 21 Jonah Heim Rangers 13 20 23 22 Ivan Herrera Cardinals 31 26 45 23 Patrick Bailey Giants 32 16 16 24 Bo Naylor Guardians 15 25 25 25 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks 8 15 15 26 Freddy Fermin Royals 30 37 27 27 Adrian Del Castillo Diamondbacks NR NR NR 28 Ben Rice Yankees 59 19 12 29 Joey Bart Pirates 52 34 30 30 Danny Jansen Red Sox 22 24 24 31 Travis d’Arnaud Braves 34 32 32 32 Mitch Garver Mariners 10 13 28 33 Kyle Higashioka Padres 51 42 29 34 Willson Contreras Cardinals 9 8 6 35 Jacob Stallings Rockies 54 38 39 36 Yasmani Grandal Pirates 58 46 49 37 Henry Davis Pirates 96 OF 45 46 38 Dillon Dingler Tigers 87 NR 38 39 Jake Rogers Tigers 21 36 35 40 Victor Caratini Astros 37 43 42 41 Carson Kelly Rangers 75 41 40 42 Ben Rortvedt Rays 55 35 37 43 Drew Romo Rockies 61 49 NR 44 Nick Fortes Marlins 33 44 43 45 Pedro Pages Cardinals 94 NR 47 46 Korey Lee White Sox 53 39 41 47 Luis Campusano Padres 19 27 36 48 Christian Vazquez Twins 40 50 48 49 Jose Trevino Yankees 46 40 44 50 Matt Thaiss Angels 42 47 50

Dropping off: Elias Díaz (26th), Hunter Goodman (34th)

It seems like increased time at DH has done William Contreras some good, and after two down months in a row, he’s come in at .279/.380/.605 in August. It’s also helped Gary Sánchez, who has gotten five starts at catcher and five at DH this month and hit .324/.465/.588 in 43 plate appearances. I imagine he’ll keep seeing additional time, so he moves into the top 20 here.

Adrian Del Castillo would rank in the top 15 if Gabriel Moreno were out for the year with his adductor strain, but it’s looking like Moreno will return for the final three weeks or so.