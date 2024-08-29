September 2024 Catcher Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Catcher ROS Rankings
|Sept
|Catchers
|Team
|2024
|July
|Aug
|1
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|6
|7
|7
|6
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|4
|5
|5
|7
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|7
|6
|8
|8
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|12
|9
|9
|9
|Austin Wells
|Yankees
|27
|29
|10
|10
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|17
|17
|14
|11
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|20
|18
|13
|12
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|18
|30
|17
|13
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|14
|10
|11
|14
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|23
|12
|20
|15
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|14
|19
|16
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|11
|23
|21
|17
|David Fry
|Guardians
|28
|11
|18
|18
|Miguel Amaya
|Cubs
|35
|33
|31
|19
|Gary Sanchez
|Brewers
|24
|31
|33
|20
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|16
|21
|22
|21
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|13
|20
|23
|22
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|31
|26
|45
|23
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|32
|16
|16
|24
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|15
|25
|25
|25
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|8
|15
|15
|26
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|30
|37
|27
|27
|Adrian Del Castillo
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|NR
|NR
|28
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|59
|19
|12
|29
|Joey Bart
|Pirates
|52
|34
|30
|30
|Danny Jansen
|Red Sox
|22
|24
|24
|31
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves
|34
|32
|32
|32
|Mitch Garver
|Mariners
|10
|13
|28
|33
|Kyle Higashioka
|Padres
|51
|42
|29
|34
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|9
|8
|6
|35
|Jacob Stallings
|Rockies
|54
|38
|39
|36
|Yasmani Grandal
|Pirates
|58
|46
|49
|37
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|96 OF
|45
|46
|38
|Dillon Dingler
|Tigers
|87
|NR
|38
|39
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|21
|36
|35
|40
|Victor Caratini
|Astros
|37
|43
|42
|41
|Carson Kelly
|Rangers
|75
|41
|40
|42
|Ben Rortvedt
|Rays
|55
|35
|37
|43
|Drew Romo
|Rockies
|61
|49
|NR
|44
|Nick Fortes
|Marlins
|33
|44
|43
|45
|Pedro Pages
|Cardinals
|94
|NR
|47
|46
|Korey Lee
|White Sox
|53
|39
|41
|47
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|19
|27
|36
|48
|Christian Vazquez
|Twins
|40
|50
|48
|49
|Jose Trevino
|Yankees
|46
|40
|44
|50
|Matt Thaiss
|Angels
|42
|47
|50
Dropping off: Elias Díaz (26th), Hunter Goodman (34th)
- It seems like increased time at DH has done William Contreras some good, and after two down months in a row, he’s come in at .279/.380/.605 in August. It’s also helped Gary Sánchez, who has gotten five starts at catcher and five at DH this month and hit .324/.465/.588 in 43 plate appearances. I imagine he’ll keep seeing additional time, so he moves into the top 20 here.
- Adrian Del Castillo would rank in the top 15 if Gabriel Moreno were out for the year with his adductor strain, but it’s looking like Moreno will return for the final three weeks or so.
- I was planning on dropping David Fry a few spots, but then the Guardians started him at DH against righties both Tuesday and Wednesday. I’d still rather see them give Kyle Manzardo a shot in that role during the final month, but I’m not sure if that’s the plan. If Manzardo is recalled, Fry would be a weaker play in two-catcher mixed leagues.