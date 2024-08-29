 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: September 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
September 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
September 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240828.jpg
IndyCar returns to Milwaukee Mile this weekend
nbc_golf_rexlavroku_240828.jpg
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
nbc_moto_t24smxplayoffprev_240828.jpg
Who has chance of beating Deegan for SMX Playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
September 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:24 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

SeptSecond basemenTeam2024JulyAug
1Mookie BettsDodgers194
2Jose AltuveAstros212
3Ketel MarteDiamondbacks731
4Marcus SemienRangers323
5Spencer SteerReds10 3B11 3B10 3B
6Ryan McMahonRockies1375
7Xander BogaertsPadres11 SS346
8Maikel GarciaRoyals8 3B47
9Xavier EdwardsMarlins404522
10Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals282726
11Gleyber TorresYankees6148
12Brice TurangBrewers321313
13Nico HoernerCubs51015
14Bryson StottPhillies889
15Jonathan IndiaReds111812
16Tyler FitzgeraldGiants266 OFn/a86 OF
17Christopher MorelRays14 OF11 OF13 OF
18Andres GimenezGuardians91111
19Jake CronenworthPadres341717
20Luis ArraezPadres101616
21Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF2019
22Tommy EdmanDodgers183029
23Brendan DonovanCardinals121918
24Jackson HollidayOrioles21 SS3920
25Ha-Seong KimPadres141214
26Brendan RodgersRockies152528
27Willi CastroTwins36 3B2223
28Colt KeithTigers24 3B4427
29Gavin LuxDodgers245547
30Brandon LoweRays222825
31Jorge PolancoMariners214232
32Jose CaballeroRays303239
33David HamiltonRed Sox49 SS2633
34Michael MasseyRoyals355144
35Amed RosarioReds313534
36Jeff McNeilMets254738
37Ramon UriasOrioles6468NR
38Matt McLainReds272321
39Will WagnerBlue Jays96NRNR
40Whit MerrifieldBraves366242
41Joey OrtizBrewers333143
42Zack GelofAthletics162435
43Connor NorbyMarlins68NR60
44Brooks LeeTwins53 SS46 SS34 SS
45Spencer HorwitzBlue Jays13 DH3331
46Geraldo PerdomoDiamondbacks44NRNR
47Nolan GormanCardinals192124
48Jace JungTigers98NRNR
49Isiah Kiner-FalefaPirates44 3B4349
50Thairo EstradaGiants204055
51Miguel VargasWhite Sox374130
52Ozzie AlbiesBraves4566
53Dylan MooreMariners423636
54Richie PalaciosRays152 OF5446
55Connor WongRed Sox26 C14 C19 C
56Zach McKinstryTigers57NRNR
57Josh RojasMariners475758
58Daniel SchneemannGuardiansn/aNR52
59Santiago EspinalReds60NRNR
60Nick GonzalesPirates9150NR
61Brandon DruryAngels235656
62Miguel RojasDodgers71 SSNRNR
63Mauricio DubonAstros465361
64Romy GonzalezRed Sox55NR59
65Max SchuemannAthletics285 OF6548
66Davis SchneiderBlue Jays382937
67Jordan WestburgOrioles266NR
68Edouard JulienTwins173868
69Brooks BaldwinWhite Soxn/an/a62
70Austin MartinTwins726770

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (10th), Wenceel Pérez (40th), Angel Martínez (41st), Curtis Mead (45th), Ji Hwan Bae (50th), Nick Gordon (51st), Tyler Freeman (53rd), Vaughn Grissom (54th), Abraham Toro (57th)

  • I wasn’t expecting to have to slide Jackson Holliday down this month, but it’s been ugly of late. The 21-year-old has a 35% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate through 35 games. In Triple-A, he was at 22% in both categories. If he doesn’t show something at Coors Field this weekend, it will be time to consider dropping him.
  • It was tempting to find room for Kristian Campbell in the rankings, but I’m guessing the Red Sox won’t promote him, even though he’s stayed remarkably hot since the move to Triple-A. He had a .976 OPS in 40 games in high-A to open the season, followed by a 1.045 OPS in 56 games in Double-A. He’s currently at 1.104 six games into his stint with Worcester. I suspect that if he were under consideration for a move to the majors, he’d be focusing on second base in Triple-A. Instead, his six games have seen him play shortstop four times and center field twice.
  • The news of Thairo Estrada getting placed on waivers by the Giants came as a surprise, and even though he’s had a miserable offensive season, it’s easy to imagine him getting picked up, since he’s a strong defensive second baseman and he’s not owed anything besides the $800,000 he’s due over the rest of this year. Marco Luciano could get a shot at second base if Estrada departs, but that’s not overly exciting at this point. The Giants might turn to the steadier Brett Wisely anyway.