September 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Second Baseman ROS Rankings
|Sept
|Second basemen
|Team
|2024
|July
|Aug
|1
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1
|9
|4
|2
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|7
|3
|1
|4
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|10 3B
|11 3B
|10 3B
|6
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|13
|7
|5
|7
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11 SS
|34
|6
|8
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|8 3B
|4
|7
|9
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|40
|45
|22
|10
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|28
|27
|26
|11
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|6
|14
|8
|12
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|32
|13
|13
|13
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|5
|10
|15
|14
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8
|8
|9
|15
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|11
|18
|12
|16
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|Giants
|266 OF
|n/a
|86 OF
|17
|Christopher Morel
|Rays
|14 OF
|11 OF
|13 OF
|18
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|9
|11
|11
|19
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|34
|17
|17
|20
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|10
|16
|16
|21
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|20
|19
|22
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|18
|30
|29
|23
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12
|19
|18
|24
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21 SS
|39
|20
|25
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|14
|12
|14
|26
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|15
|25
|28
|27
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|22
|23
|28
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24 3B
|44
|27
|29
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|24
|55
|47
|30
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|22
|28
|25
|31
|Jorge Polanco
|Mariners
|21
|42
|32
|32
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|30
|32
|39
|33
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49 SS
|26
|33
|34
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|35
|51
|44
|35
|Amed Rosario
|Reds
|31
|35
|34
|36
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|25
|47
|38
|37
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|64
|68
|NR
|38
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|27
|23
|21
|39
|Will Wagner
|Blue Jays
|96
|NR
|NR
|40
|Whit Merrifield
|Braves
|36
|62
|42
|41
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33
|31
|43
|42
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|16
|24
|35
|43
|Connor Norby
|Marlins
|68
|NR
|60
|44
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|53 SS
|46 SS
|34 SS
|45
|Spencer Horwitz
|Blue Jays
|13 DH
|33
|31
|46
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|44
|NR
|NR
|47
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|19
|21
|24
|48
|Jace Jung
|Tigers
|98
|NR
|NR
|49
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Pirates
|44 3B
|43
|49
|50
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|20
|40
|55
|51
|Miguel Vargas
|White Sox
|37
|41
|30
|52
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|5
|66
|53
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42
|36
|36
|54
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152 OF
|54
|46
|55
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26 C
|14 C
|19 C
|56
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|57
|NR
|NR
|57
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|47
|57
|58
|58
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|52
|59
|Santiago Espinal
|Reds
|60
|NR
|NR
|60
|Nick Gonzales
|Pirates
|91
|50
|NR
|61
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|23
|56
|56
|62
|Miguel Rojas
|Dodgers
|71 SS
|NR
|NR
|63
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|46
|53
|61
|64
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55
|NR
|59
|65
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285 OF
|65
|48
|66
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38
|29
|37
|67
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|26
|6
|NR
|68
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|17
|38
|68
|69
|Brooks Baldwin
|White Sox
|n/a
|n/a
|62
|70
|Austin Martin
|Twins
|72
|67
|70
Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (10th), Wenceel Pérez (40th), Angel Martínez (41st), Curtis Mead (45th), Ji Hwan Bae (50th), Nick Gordon (51st), Tyler Freeman (53rd), Vaughn Grissom (54th), Abraham Toro (57th)
- I wasn’t expecting to have to slide Jackson Holliday down this month, but it’s been ugly of late. The 21-year-old has a 35% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate through 35 games. In Triple-A, he was at 22% in both categories. If he doesn’t show something at Coors Field this weekend, it will be time to consider dropping him.
- It was tempting to find room for Kristian Campbell in the rankings, but I’m guessing the Red Sox won’t promote him, even though he’s stayed remarkably hot since the move to Triple-A. He had a .976 OPS in 40 games in high-A to open the season, followed by a 1.045 OPS in 56 games in Double-A. He’s currently at 1.104 six games into his stint with Worcester. I suspect that if he were under consideration for a move to the majors, he’d be focusing on second base in Triple-A. Instead, his six games have seen him play shortstop four times and center field twice.
- The news of Thairo Estrada getting placed on waivers by the Giants came as a surprise, and even though he’s had a miserable offensive season, it’s easy to imagine him getting picked up, since he’s a strong defensive second baseman and he’s not owed anything besides the $800,000 he’s due over the rest of this year. Marco Luciano could get a shot at second base if Estrada departs, but that’s not overly exciting at this point. The Giants might turn to the steadier Brett Wisely anyway.