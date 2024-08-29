September 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

Sept Second basemen Team 2024 July Aug 1 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 9 4 2 Jose Altuve Astros 2 1 2 3 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 7 3 1 4 Marcus Semien Rangers 3 2 3 5 Spencer Steer Reds 10 3B 11 3B 10 3B 6 Ryan McMahon Rockies 13 7 5 7 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 SS 34 6 8 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 3B 4 7 9 Xavier Edwards Marlins 40 45 22 10 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 28 27 26 11 Gleyber Torres Yankees 6 14 8 12 Brice Turang Brewers 32 13 13 13 Nico Hoerner Cubs 5 10 15 14 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 8 9 15 Jonathan India Reds 11 18 12 16 Tyler Fitzgerald Giants 266 OF n/a 86 OF 17 Christopher Morel Rays 14 OF 11 OF 13 OF 18 Andres Gimenez Guardians 9 11 11 19 Jake Cronenworth Padres 34 17 17 20 Luis Arraez Padres 10 16 16 21 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 20 19 22 Tommy Edman Dodgers 18 30 29 23 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 19 18 24 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 SS 39 20 25 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 14 12 14 26 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 15 25 28 27 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 22 23 28 Colt Keith Tigers 24 3B 44 27 29 Gavin Lux Dodgers 24 55 47 30 Brandon Lowe Rays 22 28 25 31 Jorge Polanco Mariners 21 42 32 32 Jose Caballero Rays 30 32 39 33 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 SS 26 33 34 Michael Massey Royals 35 51 44 35 Amed Rosario Reds 31 35 34 36 Jeff McNeil Mets 25 47 38 37 Ramon Urias Orioles 64 68 NR 38 Matt McLain Reds 27 23 21 39 Will Wagner Blue Jays 96 NR NR 40 Whit Merrifield Braves 36 62 42 41 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 31 43 42 Zack Gelof Athletics 16 24 35 43 Connor Norby Marlins 68 NR 60 44 Brooks Lee Twins 53 SS 46 SS 34 SS 45 Spencer Horwitz Blue Jays 13 DH 33 31 46 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks 44 NR NR 47 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 19 21 24 48 Jace Jung Tigers 98 NR NR 49 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Pirates 44 3B 43 49 50 Thairo Estrada Giants 20 40 55 51 Miguel Vargas White Sox 37 41 30 52 Ozzie Albies Braves 4 5 66 53 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 36 36 54 Richie Palacios Rays 152 OF 54 46 55 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 C 14 C 19 C 56 Zach McKinstry Tigers 57 NR NR 57 Josh Rojas Mariners 47 57 58 58 Daniel Schneemann Guardians n/a NR 52 59 Santiago Espinal Reds 60 NR NR 60 Nick Gonzales Pirates 91 50 NR 61 Brandon Drury Angels 23 56 56 62 Miguel Rojas Dodgers 71 SS NR NR 63 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 53 61 64 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 NR 59 65 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 OF 65 48 66 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 29 37 67 Jordan Westburg Orioles 26 6 NR 68 Edouard Julien Twins 17 38 68 69 Brooks Baldwin White Sox n/a n/a 62 70 Austin Martin Twins 72 67 70

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (10th), Wenceel Pérez (40th), Angel Martínez (41st), Curtis Mead (45th), Ji Hwan Bae (50th), Nick Gordon (51st), Tyler Freeman (53rd), Vaughn Grissom (54th), Abraham Toro (57th)

I wasn’t expecting to have to slide Jackson Holliday down this month, but it’s been ugly of late. The 21-year-old has a 35% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate through 35 games. In Triple-A, he was at 22% in both categories. If he doesn’t show something at Coors Field this weekend, it will be time to consider dropping him.

It was tempting to find room for Kristian Campbell in the rankings, but I’m guessing the Red Sox won’t promote him, even though he’s stayed remarkably hot since the move to Triple-A. He had a .976 OPS in 40 games in high-A to open the season, followed by a 1.045 OPS in 56 games in Double-A. He’s currently at 1.104 six games into his stint with Worcester. I suspect that if he were under consideration for a move to the majors, he’d be focusing on second base in Triple-A. Instead, his six games have seen him play shortstop four times and center field twice.