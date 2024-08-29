September 2024 Reliever Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Relief pitcher ROS rankings

Sept Reliever Team 2024 July Aug 1 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 2 1 1 2 Josh Hader Astros 4 2 2 3 Raisel Iglesias Braves 6 3 3 4 Edwin Diaz Mets 1 8 4 5 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 13 6 5 6 Robert Suarez Padres 20 5 7 7 Jhoan Duran Twins 7 4 6 8 Mason Miller Athletics 21 7 26 9 Devin Williams Brewers 29 19 8 10 Clay Holmes Yankees 9 9 10 11 Kirby Yates Rangers 114 14 9 12 Andres Munoz Mariners 11 12 12 13 Kenley Jansen Red Sox 16 16 16 14 Chad Green Blue Jays 52 31 19 15 Lucas Erceg Royals 66 49 29 16 Ryan Walker Giants 65 46 51 17 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 35 24 17 18 Alexis Diaz Reds 12 18 18 19 Carlos Estevez Phillies 31 22 23 20 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks 349 74 80 21 David Bednar Pirates 8 20 13 22 Edwin Uceta Rays 316 NR 57 23 Michael Kopech Dodgers 47 33 64 24 Seranthony Dominguez Orioles 106 NR NR 25 Calvin Faucher Marlins 364 NR 35 26 Ben Joyce Angels 210 NR 30 27 Evan Phillips Dodgers 5 10 25 28 Jason Foley Tigers 30 21 53 29 Porter Hodge Cubs 351 SP NR NR 30 Craig Kimbrel Orioles 15 13 15 31 Jorge Lopez Mets 167 NR NR 32 Camilo Doval Giants 3 11 11 33 Griffin Jax Twins 22 30 33 34 Tanner Scott Padres 19 27 31 35 Jeff Hoffman Phillies 63 39 27 36 Aroldis Chapman Pirates 45 34 42 37 Yennier Cano Orioles 46 42 37 38 Cade Smith Guardians 165 55 38 39 Jason Adam Padres 40 41 44 40 David Robertson Rangers 22 35 41 41 Tyler Kinley Rockies 59 51 78 42 Daniel Hudson Dodgers 87 50 22 43 Shelby Miller Tigers 213 88 24 44 A.J. Puk Diamondbacks 64 SP 32 61 45 Yimi Garcia Mariners 48 25 28 46 Bryan Abreu Astros 37 40 48 47 Paul Sewald Diamondbacks 18 17 21 48 Chris Martin Red Sox 44 45 58 49 Tyler Holton Tigers 82 NR NR 50 Erik Swanson Blue Jays 56 NR 43 51 James McArthur Royals 49 28 45 52 Garrett Cleavinger Rays 95 90 84 53 Trevor Megill Brewers 25 26 54 54 Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks 28 38 34 55 Anthony Bender Marlins 125 78 46 56 Drew Rasmussen Rays 163 SP 139 SP 66 57 Blake Treinen Dodgers 163 70 40 58 Matt Strahm Phillies 50 62 59 59 JoJo Romero Cardinals 55 54 60 60 Joe Jimenez Braves 77 69 69 61 Orion Kerkering Phillies 41 43 67 62 Manuel Rodriguez Rays 216 NR NR 63 JT Chargois Mariners 127 NR NR 64 Justin Anderson White Sox NR NR NR 65 Tyler Ferguson Athletics NR NR 36 66 Mark Leiter Jr. Yankees 88 44 50 67 Andrew Kittredge Cardinals 94 73 52 68 Jeremiah Estrada Padres 335 48 65 69 Roansy Contreras Angels 190 SP NR NR 70 Tommy Kahnle Yankees 99 86 83 71 Pete Fairbanks Rays 17 15 14 72 Joel Payamps Brewers 32 NR NR 73 Adrian Morejon Padres 206 SP 65 75 74 Emilio Pagan Reds 90 NR NR 75 Hunter Harvey Royals 43 37 39 76 Hunter Gaddis Guardians 136 84 82 77 Keegan Akin Orioles 78 85 81 78 Scott Barlow Guardians 54 64 74

Dropping off: Hector Neris (20th), Hunter Strickland (32nd), Victor Vodnik (47th), Steven Wilson (49th), John Brebbia (55th), A.J. Minter (56th), Taylor Rogers (62nd), Ryan Pressly (63rd), Luis Garcia (66th), Andrew Nardi (70th)

I’m not sweating the ugly blown saves from Jhoan Durán and Edwin Díaz this week. David Bednar’s struggles are a bigger concern, but I still don’t think the Pirates are going to replace him. He hasn’t thrown as poorly as his ERA suggests, and unlike Aroldis Chapman, there’s a good chance he’ll be back with the Pirates next year.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is having fun mixing and matching in the ninth, but Evan Phillips has allowed one run and amassed a 16/1 K/BB in 9 1/3 innings this month. He deserves another crack at the closer’s role, particularly since the team hasn’t committed to Michael Kopech anyway.