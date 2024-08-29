 Skip navigation
September 2024 Reliever Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:26 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Relief pitcher ROS rankings

SeptRelieverTeam2024JulyAug
1Emmanuel ClaseGuardians211
2Josh HaderAstros422
3Raisel IglesiasBraves633
4Edwin DiazMets184
5Ryan HelsleyCardinals1365
6Robert SuarezPadres2057
7Jhoan DuranTwins746
8Mason MillerAthletics21726
9Devin WilliamsBrewers29198
10Clay HolmesYankees9910
11Kirby YatesRangers114149
12Andres MunozMariners111212
13Kenley JansenRed Sox161616
14Chad GreenBlue Jays523119
15Lucas ErcegRoyals664929
16Ryan WalkerGiants654651
17Kyle FinneganNationals352417
18Alexis DiazReds121818
19Carlos EstevezPhillies312223
20Justin MartinezDiamondbacks3497480
21David BednarPirates82013
22Edwin UcetaRays316NR57
23Michael KopechDodgers473364
24Seranthony DominguezOrioles106NRNR
25Calvin FaucherMarlins364NR35
26Ben JoyceAngels210NR30
27Evan PhillipsDodgers51025
28Jason FoleyTigers302153
29Porter HodgeCubs351 SPNRNR
30Craig KimbrelOrioles151315
31Jorge LopezMets167NRNR
32Camilo DovalGiants31111
33Griffin JaxTwins223033
34Tanner ScottPadres192731
35Jeff HoffmanPhillies633927
36Aroldis ChapmanPirates453442
37Yennier CanoOrioles464237
38Cade SmithGuardians1655538
39Jason AdamPadres404144
40David RobertsonRangers223541
41Tyler KinleyRockies595178
42Daniel HudsonDodgers875022
43Shelby MillerTigers2138824
44A.J. PukDiamondbacks64 SP3261
45Yimi GarciaMariners482528
46Bryan AbreuAstros374048
47Paul SewaldDiamondbacks181721
48Chris MartinRed Sox444558
49Tyler HoltonTigers82NRNR
50Erik SwansonBlue Jays56NR43
51James McArthurRoyals492845
52Garrett CleavingerRays959084
53Trevor MegillBrewers252654
54Kevin GinkelDiamondbacks283834
55Anthony BenderMarlins1257846
56Drew RasmussenRays163 SP139 SP66
57Blake TreinenDodgers1637040
58Matt StrahmPhillies506259
59JoJo RomeroCardinals555460
60Joe JimenezBraves776969
61Orion KerkeringPhillies414367
62Manuel RodriguezRays216NRNR
63JT ChargoisMariners127NRNR
64Justin AndersonWhite SoxNRNRNR
65Tyler FergusonAthleticsNRNR36
66Mark Leiter Jr.Yankees884450
67Andrew KittredgeCardinals947352
68Jeremiah EstradaPadres3354865
69Roansy ContrerasAngels190 SPNRNR
70Tommy KahnleYankees998683
71Pete FairbanksRays171514
72Joel PayampsBrewers32NRNR
73Adrian MorejonPadres206 SP6575
74Emilio PaganReds90NRNR
75Hunter HarveyRoyals433739
76Hunter GaddisGuardians1368482
77Keegan AkinOrioles788581
78Scott BarlowGuardians546474

Dropping off: Hector Neris (20th), Hunter Strickland (32nd), Victor Vodnik (47th), Steven Wilson (49th), John Brebbia (55th), A.J. Minter (56th), Taylor Rogers (62nd), Ryan Pressly (63rd), Luis Garcia (66th), Andrew Nardi (70th)

  • I’m not sweating the ugly blown saves from Jhoan Durán and Edwin Díaz this week. David Bednar’s struggles are a bigger concern, but I still don’t think the Pirates are going to replace him. He hasn’t thrown as poorly as his ERA suggests, and unlike Aroldis Chapman, there’s a good chance he’ll be back with the Pirates next year.
  • Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is having fun mixing and matching in the ninth, but Evan Phillips has allowed one run and amassed a 16/1 K/BB in 9 1/3 innings this month. He deserves another crack at the closer’s role, particularly since the team hasn’t committed to Michael Kopech anyway.
  • I’d suggest the Giants go back to Camilo Doval in the closer’s role, since even though Ryan Walker is the better reliever right now, everything sets up better with Walker getting key outs in the seventh and eighth and Doval handling leads in the ninth. As shaky as Doval has been, he’s cost the Giants one or two games all year; the team is 43-5 when he pitches and three of those losses saw him pitch a scoreless inning in tie games. Still, it looks like they’re going to stick with Walker. I have Walker 16th right now, and I’d probably have him 10th or 11th if not for Doval performing well post-demotion and in two appearances since he returned.