September 2024 Reliever Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Relief pitcher ROS rankings
|Sept
|Reliever
|Team
|2024
|July
|Aug
|1
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|1
|8
|4
|5
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|13
|6
|5
|6
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|20
|5
|7
|7
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|21
|7
|26
|9
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|29
|19
|8
|10
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Kirby Yates
|Rangers
|114
|14
|9
|12
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|11
|12
|12
|13
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|16
|16
|16
|14
|Chad Green
|Blue Jays
|52
|31
|19
|15
|Lucas Erceg
|Royals
|66
|49
|29
|16
|Ryan Walker
|Giants
|65
|46
|51
|17
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|35
|24
|17
|18
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|12
|18
|18
|19
|Carlos Estevez
|Phillies
|31
|22
|23
|20
|Justin Martinez
|Diamondbacks
|349
|74
|80
|21
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|8
|20
|13
|22
|Edwin Uceta
|Rays
|316
|NR
|57
|23
|Michael Kopech
|Dodgers
|47
|33
|64
|24
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Orioles
|106
|NR
|NR
|25
|Calvin Faucher
|Marlins
|364
|NR
|35
|26
|Ben Joyce
|Angels
|210
|NR
|30
|27
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|5
|10
|25
|28
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|30
|21
|53
|29
|Porter Hodge
|Cubs
|351 SP
|NR
|NR
|30
|Craig Kimbrel
|Orioles
|15
|13
|15
|31
|Jorge Lopez
|Mets
|167
|NR
|NR
|32
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|3
|11
|11
|33
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|22
|30
|33
|34
|Tanner Scott
|Padres
|19
|27
|31
|35
|Jeff Hoffman
|Phillies
|63
|39
|27
|36
|Aroldis Chapman
|Pirates
|45
|34
|42
|37
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|46
|42
|37
|38
|Cade Smith
|Guardians
|165
|55
|38
|39
|Jason Adam
|Padres
|40
|41
|44
|40
|David Robertson
|Rangers
|22
|35
|41
|41
|Tyler Kinley
|Rockies
|59
|51
|78
|42
|Daniel Hudson
|Dodgers
|87
|50
|22
|43
|Shelby Miller
|Tigers
|213
|88
|24
|44
|A.J. Puk
|Diamondbacks
|64 SP
|32
|61
|45
|Yimi Garcia
|Mariners
|48
|25
|28
|46
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|37
|40
|48
|47
|Paul Sewald
|Diamondbacks
|18
|17
|21
|48
|Chris Martin
|Red Sox
|44
|45
|58
|49
|Tyler Holton
|Tigers
|82
|NR
|NR
|50
|Erik Swanson
|Blue Jays
|56
|NR
|43
|51
|James McArthur
|Royals
|49
|28
|45
|52
|Garrett Cleavinger
|Rays
|95
|90
|84
|53
|Trevor Megill
|Brewers
|25
|26
|54
|54
|Kevin Ginkel
|Diamondbacks
|28
|38
|34
|55
|Anthony Bender
|Marlins
|125
|78
|46
|56
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|163 SP
|139 SP
|66
|57
|Blake Treinen
|Dodgers
|163
|70
|40
|58
|Matt Strahm
|Phillies
|50
|62
|59
|59
|JoJo Romero
|Cardinals
|55
|54
|60
|60
|Joe Jimenez
|Braves
|77
|69
|69
|61
|Orion Kerkering
|Phillies
|41
|43
|67
|62
|Manuel Rodriguez
|Rays
|216
|NR
|NR
|63
|JT Chargois
|Mariners
|127
|NR
|NR
|64
|Justin Anderson
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|NR
|65
|Tyler Ferguson
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|36
|66
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|Yankees
|88
|44
|50
|67
|Andrew Kittredge
|Cardinals
|94
|73
|52
|68
|Jeremiah Estrada
|Padres
|335
|48
|65
|69
|Roansy Contreras
|Angels
|190 SP
|NR
|NR
|70
|Tommy Kahnle
|Yankees
|99
|86
|83
|71
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|17
|15
|14
|72
|Joel Payamps
|Brewers
|32
|NR
|NR
|73
|Adrian Morejon
|Padres
|206 SP
|65
|75
|74
|Emilio Pagan
|Reds
|90
|NR
|NR
|75
|Hunter Harvey
|Royals
|43
|37
|39
|76
|Hunter Gaddis
|Guardians
|136
|84
|82
|77
|Keegan Akin
|Orioles
|78
|85
|81
|78
|Scott Barlow
|Guardians
|54
|64
|74
Dropping off: Hector Neris (20th), Hunter Strickland (32nd), Victor Vodnik (47th), Steven Wilson (49th), John Brebbia (55th), A.J. Minter (56th), Taylor Rogers (62nd), Ryan Pressly (63rd), Luis Garcia (66th), Andrew Nardi (70th)
- I’m not sweating the ugly blown saves from Jhoan Durán and Edwin Díaz this week. David Bednar’s struggles are a bigger concern, but I still don’t think the Pirates are going to replace him. He hasn’t thrown as poorly as his ERA suggests, and unlike Aroldis Chapman, there’s a good chance he’ll be back with the Pirates next year.
- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is having fun mixing and matching in the ninth, but Evan Phillips has allowed one run and amassed a 16/1 K/BB in 9 1/3 innings this month. He deserves another crack at the closer’s role, particularly since the team hasn’t committed to Michael Kopech anyway.
- I’d suggest the Giants go back to Camilo Doval in the closer’s role, since even though Ryan Walker is the better reliever right now, everything sets up better with Walker getting key outs in the seventh and eighth and Doval handling leads in the ninth. As shaky as Doval has been, he’s cost the Giants one or two games all year; the team is 43-5 when he pitches and three of those losses saw him pitch a scoreless inning in tie games. Still, it looks like they’re going to stick with Walker. I have Walker 16th right now, and I’d probably have him 10th or 11th if not for Doval performing well post-demotion and in two appearances since he returned.