Fantasy Baseball: September 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
Published August 29, 2024 05:27 AM
Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Top 300 Overall Rest of Season rankings
|Sept.
|Top 300
|Team
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|2
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|3
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|5
|Juan Soto
|Yankees
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|9
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|10
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|11
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|12
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|13
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|14
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|15
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|16
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|17
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|18
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|19
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|20
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|21
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|22
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|23
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|24
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|25
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|26
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|27
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|28
|Corbin Burnes
|Orioles
|29
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|30
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|31
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|32
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|33
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|34
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|35
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|36
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|37
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|38
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|39
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|40
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|41
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|42
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|43
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|44
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|45
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|46
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|47
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|48
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|49
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|50
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|51
|Blake Snell
|Giants
|52
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|53
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|54
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|55
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|56
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|57
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|58
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|59
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|60
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|61
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|62
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|63
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|64
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|65
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|66
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|67
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|68
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|69
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|70
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|71
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|72
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|73
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|74
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|75
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|76
|Max Fried
|Braves
|77
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|78
|Randy Arozarena
|Mariners
|79
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|80
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|81
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|82
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|83
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|84
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|85
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|86
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|87
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|88
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|89
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|90
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|91
|Jack Flaherty
|Dodgers
|92
|Tyler O’Neill
|Red Sox
|93
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|94
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|95
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|96
|Kirby Yates
|Rangers
|97
|Jurickson Profar
|Padres
|98
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|99
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|100
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|101
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|102
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|103
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|104
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|105
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|106
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|107
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|108
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|109
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|110
|Zach Eflin
|Orioles
|111
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|112
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|113
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|114
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|115
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|116
|Michael King
|Padres
|117
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|118
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|119
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|120
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|121
|Chad Green
|Blue Jays
|122
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|123
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|124
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|125
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|126
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|127
|Isaac Paredes
|Cubs
|128
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|129
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|130
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|131
|Lucas Erceg
|Royals
|132
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|133
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|134
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|135
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|136
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|137
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|Giants
|138
|Ryan Walker
|Giants
|139
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|140
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|141
|Christopher Morel
|Rays
|142
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|143
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|144
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|145
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|146
|James Wood
|Nationals
|147
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|148
|Jorge Soler
|Braves
|149
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|150
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|151
|J.D. Martinez
|Mets
|152
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|153
|Carlos Estevez
|Phillies
|154
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|155
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|156
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|157
|Luis Severino
|Mets
|158
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|159
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|160
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|161
|Justin Martinez
|Diamondbacks
|162
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|163
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|164
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|165
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|166
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|167
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|168
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|169
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|170
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|171
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|172
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|173
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|174
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|175
|Edwin Uceta
|Rays
|176
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|177
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|178
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|179
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|180
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|181
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|182
|Michael Kopech
|Dodgers
|183
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|184
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|185
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|186
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|187
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Orioles
|188
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|189
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|190
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|191
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|192
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|193
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|194
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|195
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|196
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|197
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|198
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|199
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|200
|Calvin Faucher
|Marlins
|201
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|202
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|203
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|204
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|205
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|206
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|207
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|208
|Ben Joyce
|Angels
|209
|Spencer Arrighetti
|Astros
|210
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|211
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|212
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|213
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|214
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|215
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|216
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|217
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|218
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|219
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|220
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|221
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|222
|Joc Pederson
|Diamondbacks
|223
|Lane Thomas
|Guardians
|224
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|225
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|226
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|227
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|228
|Erick Fedde
|Cardinals
|229
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|230
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|231
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|232
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|233
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|234
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|235
|Matthew Boyd
|Guardians
|236
|Jhonkensy Noel
|Guardians
|237
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Pirates
|238
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Astros
|239
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|240
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|241
|Albert Suarez
|Orioles
|242
|Porter Hodge
|Cubs
|243
|Jacob Wilson
|Athletics
|244
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|245
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|246
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|247
|Craig Kimbrel
|Orioles
|248
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|249
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|250
|Ryne Nelson
|Diamondbacks
|251
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|252
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|253
|Jorge Lopez
|Mets
|254
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|255
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|256
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|257
|David Festa
|Twins
|258
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|259
|Jorge Polanco
|Mariners
|260
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|261
|Zebby Matthews
|Twins
|262
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|263
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|264
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|265
|Austin Wells
|Yankees
|266
|Rhett Lowder
|Reds
|267
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|268
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|269
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|270
|Austin Hays
|Phillies
|271
|Frankie Montas
|Brewers
|272
|Jesse Winker
|Mets
|273
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|274
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Diamondbacks
|275
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|276
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|277
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|278
|Bowden Francis
|Blue Jays
|279
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|280
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|281
|Tanner Scott
|Padres
|282
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|283
|Alex Verdugo
|Yankees
|284
|Alex Cobb
|Guardians
|285
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|286
|Grant McCray
|Giants
|287
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|288
|Jeff Hoffman
|Phillies
|289
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|290
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|291
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|292
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|293
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|294
|Amed Rosario
|Reds
|295
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|296
|Joey Loperfido
|Blue Jays
|297
|Aroldis Chapman
|Pirates
|298
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|299
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|300
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
- I’m not seeing any reason to mess with the big three here. Aaron Judge has definitely overtaken Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. in fantasy value to date, but he’s also the player most likely to miss time with an injury.
- I’m pretty sure I’ve never ranked my No. 1 RP ahead of my No. 1 SP, but there’s a case for it here. Emmanuel Clase is that good, and the very best starters (Tarik Skubal, Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole, Paul Skenes) aren’t sure things at this point. In the end, I placed Clase second among all pitchers, right between Zack Wheeler and Sale.