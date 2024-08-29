Fantasy Baseball: September 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Top 300 Overall Rest of Season rankings

Sept. Top 300 Team 1 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 2 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 3 Aaron Judge Yankees 4 Elly De La Cruz Reds 5 Juan Soto Yankees 6 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 Jose Ramirez Guardians 8 Yordan Alvarez Astros 9 Jarren Duran Red Sox 10 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 11 Marcell Ozuna Braves 12 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 13 Rafael Devers Red Sox 14 Bryce Harper Phillies 15 Mookie Betts Dodgers 16 Corey Seager Rangers 17 CJ Abrams Nationals 18 Francisco Lindor Mets 19 Zack Wheeler Phillies 20 Trea Turner Phillies 21 Jose Altuve Astros 22 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers 23 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 24 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 25 Chris Sale Braves 26 Pete Alonso Mets 27 Manny Machado Padres 28 Corbin Burnes Orioles 29 Josh Naylor Guardians 30 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 31 Logan Gilbert Mariners 32 Matt Olson Braves 33 Royce Lewis Twins 34 Adolis Garcia Rangers 35 Marcus Semien Rangers 36 Oneil Cruz Pirates 37 George Kirby Mariners 38 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 39 Josh Hader Astros 40 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 41 William Contreras Brewers 42 Dylan Cease Padres 43 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 44 Pablo Lopez Twins 45 Brenton Doyle Rockies 46 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 47 Raisel Iglesias Braves 48 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 49 Anthony Santander Orioles 50 Gerrit Cole Yankees 51 Blake Snell Giants 52 Spencer Steer Reds 53 Steven Kwan Guardians 54 Edwin Diaz Mets 55 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 56 Tarik Skubal Tigers 57 Salvador Perez Royals 58 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 59 Zach Neto Angels 60 Alec Bohm Phillies 61 Luis Castillo Mariners 62 Kyle Tucker Astros 63 Robert Suarez Padres 64 Cole Ragans Royals 65 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 66 Jhoan Duran Twins 67 Ian Happ Cubs 68 Willy Adames Brewers 69 Bryce Miller Mariners 70 Riley Greene Tigers 71 Framber Valdez Astros 72 Brent Rooker Athletics 73 Mason Miller Athletics 74 Cody Bellinger Cubs 75 Adley Rutschman Orioles 76 Max Fried Braves 77 Jackson Chourio Brewers 78 Randy Arozarena Mariners 79 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 80 Devin Williams Brewers 81 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 82 Wyatt Langford Rangers 83 Ryan McMahon Rockies 84 Aaron Nola Phillies 85 Xander Bogaerts Padres 86 Clay Holmes Yankees 87 Triston Casas Red Sox 88 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 89 Tanner Bibee Guardians 90 Anthony Volpe Yankees 91 Jack Flaherty Dodgers 92 Tyler O’Neill Red Sox 93 Logan Webb Giants 94 Will Smith Dodgers 95 Jackson Merrill Padres 96 Kirby Yates Rangers 97 Jurickson Profar Padres 98 Shota Imanaga Cubs 99 Jeremy Pena Astros 100 Maikel Garcia Royals 101 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 102 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 103 Michael Harris II Braves 104 Nick Castellanos Phillies 105 Freddy Peralta Brewers 106 Andres Munoz Mariners 107 Josh Jung Rangers 108 Alex Bregman Astros 109 Brandon Nimmo Mets 110 Zach Eflin Orioles 111 George Springer Blue Jays 112 Yainer Diaz Astros 113 Justin Steele Cubs 114 Kenley Jansen Red Sox 115 Xavier Edwards Marlins 116 Michael King Padres 117 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 118 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 119 Bailey Ober Twins 120 Josh Lowe Rays 121 Chad Green Blue Jays 122 Gleyber Torres Yankees 123 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 124 Brice Turang Brewers 125 Nolan Jones Rockies 126 Joe Musgrove Padres 127 Isaac Paredes Cubs 128 Nico Hoerner Cubs 129 Justin Verlander Astros 130 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 131 Lucas Erceg Royals 132 Bryson Stott Phillies 133 Jonathan India Reds 134 Hunter Brown Astros 135 Bryan Woo Mariners 136 Byron Buxton Twins 137 Tyler Fitzgerald Giants 138 Ryan Walker Giants 139 Alec Burleson Cardinals 140 Sonny Gray Cardinals 141 Christopher Morel Rays 142 Masyn Winn Cardinals 143 Ranger Suarez Phillies 144 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 145 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 146 James Wood Nationals 147 Carlos Rodon Yankees 148 Jorge Soler Braves 149 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 150 Alexis Diaz Reds 151 J.D. Martinez Mets 152 Dansby Swanson Cubs 153 Carlos Estevez Phillies 154 Mitch Keller Pirates 155 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 156 Andres Gimenez Guardians 157 Luis Severino Mets 158 Colton Cowser Orioles 159 Yandy Diaz Rays 160 Jake Cronenworth Padres 161 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks 162 TJ Friedl Reds 163 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves 164 Matt Chapman Giants 165 Taylor Ward Angels 166 Mark Vientos Mets 167 Nestor Cortes Yankees 168 Luis Arraez Padres 169 David Bednar Pirates 170 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 171 Carlos Correa Twins 172 Jared Jones Pirates 173 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 174 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 175 Edwin Uceta Rays 176 Gavin Williams Guardians 177 Tommy Edman Dodgers 178 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox 179 Michael Toglia Rockies 180 Junior Caminero Rays 181 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 182 Michael Kopech Dodgers 183 Matt Wallner Twins 184 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 185 Starling Marte Mets 186 Heliot Ramos Giants 187 Seranthony Dominguez Orioles 188 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 189 Logan O’Hoppe Angels 190 Ryan Pepiot Rays 191 Jo Adell Angels 192 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 193 Sean Manaea Mets 194 Jackson Holliday Orioles 195 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 196 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 197 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 198 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 199 Jake Burger Marlins 200 Calvin Faucher Marlins 201 Michael Busch Cubs 202 Cedric Mullins Orioles 203 Taj Bradley Rays 204 Gavin Stone Dodgers 205 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 206 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 207 Paul Skenes Pirates 208 Ben Joyce Angels 209 Spencer Arrighetti Astros 210 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 211 Max Muncy Dodgers 212 Willi Castro Twins 213 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 214 Jacob deGrom Rangers 215 Colt Keith Tigers 216 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 217 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 218 Parker Meadows Tigers 219 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 220 Dylan Crews Nationals 221 Shane Baz Rays 222 Joc Pederson Diamondbacks 223 Lane Thomas Guardians 224 Evan Phillips Dodgers 225 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 226 Nolan Schanuel Angels 227 Gavin Lux Dodgers 228 Erick Fedde Cardinals 229 Brandon Lowe Rays 230 Jason Foley Tigers 231 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 232 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 233 Cal Raleigh Mariners 234 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 235 Matthew Boyd Guardians 236 Jhonkensy Noel Guardians 237 Bryan De La Cruz Pirates 238 Yusei Kikuchi Astros 239 MJ Melendez Royals 240 Noelvi Marte Reds 241 Albert Suarez Orioles 242 Porter Hodge Cubs 243 Jacob Wilson Athletics 244 Matt Vierling Tigers 245 Ronel Blanco Astros 246 Brandon Marsh Phillies 247 Craig Kimbrel Orioles 248 Seth Lugo Royals 249 Garrett Mitchell Brewers 250 Ryne Nelson Diamondbacks 251 Sal Frelick Brewers 252 Jose Miranda Twins 253 Jorge Lopez Mets 254 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 255 Jake Meyers Astros 256 Jacob Young Nationals 257 David Festa Twins 258 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 259 Jorge Polanco Mariners 260 Tanner Houck Red Sox 261 Zebby Matthews Twins 262 Camilo Doval Giants 263 Jeimer Candelario Reds 264 Trevor Larnach Twins 265 Austin Wells Yankees 266 Rhett Lowder Reds 267 Jasson Dominguez Yankees 268 Lawrence Butler Athletics 269 Jeffrey Springs Rays 270 Austin Hays Phillies 271 Frankie Montas Brewers 272 Jesse Winker Mets 273 Max Kepler Twins 274 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks 275 Tyler Stephenson Reds 276 Griffin Jax Twins 277 Jose Caballero Rays 278 Bowden Francis Blue Jays 279 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 280 Brady Singer Royals 281 Tanner Scott Padres 282 Shea Langeliers Athletics 283 Alex Verdugo Yankees 284 Alex Cobb Guardians 285 Jose Siri Rays 286 Grant McCray Giants 287 Jameson Taillon Cubs 288 Jeff Hoffman Phillies 289 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 290 David Hamilton Red Sox 291 Jordan Beck Rockies 292 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 293 Michael Massey Royals 294 Amed Rosario Reds 295 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 296 Joey Loperfido Blue Jays 297 Aroldis Chapman Pirates 298 Michael Wacha Royals 299 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 300 Luke Raley Mariners

I’m not seeing any reason to mess with the big three here. Aaron Judge has definitely overtaken Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. in fantasy value to date, but he’s also the player most likely to miss time with an injury.