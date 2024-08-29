 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
September 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
September 2024 Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
September 2024 Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btendvtexam_240828.jpg
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame
nbc_roto_bteclemvuga_240828.jpg
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
nbc_roto_bteheisman_240828.jpg
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
September 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
September 2024 Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
September 2024 Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btendvtexam_240828.jpg
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame
nbc_roto_bteclemvuga_240828.jpg
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
nbc_roto_bteheisman_240828.jpg
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fantasy Baseball: September 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:27 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Top 300 Overall Rest of Season rankings

Sept.Top 300Team
1Shohei OhtaniDodgers
2Bobby Witt Jr.Royals
3Aaron JudgeYankees
4Elly De La CruzReds
5Juan SotoYankees
6Gunnar HendersonOrioles
7Jose RamirezGuardians
8Yordan AlvarezAstros
9Jarren DuranRed Sox
10Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays
11Marcell OzunaBraves
12Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks
13Rafael DeversRed Sox
14Bryce HarperPhillies
15Mookie BettsDodgers
16Corey SeagerRangers
17CJ AbramsNationals
18Francisco LindorMets
19Zack WheelerPhillies
20Trea TurnerPhillies
21Jose AltuveAstros
22Teoscar HernandezDodgers
23Emmanuel ClaseGuardians
24Jazz Chisholm Jr.Yankees
25Chris SaleBraves
26Pete AlonsoMets
27Manny MachadoPadres
28Corbin BurnesOrioles
29Josh NaylorGuardians
30Ketel MarteDiamondbacks
31Logan GilbertMariners
32Matt OlsonBraves
33Royce LewisTwins
34Adolis GarciaRangers
35Marcus SemienRangers
36Oneil CruzPirates
37George KirbyMariners
38Luis Robert Jr.White Sox
39Josh HaderAstros
40Freddie FreemanDodgers
41William ContrerasBrewers
42Dylan CeasePadres
43Bryan ReynoldsPirates
44Pablo LopezTwins
45Brenton DoyleRockies
46Kyle SchwarberPhillies
47Raisel IglesiasBraves
48Julio RodriguezMariners
49Anthony SantanderOrioles
50Gerrit ColeYankees
51Blake SnellGiants
52Spencer SteerReds
53Steven KwanGuardians
54Edwin DiazMets
55Ezequiel TovarRockies
56Tarik SkubalTigers
57Salvador PerezRoyals
58Ryan HelsleyCardinals
59Zach NetoAngels
60Alec BohmPhillies
61Luis CastilloMariners
62Kyle TuckerAstros
63Robert SuarezPadres
64Cole RagansRoyals
65Seiya SuzukiCubs
66Jhoan DuranTwins
67Ian HappCubs
68Willy AdamesBrewers
69Bryce MillerMariners
70Riley GreeneTigers
71Framber ValdezAstros
72Brent RookerAthletics
73Mason MillerAthletics
74Cody BellingerCubs
75Adley RutschmanOrioles
76Max FriedBraves
77Jackson ChourioBrewers
78Randy ArozarenaMariners
79Kevin GausmanBlue Jays
80Devin WilliamsBrewers
81Vinnie PasquantinoRoyals
82Wyatt LangfordRangers
83Ryan McMahonRockies
84Aaron NolaPhillies
85Xander BogaertsPadres
86Clay HolmesYankees
87Triston CasasRed Sox
88Christian WalkerDiamondbacks
89Tanner BibeeGuardians
90Anthony VolpeYankees
91Jack FlahertyDodgers
92Tyler O’NeillRed Sox
93Logan WebbGiants
94Will SmithDodgers
95Jackson MerrillPadres
96Kirby YatesRangers
97Jurickson ProfarPadres
98Shota ImanagaCubs
99Jeremy PenaAstros
100Maikel GarciaRoyals
101Zac GallenDiamondbacks
102Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres
103Michael Harris IIBraves
104Nick CastellanosPhillies
105Freddy PeraltaBrewers
106Andres MunozMariners
107Josh JungRangers
108Alex BregmanAstros
109Brandon NimmoMets
110Zach EflinOrioles
111George SpringerBlue Jays
112Yainer DiazAstros
113Justin SteeleCubs
114Kenley JansenRed Sox
115Xavier EdwardsMarlins
116Michael KingPadres
117Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals
118Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks
119Bailey OberTwins
120Josh LoweRays
121Chad GreenBlue Jays
122Gleyber TorresYankees
123Clayton KershawDodgers
124Brice TurangBrewers
125Nolan JonesRockies
126Joe MusgrovePadres
127Isaac ParedesCubs
128Nico HoernerCubs
129Justin VerlanderAstros
130Nolan ArenadoCardinals
131Lucas ErcegRoyals
132Bryson StottPhillies
133Jonathan IndiaReds
134Hunter BrownAstros
135Bryan WooMariners
136Byron BuxtonTwins
137Tyler FitzgeraldGiants
138Ryan WalkerGiants
139Alec BurlesonCardinals
140Sonny GrayCardinals
141Christopher MorelRays
142Masyn WinnCardinals
143Ranger SuarezPhillies
144Kyle FinneganNationals
145J.T. RealmutoPhillies
146James WoodNationals
147Carlos RodonYankees
148Jorge SolerBraves
149Giancarlo StantonYankees
150Alexis DiazReds
151J.D. MartinezMets
152Dansby SwansonCubs
153Carlos EstevezPhillies
154Mitch KellerPirates
155Paul GoldschmidtCardinals
156Andres GimenezGuardians
157Luis SeverinoMets
158Colton CowserOrioles
159Yandy DiazRays
160Jake CronenworthPadres
161Justin MartinezDiamondbacks
162TJ FriedlReds
163Spencer SchwellenbachBraves
164Matt ChapmanGiants
165Taylor WardAngels
166Mark VientosMets
167Nestor CortesYankees
168Luis ArraezPadres
169David BednarPirates
170Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox
171Carlos CorreaTwins
172Jared JonesPirates
173Daulton VarshoBlue Jays
174Pete Crow-ArmstrongCubs
175Edwin UcetaRays
176Gavin WilliamsGuardians
177Tommy EdmanDodgers
178Wilyer AbreuRed Sox
179Michael TogliaRockies
180Junior CamineroRays
181Nathan EovaldiRangers
182Michael KopechDodgers
183Matt WallnerTwins
184Cristopher SanchezPhillies
185Starling MarteMets
186Heliot RamosGiants
187Seranthony DominguezOrioles
188Bo BichetteBlue Jays
189Logan O’HoppeAngels
190Ryan PepiotRays
191Jo AdellAngels
192Brendan DonovanCardinals
193Sean ManaeaMets
194Jackson HollidayOrioles
195Nathaniel LoweRangers
196Ha-Seong KimPadres
197Jose BerriosBlue Jays
198Jake McCarthyDiamondbacks
199Jake BurgerMarlins
200Calvin FaucherMarlins
201Michael BuschCubs
202Cedric MullinsOrioles
203Taj BradleyRays
204Gavin StoneDodgers
205Lars NootbaarCardinals
206Kerry CarpenterTigers
207Paul SkenesPirates
208Ben JoyceAngels
209Spencer ArrighettiAstros
210Brendan RodgersRockies
211Max MuncyDodgers
212Willi CastroTwins
213Masataka YoshidaRed Sox
214Jacob deGromRangers
215Colt KeithTigers
216Ryan MountcastleOrioles
217Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks
218Parker MeadowsTigers
219Rhys HoskinsBrewers
220Dylan CrewsNationals
221Shane BazRays
222Joc PedersonDiamondbacks
223Lane ThomasGuardians
224Evan PhillipsDodgers
225Chris BassittBlue Jays
226Nolan SchanuelAngels
227Gavin LuxDodgers
228Erick FeddeCardinals
229Brandon LoweRays
230Jason FoleyTigers
231Reynaldo LopezBraves
232Spencer TorkelsonTigers
233Cal RaleighMariners
234Andrew VaughnWhite Sox
235Matthew BoydGuardians
236Jhonkensy NoelGuardians
237Bryan De La CruzPirates
238Yusei KikuchiAstros
239MJ MelendezRoyals
240Noelvi MarteReds
241Albert SuarezOrioles
242Porter HodgeCubs
243Jacob WilsonAthletics
244Matt VierlingTigers
245Ronel BlancoAstros
246Brandon MarshPhillies
247Craig KimbrelOrioles
248Seth LugoRoyals
249Garrett MitchellBrewers
250Ryne NelsonDiamondbacks
251Sal FrelickBrewers
252Jose MirandaTwins
253Jorge LopezMets
254Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers
255Jake MeyersAstros
256Jacob YoungNationals
257David FestaTwins
258Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox
259Jorge PolancoMariners
260Tanner HouckRed Sox
261Zebby MatthewsTwins
262Camilo DovalGiants
263Jeimer CandelarioReds
264Trevor LarnachTwins
265Austin WellsYankees
266Rhett LowderReds
267Jasson DominguezYankees
268Lawrence ButlerAthletics
269Jeffrey SpringsRays
270Austin HaysPhillies
271Frankie MontasBrewers
272Jesse WinkerMets
273Max KeplerTwins
274Eduardo RodriguezDiamondbacks
275Tyler StephensonReds
276Griffin JaxTwins
277Jose CaballeroRays
278Bowden FrancisBlue Jays
279Ryan O’HearnOrioles
280Brady SingerRoyals
281Tanner ScottPadres
282Shea LangeliersAthletics
283Alex VerdugoYankees
284Alex CobbGuardians
285Jose SiriRays
286Grant McCrayGiants
287Jameson TaillonCubs
288Jeff HoffmanPhillies
289Jesus SanchezMarlins
290David HamiltonRed Sox
291Jordan BeckRockies
292Merrill KellyDiamondbacks
293Michael MasseyRoyals
294Amed RosarioReds
295Kutter CrawfordRed Sox
296Joey LoperfidoBlue Jays
297Aroldis ChapmanPirates
298Michael WachaRoyals
299Charlie BlackmonRockies
300Luke RaleyMariners

  • I’m not seeing any reason to mess with the big three here. Aaron Judge has definitely overtaken Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. in fantasy value to date, but he’s also the player most likely to miss time with an injury.
  • I’m pretty sure I’ve never ranked my No. 1 RP ahead of my No. 1 SP, but there’s a case for it here. Emmanuel Clase is that good, and the very best starters (Tarik Skubal, Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole, Paul Skenes) aren’t sure things at this point. In the end, I placed Clase second among all pitchers, right between Zack Wheeler and Sale.