September 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2024 05:25 AM

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

SeptThird basemenTeam2024JulyAug
1Elly De La CruzReds221
2Gunnar HendersonOrioles512
3Jose RamirezGuardians333
4Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays3 1B3 1B5
5Rafael DeversRed Sox456
6Jazz Chisholm Jr.Yankees16 OF17 OF9 OF
7Manny MachadoPadres678
8Royce LewisTwins767
9Spencer SteerReds101110
10Alec BohmPhillies161011
11Ryan McMahonRockies181312
12Maikel GarciaRoyals8814
13Josh JungRangers91513
14Alex BregmanAstros131617
15Isaac ParedesCubs171715
16Nolan ArenadoCardinals142220
17Christopher MorelRays14 OF99
18Matt ChapmanGiants212321
19Mark VientosMets11 DH2624
20Junior CamineroRays314444
21Brendan DonovanCardinals12 2B2122
22Ha-Seong KimPadres191419
23Jake BurgerMarlins153129
24Michael BuschCubs233028
25Max MuncyDodgers202741
26Willi CastroTwins362526
27Colt KeithTigers244227
28Matt VierlingTigers413332
29Noelvi MarteReds272030
30Jose MirandaTwins542823
31Jeimer CandelarioReds111818
32Jose CaballeroRays31 SS3438
33Amed RosarioReds33 SS3834
34Ramon UriasOrioles6663NR
35Whit MerrifieldBraves36 2B5940
36Joey OrtizBrewers33 2B3242
37Connor NorbyMarlins68 2Bn/a60 2B
38Brooks LeeTwins53 SS46 SS33
39Justin TurnerMariners22 1B2425
40Andres ChaparroNationalsNRNR64
41Jose TenaNationals105 SS54 SSn/a
42Shay WhitcombAstrosn/an/an/a
43Eugenio SuarezDiamondbacks375146
44Josh H. SmithRangers784839
45Isiah Kiner-FalefaPirates444145
46Miguel VargasWhite Sox37 2B41 2B30 2B
47Dylan MooreMariners42 2B3935
48Zach McKinstryTigers57NRNR
49Anthony RendonAngels344659
50Josh RojasMariners495252
51Coby MayoOrioles673531
52Ernie ClementBlue Jays38 SSNRNR
53Daniel SchneemannGuardiansNR4347
54DJ LeMahieuYankees293749
55Jonah BrideMarlins104NRNR
56Santiago EspinalReds62NRNR
57Ke’Bryan HayesPirates122936
58Brandon DruryAngels23 2B56 2B50
59Miguel RojasDodgers71 SSNRNR
60Mauricio DubonAstros46 2B53 2B61 2B
61Romy GonzalezRed Sox55 2Bn/a59 2B
62Jordan WestburgOrioles2212NR
63Deyvison De Los SantosMarlins1086765
64Gio UrshelaBraves5070NR
65Paul DeJongRoyals82 SS50 SSNR
66Yoan MoncadaWhite Sox325756
67Zach DezenzoAstrosNRNRNR
68Addison BargerBlue Jays221 OFNR60
69Brooks BaldwinWhite SoxNRNR55
70Tyler FreemanGuardians304948

Dropping off: Austin Riley (4th), Luis Rengifo (16th), Justyn-Henry Malloy (37th), Curtis Mead (43rd), Nick Senzel (51st), Abraham Toro (53rd), Tyler Black (54th) Enrique Hernández (57th), Chris Taylor (58th)

  • Since he’s been losing playing time against righties, I was prepared to drop Maikel Garcia in the rankings this month. However, he’s currently looking better than he has at any point since April. On Sunday, he actually had a game in which he hit five balls over 100 mph. So, this is a compromise ranking. I’d have him in the top 10 if I thought the Royals were more committed to him. He’s actually been a top-10 fantasy third baseman, thanks in large part to his 32 steals in 33 attempts.
  • I’m guessing no callup is forthcoming for Deyvison De Los Santos, the top prospect the Marlins got from the Diamondbacks for A.J. Puk in July, in spite of his 35 homers this year. After breaking through in Double-A and keeping it going early on for Arizona’s Triple-A club, he’s come in at a modest .245/.301/.472 in 40 games since the beginning of July. He only just turned 21, so this isn’t much of a setback. Still, better plate discipline will probably be a must for him to succeed in the majors.