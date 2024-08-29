September 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.
Third Baseman ROS Rankings
|Sept
|Third basemen
|Team
|2024
|July
|Aug
|1
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|3 1B
|3 1B
|5
|5
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|5
|6
|6
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|16 OF
|17 OF
|9 OF
|7
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|6
|7
|8
|8
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|7
|6
|7
|9
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|16
|10
|11
|11
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|18
|13
|12
|12
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|8
|8
|14
|13
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|9
|15
|13
|14
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|13
|16
|17
|15
|Isaac Paredes
|Cubs
|17
|17
|15
|16
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|14
|22
|20
|17
|Christopher Morel
|Rays
|14 OF
|9
|9
|18
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|21
|23
|21
|19
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|11 DH
|26
|24
|20
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|31
|44
|44
|21
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12 2B
|21
|22
|22
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|19
|14
|19
|23
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|15
|31
|29
|24
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|23
|30
|28
|25
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|20
|27
|41
|26
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36
|25
|26
|27
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24
|42
|27
|28
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|41
|33
|32
|29
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|27
|20
|30
|30
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|54
|28
|23
|31
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|11
|18
|18
|32
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31 SS
|34
|38
|33
|Amed Rosario
|Reds
|33 SS
|38
|34
|34
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|66
|63
|NR
|35
|Whit Merrifield
|Braves
|36 2B
|59
|40
|36
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33 2B
|32
|42
|37
|Connor Norby
|Marlins
|68 2B
|n/a
|60 2B
|38
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|53 SS
|46 SS
|33
|39
|Justin Turner
|Mariners
|22 1B
|24
|25
|40
|Andres Chaparro
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|64
|41
|Jose Tena
|Nationals
|105 SS
|54 SS
|n/a
|42
|Shay Whitcomb
|Astros
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|43
|Eugenio Suarez
|Diamondbacks
|37
|51
|46
|44
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|78
|48
|39
|45
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Pirates
|44
|41
|45
|46
|Miguel Vargas
|White Sox
|37 2B
|41 2B
|30 2B
|47
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|39
|35
|48
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|57
|NR
|NR
|49
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|34
|46
|59
|50
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49
|52
|52
|51
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|67
|35
|31
|52
|Ernie Clement
|Blue Jays
|38 SS
|NR
|NR
|53
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|NR
|43
|47
|54
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|29
|37
|49
|55
|Jonah Bride
|Marlins
|104
|NR
|NR
|56
|Santiago Espinal
|Reds
|62
|NR
|NR
|57
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|12
|29
|36
|58
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|23 2B
|56 2B
|50
|59
|Miguel Rojas
|Dodgers
|71 SS
|NR
|NR
|60
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|46 2B
|53 2B
|61 2B
|61
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55 2B
|n/a
|59 2B
|62
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|22
|12
|NR
|63
|Deyvison De Los Santos
|Marlins
|108
|67
|65
|64
|Gio Urshela
|Braves
|50
|70
|NR
|65
|Paul DeJong
|Royals
|82 SS
|50 SS
|NR
|66
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|32
|57
|56
|67
|Zach Dezenzo
|Astros
|NR
|NR
|NR
|68
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|221 OF
|NR
|60
|69
|Brooks Baldwin
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|55
|70
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30
|49
|48
Dropping off: Austin Riley (4th), Luis Rengifo (16th), Justyn-Henry Malloy (37th), Curtis Mead (43rd), Nick Senzel (51st), Abraham Toro (53rd), Tyler Black (54th) Enrique Hernández (57th), Chris Taylor (58th)
- Since he’s been losing playing time against righties, I was prepared to drop Maikel Garcia in the rankings this month. However, he’s currently looking better than he has at any point since April. On Sunday, he actually had a game in which he hit five balls over 100 mph. So, this is a compromise ranking. I’d have him in the top 10 if I thought the Royals were more committed to him. He’s actually been a top-10 fantasy third baseman, thanks in large part to his 32 steals in 33 attempts.
- I’m guessing no callup is forthcoming for Deyvison De Los Santos, the top prospect the Marlins got from the Diamondbacks for A.J. Puk in July, in spite of his 35 homers this year. After breaking through in Double-A and keeping it going early on for Arizona’s Triple-A club, he’s come in at a modest .245/.301/.472 in 40 games since the beginning of July. He only just turned 21, so this isn’t much of a setback. Still, better plate discipline will probably be a must for him to succeed in the majors.