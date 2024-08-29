September 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

Here are the last rankings columns of the year. Players are listed wherever they’re five-game eligible and then combined into an overall top-300 ranking.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

Sept Third basemen Team 2024 July Aug 1 Elly De La Cruz Reds 2 2 1 2 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 5 1 2 3 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3 3 3 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 1B 3 1B 5 5 Rafael Devers Red Sox 4 5 6 6 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 16 OF 17 OF 9 OF 7 Manny Machado Padres 6 7 8 8 Royce Lewis Twins 7 6 7 9 Spencer Steer Reds 10 11 10 10 Alec Bohm Phillies 16 10 11 11 Ryan McMahon Rockies 18 13 12 12 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 8 14 13 Josh Jung Rangers 9 15 13 14 Alex Bregman Astros 13 16 17 15 Isaac Paredes Cubs 17 17 15 16 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 14 22 20 17 Christopher Morel Rays 14 OF 9 9 18 Matt Chapman Giants 21 23 21 19 Mark Vientos Mets 11 DH 26 24 20 Junior Caminero Rays 31 44 44 21 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 2B 21 22 22 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 19 14 19 23 Jake Burger Marlins 15 31 29 24 Michael Busch Cubs 23 30 28 25 Max Muncy Dodgers 20 27 41 26 Willi Castro Twins 36 25 26 27 Colt Keith Tigers 24 42 27 28 Matt Vierling Tigers 41 33 32 29 Noelvi Marte Reds 27 20 30 30 Jose Miranda Twins 54 28 23 31 Jeimer Candelario Reds 11 18 18 32 Jose Caballero Rays 31 SS 34 38 33 Amed Rosario Reds 33 SS 38 34 34 Ramon Urias Orioles 66 63 NR 35 Whit Merrifield Braves 36 2B 59 40 36 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 2B 32 42 37 Connor Norby Marlins 68 2B n/a 60 2B 38 Brooks Lee Twins 53 SS 46 SS 33 39 Justin Turner Mariners 22 1B 24 25 40 Andres Chaparro Nationals NR NR 64 41 Jose Tena Nationals 105 SS 54 SS n/a 42 Shay Whitcomb Astros n/a n/a n/a 43 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 37 51 46 44 Josh H. Smith Rangers 78 48 39 45 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Pirates 44 41 45 46 Miguel Vargas White Sox 37 2B 41 2B 30 2B 47 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 39 35 48 Zach McKinstry Tigers 57 NR NR 49 Anthony Rendon Angels 34 46 59 50 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 52 52 51 Coby Mayo Orioles 67 35 31 52 Ernie Clement Blue Jays 38 SS NR NR 53 Daniel Schneemann Guardians NR 43 47 54 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 29 37 49 55 Jonah Bride Marlins 104 NR NR 56 Santiago Espinal Reds 62 NR NR 57 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 12 29 36 58 Brandon Drury Angels 23 2B 56 2B 50 59 Miguel Rojas Dodgers 71 SS NR NR 60 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 2B 53 2B 61 2B 61 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 2B n/a 59 2B 62 Jordan Westburg Orioles 22 12 NR 63 Deyvison De Los Santos Marlins 108 67 65 64 Gio Urshela Braves 50 70 NR 65 Paul DeJong Royals 82 SS 50 SS NR 66 Yoan Moncada White Sox 32 57 56 67 Zach Dezenzo Astros NR NR NR 68 Addison Barger Blue Jays 221 OF NR 60 69 Brooks Baldwin White Sox NR NR 55 70 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 49 48

Dropping off: Austin Riley (4th), Luis Rengifo (16th), Justyn-Henry Malloy (37th), Curtis Mead (43rd), Nick Senzel (51st), Abraham Toro (53rd), Tyler Black (54th) Enrique Hernández (57th), Chris Taylor (58th)

Since he’s been losing playing time against righties, I was prepared to drop Maikel Garcia in the rankings this month. However, he’s currently looking better than he has at any point since April. On Sunday, he actually had a game in which he hit five balls over 100 mph. So, this is a compromise ranking. I’d have him in the top 10 if I thought the Royals were more committed to him. He’s actually been a top-10 fantasy third baseman, thanks in large part to his 32 steals in 33 attempts.