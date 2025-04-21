Top fantasy baseball prospects: Jordan Lawlar on fire, Josue De Paula impressing in High-A

A reminder: This is ONLY players who have Rookie of the Year MLB eligibility, and ONLY a look at potential help for 2025.

That out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who can help your fantasy roster this season.

1. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2025 stats: 18 G, .273/.415/.530, 4 HR, 2 SB, 16 BB, 19 SO at Triple-A Worcester.

Anthony had five games with multiple hits last week, and one of those contests saw him homer twice and drive in five runs against Triple-A Rochester. The outfielder also had a three-walk game as teams are well aware of Anthony’s ability and aiming to not let the top prospect in baseball beat them. There’s no guarantee that a promotion is coming in the next few days -- or even the next few weeks -- but if there’s one prospect in baseball that’s worth being patient for, it’s Anthony. I would be more surprised if he didn’t contribute in multiple categories than if he did. You can’t say that about too many players.

2. Jordan Lawlar, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 stats: 21 G, .325/.423/.637, 5 HR, 8 SB, 12 BB, 25 SO at Triple-A Reno.

Maybe the biggest compliment I can give Anthony is that he’s so good he’s keeping Jordan Lawlar in the second spot on this list. The sixth-overall pick from the 2021 draft ended a spectacular week of action with a 3-for-5 contest that saw him homer, double, draw two walks and steal a base. He’s swiped four bags over his last three games, and shown off the five-tool talent that has intrigued fantasy prospect aficionados (me) since he was playing high school ball in Texas. Like Anthony, there’s no guarantee a promotion is coming soon, but also like Anthony, Lawlar looks ready and fantasy managers should be ready to add him to the roster when the D-Backs realize it’s time.

3. Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics

2025 stats: 20 G, .321/.385/.655, 7 HR, 0 SB, 10 BB, 26 SO at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Kurtz had to go through some regression because baseball is difficult, and he felt some over the last week. He struck out 11 times in his six games, and he had his first homerless week. It’s pretty hard to be too harsh on Kurtz because, well, look at the numbers above, but there’s also no denying that the 2024 first-round pick needs to be absolutely at the top of his game before the A’s give him a chance to help their roster. I still think it’s going to happen because he wouldn’t be on this list if it wasn’t the (probable) case, but there’s just as good of chance he’s not playing in Sacramento until the middle of July as there is of him helping the Athletics in the coming days/weeks.

4. Coby Mayo, 3B/1B, Baltimore Orioles

2025 stats: 19 G, .239/.356/.479, 4 HR, 1 SB, 14 BB, 21 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

As someone who loves puns, you need to understand just how hard it is to not write something about the Orioles saying hold the Mayo every week. I guess I just did. Mayo had a so-so week of games, but as mentioned in previous updates, his track-record makes it hard to be too concerned about a small sample with a player that has put up the numbers in the minors he has, and looked good doing it. What is concerning is the logjam of options in the Baltimore infield, and it’s going to take a trade or injury before he gets a call -- even if Mayo is playing at his absolute best. It’s frustrating, but if Mayo was to be given a chance, his potential power production is too good to ignore/leave off this list.

5. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2025 stats: 4 G, 15.1 IP, 1.75 ERA, .120 BAA, 6 BB, 23 SO at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Chandler’s four starts haven’t seen him go deep, but those punchouts and batting average allowed tell you how good he’s been in the limited sample. The 22-year-old hurler has three pitches that get plus grade in his fastball, slider and change; and he’ll mix in a useable curve for good measure. He throws those offerings for strikes, and the command gets better and better. This is not the next Paul Skenes, but Chandler has the stuff to pitch near the top of a rotation, and he should absolutely be considered as soon as the Pirates decide to give him a chance.

Around the minors:

There are many folks who believe Sebastian Walcott is the best infield prospect in baseball, and the Rangers gave him a relatively aggressive assignment with Double-A Frisco; aggressive because he’s someone who doesn’t turn 20 until next March, but it’s worth noting he had a five-game sample in the Texas League to end 2024. He’s held his own and then some with the RoughRiders with an .828 OPS and seven extra-base hits over his first 53 at-bats. Walcott’s power is still more projection than reality -- true for most teenagers -- but he has a chance for plus-plus pop in his bat, and while he likely will have some swing-and-miss, the ball jumps off his right-handed stick enough to project a decent average. Walcott likely won’t be an option until 2026, but he has the upside to be a fantasy superstar.

Ethan Salas had a disappointing first-full season at the plate, and while the sample is just 32 at-bats, his 2025 season has gotten off to a rough start, as well. After going 1-for-4 in his last contest, Salas is hitting just .188 with a .219 slugging percentage and just one extra-base hit. He has drawn a respectable six walks in that timeframe, but it’s fair to wonder if he’s being too passive at the plate in the early portion of his career. It is of course worth noting that Salas is still just 18-years-old, and he remains as good of a defensive catching prospect as there is in baseball. This is a fantasy article, however, and Salas is going to have to hit in order to have relevance. The last two years suggest that he’s a far better real-life prospect than a rotisserie one.

Let’s keep up the “how is a teenager this good at baseball” discussion and talk about Josue De Paula. De Paula signed for just under $400,000 in the winter of 2022, and he’s quickly established himself as one of the best outfield prospects not just for the Dodgers, but in all of baseball. He’s scorched High-A pitching in 2025 to the tune of .271/.453/.521 over 14 games, and he’s gone deep six times while swiping three bases in that timeframe. De Paula’s biggest concern is defensively; but unlike what we were discussing with Salas, that matters less since we’re talking about his fantasy upside. Both the hit and power tools have a chance to be plus, and his instincts on the bases make up for fringe-average speed; giving him a chance to swipe 15-plus bags. There’s work to be done because of course there is, but De Paula has enormous fantasy upside and could be with the Dodgers by the end of 2027.

The Cubs made the decision to send Matt Shaw back to the minors in the middle of last week, and he went hitless in his first two games back in Triple-A. It’s a disappointing development, but struggling in your first taste of MLB action -- and the two-game sample means basically nothing after his demotion -- is far from a death blow. Shaw is still a 23-year-old with the potential for plus tools across the board, and several quality players have scuffled at the highest level before figuring things out. If the Cubs give him another chance this summer, fantasy managers should give him another shot, too. Just don’t be surprised if Chicago gives him a chance for repeated success before making that call.

