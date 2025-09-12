Two-start pitchers: Paul Skenes leads a plethora of scintillating options for the week of September 15

Hello and welcome to the 24th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

It’s getting to crunch time with only a few weeks remaining. The decisions that you make now could wind up making or breaking your entire season. Now is the time to really dig in and make sure we’re optimizing our rosters as well as possible.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

Someone on the Red Sox is likely to make two starts next week, but as of Friday morning we’re still not entirely sure who that will be yet. Rookie right-hander Connelly Early was brilliant in his MLB debut last week and has earned another start for the Red Sox, but manager Alex Cora wouldn’t commit to when exactly that next start would come. He could stay as part of the regular five-man rotation and start on Monday – in which case he would get the two-start week (vs. Athletics, @ Rays). That would make him a strong streaming option in all leagues. It’s also possible that Payton Tolle stays on regular rest and starts on Monday, in which case he makes for one of the top overall options on the board next week. We’ll monitor the situation and update here if we gain any additional clarification.

As of now, it doesn’t appear as though anyone on the Guardians will make two starts next week. They have been rolling with a six-man rotation the past couple of trips through, though that could change with an off-day on their schedule on Monday. If that happens, they may skip Joey Cantillo, which would then set up Logan Allen for a two-start week (@ Tigers, @ Twins). We’ll monitor the situation through the weekend and keep you updated if anything changes.

We’re still waiting on clarity on what the Royals plan to do on Tuesday. They went with a bullpen day started by Jonathan Bowlan the last time this spot in the rotation came through. They could opt to use Monday’s off-day to move the rest of the rotation up, which would give Stephen Kolek a two-start week (vs. Mariners, vs. Blue Jays), in which case that would make him an intriguing streaming option. It’s also at least in the realm of possibility that Cole Ragans could be deemed ready to rejoin the rotation by then, or at some point during the week, which could throw things into even more flux. Stay tuned.

The Dodgers are still rolling with a six-man rotation, but they’re lined up for seven games this coming week so it’s possible that someone will double. Who that is, remains to be seen. Shohei Ohtani was pushed back a couple of days and will start early next week against the Phillies. If “early next week” ends up being Monday, then he’ll go twice (vs. Phillies, vs. Giants) If it’s Tuesday instead, Emmet Sheehan would wind up with the double dip instead. Sheehan would make for a strong play in that instance. If Ohtani gets two starts, it comes down to league format and team needs whether or not his two starts could be more valuable than his offensive contributions. We’ll update if we get any additional clarity on the situation.

The Mets are running with a full six-man rotation right now, so with six games on the docket for next week none of their intriguing hurlers are going to toe the slab twice. We’ll update below if anything changes over the weekend.

It sounds like the Phillies will go with a six-man rotation for the time being following the addition of Walker Buehler on Friday. That means that no one will line up for a two-start week next week. If Buehler gets lit up on Friday and it turns into just a spot start, that could free up Ranger Suarez to get a two-start week (@ Dodgers, @ Diamondbacks).

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of September 15.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of September 12 and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Carlos Rodón, Yankees, LHP (@ Twins, @ Orioles)

The 32-year-old southpaw is having another terrific season for the Yankees, going 16-8 with a 3.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 186/70 K/BB ratio over 176 1/3 innings through his first 30 starts. He should be locked into all fantasy lineups each and every week, so there’s no decision to be made with this one. Enjoy the extra production from the added volume of a two-start week.

Logan Gilbert, Mariners, RHP (@ Royals, @ Astros)

Somehow, Gilbert has only tallied four victories through his first 22 starts on the season despite a strong 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 159/28 K/BB ratio over 114 1/3 innings. Look for the correction to start this week as I would be shocked if he didn’t tally a win in at least one of these spots. He should be started in all fantasy leagues every week regardless of matchups, but this two-step is shaping up to be especially productive for Gilbert.

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays, RHP (@ Rays, @ Royals)

Gausman has returned to being a force to be reckoned with on the mound. He’s coming off of his strongest start of the season – a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts against the Astros. That’s after eight innings of one-run ball in a dominant victory over the Yankees. He’s definitely at the top of his game right now and should be started against any and all opponents. Enjoy the extra production from the two-start week.

Jason Alexander, Astros, RHP (vs. Rangers, vs. Mariners)

During a time in which the Astors have needed it most, Alexander has really come through and become a rock in the middle of their starting rotation. Over his last last eight starts, the 32-year-old hurler has compiled a 2.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 41/11 K/BB ratio across 45 2/3 innings. That’s elite production. Now he gets to battle two divisional foes at home while the Astros are battling for playoff seeding. Ignore the name and what you think you have seen from Alexander in the past, he definitely deserves to be rostered and started in leagues of all sizes for this juicy two-start week.

Ryan Pepiot, Rays, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, vs. Red Sox)

Pepiot is quietly having a very strong season in the Rays’ rotation, going 11-10 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 161/57 K/BB ratio over 163 innings through his first 29 starts. He has pitched especially well as of late, firing five scoreless innings in each of his last three starts. The matchups are tough this week, battling two of the better teams in the American League at home at Steinbrenner Field, but Pepiot has done enough this season to earn the trust of fantasy managers. Keep rolling with him.

Decent Plays

Jeffrey Springs, Athletics, LHP (@ Red Sox, @ Pirates)

The 32-year-old southpaw has been a nice addition to the Athletics’ rotation this season, compiling a 4.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 132/49 K/BB ratio across 162 frames. He has had a couple of rough outings in the past month though – including a start against the Red Sox his last time out where he gave up five runs on eight hits over five innings. Fortunately, both of his starts this week will be one the road – away from the bandbox that is Sutter Health Park. He also gets to battle the Pirates to finish the week, which is as good of a matchup as you can get these days. Springs should be started in all league sizes for the upcoming week.

Tyler Wells, Orioles, RHP (@ White Sox, vs. Yankees)

So far, so good for Wells in his return from the injured list. Through his first two starts he holds an impressive 2.31 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and a 10/1 K/BB ratio over 11 2/3 innings. Now he gets to tangle with the White Sox – who surprisingly have the best record in all of baseball since August 31. After that he’ll have to take on the vaunted Yankees’ offense. Admittedly the matchups aren’t great and invite in more ratio risk than we’re looking for at this stage of the season, but Wells is widely available in many fantasy leagues and still makes for a decent streaming option. He’s certainly worth a look in 15-teamers and I’d consider rolling him out there in 12’s as well if I needed volume to make up ground in wins and strikeouts.

Sean Burke, White Sox, RHP (vs. Orioles, vs. Padres)

I’m not entirely sure what to expect from Sean Burke at this point. It feels like the White Sox are trying to limit his innings a bit as he has already thrown a career-high 134 2/3 between the White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte. Despite pitching decently and allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last six appearances, he has made it through five innings only once during that stretch. He has been generating plenty of strikeouts though, and with the added volume of a two-start week he could still be worth a look as a streaming play for that reason alone. I’d like it much better if he were working behind an opener, but there’s still viability to using him in 15-teamers for the upcoming week.

Jack Flaherty, Tigers, RHP (vs. Guardians, vs. Braves)

Flaherty has been a very frustrating player to roster for fantasy purposes this season. He has been terrific against good teams – as evidenced by his five shutout innings with seven strikeouts in a victory over the Yankees in New York his last time out – and he has been inexplicably destroyed by bad teams throughout the season. The strikeouts have been there regardless, so at least we can count on that in excess with a two-start week on tap. Both of the opponents are solid, and the matchup against the Guardians is a key battle in the division, so I’d lean toward the good version of Flaherty showing up this week. Either way, I think you have to roll with him and hope for the best.

Cam Schlittler, Yankees, RHP (@ Twins, @ Orioles)

Aside from one real disastrous outing, Schlittler has been terrific through his first 11 big league starts – posting a 3.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 63/24 K/BB ratio over 56 innings of work. He has to go on the road twice during his two-start week, but neither opponent is anyone that we should be worrying much about at this stage. He’s always a threat to earn a victory while pitching for the Yankees and makes for a strong start in all league sizes.

Jack Leiter, Rangers, RHP (@ Astros, vs. Marlins)

Leiter is really coming into his own in the Rangers’ rotation this season, compiling a 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 130/64 K/BB ratio over 132 1/3 innings through his first 26 starts. The matchup against the Astros in Houston to start the week looks tough, but it’s balanced out by a home start against the Marlins to finish things out on Sunday. On paper, he looks like a very solid play this week and should be started in leagues of all sizes.

José Berríos, Blue Jays, RHP (@ Rays, @ Royals)

Slow and steady wins the race. That’s exactly what Berríos has been for the Blue Jays this season. He has posted a solid 3.99 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 135/52 K/BB ratio over 160 innings on the season. Given his limitations in the strikeout department, he’s a better option in weeks in which he makes two starts, making him a perfectly acceptable play for this upcoming road two-step.

At Your Own Risk

Kyle Hendricks, Angels, RHP (@ Brewers, @ Rockies)

Can you really trust Kyle Hendricks at the most important time of the season for a two-start week at the Brewers and at Coors Field? Yikes. It all comes down to how badly you need the volume. Even in a two-start week he’s unlikely to help in the strikeout department, so this would have to purely be a wins play – hoping that he can beat the Rockies in Colorado on Sunday. If a dip in ratios doesn’t concern you and you need to pull out all the stops to attack wins, then I suppose I could squint and see the reasoning here.

Simeon Woods Richardson, Twins, RHP (vs. Yankees, vs. Guardians)

I’m just having a difficult time seeing the upside to using Woods Richardson for this upcoming two-start week. He hasn’t pitched particularly well this season. He certainly hasn’t pitched well recently, with a 6.75 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 21 1/3 innings in his last five starts. He’s taking on two strong opponents and won’t be likely to earn a victory. If you’re absolutely desperate for strikeouts and just need healthy bodies to stream, I suppose he could be worth a look. Otherwise, I would stay away from this one.

National League

Strong Plays

Paul Skenes, Pirates, RHP (vs. Cubs, vs. Athletics)

There’s not a whole lot more than can be said about Skenes. He’s an absolute stud. Despite an underwhelming 10-9 record, the 23-year-old right-hander holds an outstanding 1.92 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and a 203/39 K/BB ratio over 178 innings in his first 30 starts on the season. He’ll continue that dominance this week against the Cubs and Athletics – both in the friendly confines of PNC Park – as he strengthens his resume for the National League Cy Young award. He’s the top overall play on the board this week.

Cade Horton, Cubs, RHP (@ Pirates, @ Reds)

What Cade Horton has been able to do in his rookie campaign for the Cubs has been pretty remarkable. The 24-year-old hurler has been thrust into a significant role in the team’s rotation due to a plethora of injuries and not only has he held his own, he has been one of the best pitchers in the National League since his arrival. Over his first 21 appearances (20 starts), he’s 10-4 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and an 89/32 K/BB ratio across 110 innings. The only thing that’s slightly lacking for fantasy purposes is the strikeouts, but with the pristine ratios and solid victory total, we’ll absolutely take that trade off. Look for that dominance to continue this week with a pair of divisional matchups against the Pirates and Reds. Horton looks like one of the best options on the entire board for the upcoming week and should be started in 100 percent of leagues.

Robbie Ray, Giants, LHP (@ Diamondbacks, @ Dodgers)

We certainly don’t love the matchups having to go to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks and then go to Los Angeles to battle the Dodgers, but there’s zero reason that fantasy managers should be sitting Robbie Ray in any matchup. The star southpaw holds a terrific 3.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 176/67 K/BB ratio over 173 2/3 innings on the season. Even if we’re taking on more ratio risk than we usually get from Ray, the massive strikeout upside more than offsets it. He should be locked and loaded in all fantasy lineups.

Andrew Abbott, Reds, LHP (@ Cardinals, vs. Cubs)

The 26-year-old southpaw has blossomed into an upper-echelon starter for the Reds this season, compiling a stellar 2.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 136/42 K/BB ratio across 151 2/3 innings in 26 starts. He has had a couple of hiccups of late with disastrous outings against the Mets and Diamondbacks but got back on track with an absolute gem against the Padres in San Diego his last time out. He’s a very strong option once again for his upcoming two-start week and should be an easy start in all formats.

Jose Quintana, Brewers, LHP (vs. Angels, @ Cardinals)

Quintana has been a key cog in the Brewers’ rotation this season, going 11-6 with a 3.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and an 87/127 2/3 innings. His biggest drawback from a fantasy perspective is the lack of strikeouts, but that’s mitigated with the extra volume from a two-start week. The veteran left-hander also draws a pair of premium matchups against the Angels and Cardinals. It can be hard to trust him at times, but Quintana deserves to be considered a strong play this week and should be started in all league sizes.

Michael King, Padres, RHP (@ Mets, @ White Sox)

When King has been healthy enough to take the mound this season, he has been phenomenal – registering a 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 67/20 K/BB ratio over 62 2/3 innings in his first 12 starts. As long as he’s taking the mound, there’s zero reason to expect anything less at the moment. He should be able to add to his win total this week while providing strong ratios and at least double-digit strikeouts over his two starts.

Decent Plays

Eury Pérez, Marlins, RHP (@ Rockies, @ Rangers)

We continue to see the good and the bad of Pérez as he struggles to find consistency in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. Even when he’s off though, he’s usually a reliable source of strikeouts for fantasy managers. He’s also in a good position to earn at least one victory this week taking on the Rockies and Rangers. There’s ratio risk to be had here for sure, but I’d be comfortable rolling the dice on the Marlins’ right-hander in all league sizes this week.

Jameson Taillon, Cubs, RHP (@ Pirates, @ Reds)

Taillon hasn’t shown any signs of rust since returning from the injured list, posting a 2.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 9/3 K/BB ratio over 15 1/3 innings in three starts since being activated on August 19. He gets a premium matchup against the Pirates in Pittsburgh to start the week before finishing with a tougher draw against the Reds in Cincinnati. Taillon is a good bet to earn a victory in that first start and he should continue to deliver useable ratios. He makes for a worthwhile streaming option in any leagues where he may still be available.

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Giants, vs. Phillies)

While it has been a very disappointing season overall for the 30-year-old right-hander, we have at least seen some signs lately that his days of fantasy relevancy aren’t completely behind him. Over his last eight starts he sports a 2.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 36/13 K/BB ratio across 47 2/3 innings, and that includes a rough one against the Giants in San Francisco his last time out. The matchups aren’t great this week, but he gets the ball at home twice and should be able to deliver quality results once again. He’s an easy start for me in all formats.

Spencer Strider, Braves, RHP (@ Nationals, @ Tigers)

It feels like we’re writing up Strider in this space every week lately, then something inevitably happens and the Braves shift their rotation around or he gets pushed back a day or two and his two-start week gets pushed with it. He’s once again lined up to take the ball twice, and the better of the two matchups comes in the front half of the week, so if it does get moved again at least you avoid the tougher half. It’s hard to call his 2025 season anything other than a disaster at this stage, as Strider sits at 5-13 with a 4.86 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 114/44 K/BB ratio across 107 1/3 innings in 20 starts. After a couple of absolutely brutal outings we have seen him right the ship a bit recently, allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last three starts. There’s ratio risk here, sure, but given the strong matchup, strikeout upside and recent performance, I’d still be comfortable trotting him out there in both 15- and 12-team formats for the upcoming week.

Zack Littell, Reds, RHP (@ Cardinals, vs. Cubs)

Littell has done a nice job overall on the season, posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 120/29 K/BB ratio over 171 1/3 innings in 29 starts between the Rays and Reds. His diminished strikeout rate if offset by the added volume of a second start next week, making him a strong streaming option in all leagues. The matchup against the Cardinals in St. Louis to start the week looks especially ripe for the picking. He can be started with confidence in all leagues.

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals, LHP (vs. Reds, vs. Brewers)

Liberatore has had middling results through his first 27 starts on the season, posting a 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 110/38 K/BB ratio over 140 2/3 innings of work. He was hit hard his last time out against the Mariners and could be running into a bit of a wall late in the season due to fatigue. Both of this week’s matchups will come at home, but they’re both against divisional foes who are very familiar with him – and both have very strong offenses. If you need volume to chase wins and strikeouts and can handle the possibility of a ratio hit, then Liberatore is in play this week.

At Your Own Risk

Kyle Freeland, Rockies, LHP (vs. Marlins, vs. Angels)

Never Rockies. It’s that simple. Especially never Rockies when it’s two starts at Coors Field, regardless of the opponents. It’s not like Freeland has been pitching well this season either, as he’s 4-15 with a 4.97 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and a 112/35 K/BB ratio over 145 innings. The only exception is if ratios are of absolutely no concern to you at this point in the season and you desperately need volume to make up ground in wins and strikeouts. If that’s the case, then fire away and good luck.

Carson Seymour, Giants, RHP (@ Diamondbacks, @ Dodgers)

Seymour has struggled through his first 13 appearances (three starts) at the big league level, registering a 5.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and a 21/12 K/BB ratio over 31 innings of work. In a neutral set of matchups, maybe we could find a way to have some interest here, but having to take on two of the best offenses in the National League on the road leaves little room for upside. He’s an easy pass for me this week.