Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal leads the outstanding options for the week of August 25

Hello and welcome to the 21th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

The Dodgers only play six games next week, so with six starters in their rotation currently that means that they’ll each pitch once and no one will line up for two starts.

The Pirates plan to finally promote Bubba Chandler from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, though he’ll work in a bulk role out of the team’s bullpen rather than as a traditional starter. We aren’t sure yet which day he will make his Pirates’ debut, and that throws the rest of the rotation into flux. If he goes on Tuesday, he would pitch in bulk roles twice next week (@ Cardinals, @ Red Sox).

With Landen Roupp (knee) heading back to the injured list, the Giants have a need for another starter to fill their rotation once again. The expectation is that Carson Whisenhunt will step back in – and right into a two-start week against the Cubs and Orioles. Whisenhunt posted a 5.02 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 12/7 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings in his first three starts with the Giants.

We aren’t quite sure yet how the Braves plan to incorporate the return of Chris Sale into their starting rotation. They could either go to a full six-man rotation and keep everyone else around, or they could bump an underperforming option like Bryce Elder from the mix. If they go to a six-man, Elder would line up for two starts next week (@ Marlins, @ Phillies). If they bump Elder and stick with a five-man rotation, then Hurston Waldrep would make those two starts. Regardless, we should have plenty of interest in Waldrep and none in Elder for fantasy purposes.

We are also awaiting official word on what the Orioles will do to incorporate Kyle Bradish back into their starting rotation. Brandon Young and Cade Povich have each pitched well lately, so it’s hard to see them bumping either from their rotation at the moment. If it’s not them, maybe Tomoyuki Sugano goes to the bullpen? Otherwise, they roll with a six-man rotation at least this trip through the rotation. If they go six, it would be Sugano making two starts next week (vs. Red Sox, @ Giants). If they go five and bump Young or Povich, then Bradish would also make two starts next week.

At the moment, it sounds like the Astros may go to a six-man rotation with Lance McCullers Jr. returning from the injured list during the upcoming week. If that’s the case, none of their starters will go twice. They could opt to keep Hunter Brown on regular rest though and send him to the hill twice (vs. Rockies, vs. Angels), though that has yet to be confirmed. He should be locked into fantasy lineups regardless though, it would just be an added bonus to get double the volume – especially with a pair of premium matchups.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of August 25.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of August 22 and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, LHP (@ Athletics, @ Royals)

The best pitcher in baseball lines up for two starts this week, which instantly makes him the top overall play on the board regardless of matchups. Those aren’t bad either though. He should be a favorite to win in both starts and he should have no problem adding to his Major League-leading strikeout total (200) against two offenses with plenty of swing and miss to their games. Look for Skubal to continue strengthening his resume in a bid for back-to-back Cy Young awards in the American League.

Cam Schlittler, Yankees, RHP (vs. Nationals, @ White Sox)

The 24-year-old right-hander has impressed through his first seven big league starts, posting a 3.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 38/16 K/BB ratio across 36 1/3 innings of work. He seems to be getting better each time out as well, spinning five innings of one-run ball against the Twins with six strikeouts two starts ago before shutting out the Rays in Tampa Bay over 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts to earn his first victory his last time out. The matchups couldn’t be much better – getting to battle the Nationals at home before taking on the lowly White Sox in Chicago. He makes for an excellent streaming option in any leagues where he’s still available and should be started in all formats for the upcoming week.

Luis Gil, Yankees, RHP (vs. Nationals, @ White Sox)

We haven’t seen the best of Luis Gil since returning from the injured list, but that’s to be expected after such a long layoff to open the season. Fortunately, the matchups are lined up perfectly for him this week to get his 2025 season on track. I’d be surprised if he didn’t secure a victory and approach double digit strikeouts with solid ratios over his two starts this week. Start with full confidence in all leagues.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, RHP (vs. Angels, @ Athletics)

Fantasy managers will need to pay close attention to make sure that deGrom is actually going to start against the Angels on Monday after the Rangers skipped his last start due to shoulder fatigue. You know the deal with the star right-hander by now, as long as he’s healthy enough to take the mound, he should be locked into fantasy lineups. He has been brilliant this season, going 10-5 with a 2.76 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 148/30 K/BB ratio over 140 1/3 innings in 24 starts.

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Twins, vs. Brewers)

Now that he’s finally healthy and over the thumb issue that plagued him for most of the season, we have seen the vintage version of Max Scherzer show up for the Blue Jays. In 11 starts on the season he holds a 3.60 ERA, an elite 1.08 WHIP and a 56/15 K/BB ratio over 60 innings of work. He’s a threat to earn a victory each and every time he takes the hill and he’ll get the added benefit of making both starts at home during the upcoming week. The matchup against the Brewers to finish the week is tough, but it’s not enough to sit Scherzer for a two-start week. As long as he’s healthy and taking the baseball for the Jays, fantasy managers should keep rolling with him.

Noah Cameron, Royals, LHP (@ White Sox, vs. Tigers)

Noah Cameron has been a revelation for the Royals this season, compiling a 2.53 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and an 83/31 K/BB ratio across his first 103 frames. He has been a viable fantasy asset in most weeks and looks like a particularly strong play for his upcoming two-start week. He’ll be a big favorite to earn a victory against the White Sox to open the week before finishing with a home tilt against the division-leading Tigers. They’re much worse against left-handed pitching though, which makes that start much less terrifying. I’d be starting Cameron with confidence in all leagues for the upcoming week.

Decent Plays

Tanner Bibee, Guardians, RHP (vs. Rays. vs. Mariners)

Tanner Bibee has been seemingly struck by a bit of bad luck this season as his ERA (4.62) sits significantly higher than his xFIP (4.23) and xERA (3.78). His elevated WHIP (1.29) and diminished strikeout rate from last season are discouraging, but he hasn’t been nearly as bad as his overall line would indicate. He has really struggled of late though, giving up four runs or more in four of his last five outings. With the way the Guardians are playing right now, he’s in prime position to earn a victory this week and should approach double digit strikeouts with the added volume of the two-start week. Just don’t expect pristine ratios.

Shane Smith, White Sox, RHP (vs. Royals, vs. Yankees)

While he hasn’t won many games this season, Smith has done a nice job through his first 22 starts for the White Sox – posting a 4.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 102/47 K/BB ratio over 107 innings. The matchups aren’t great for the upcoming week, especially the battle against the powerful Yankees on Sunday, but at least he’ll be making both starts at home. He should be able to keep his ratios in check and will provide help in the strikeout department, making him worthy of a start in most leagues.

Lucas Giolito, Red Sox, RHP (@ Orioles, vs. Pirates)

Giolito struggled against the Yankees on Thursday evening, but overall he has pitched pretty well across 19 starts for the Red Sox, going 8-2 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and an 87/34 K/BB ratio over 106 2/3 innings. Both of the matchups seem to work in his favor this week, especially the home tilt against the Pirates on Sunday, making him a strong streaming option in any shallower formats where he may still be available.

Martin Perez, White Sox, LHP (vs. Royals, vs. Yankees)

The 34-year-old southpaw was terrific in his return to the White Sox’ rotation on Wednesday, allowing just one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings against the Braves. Fantasy managers should know by now that trusting Perez for fantasy purposes never seems to work out well. That being said, he has provided quality ratios throughout the season and could continue to do so once again in a two-start week. It’s playing with fire trying to throw him against the Yankees over the weekend, but I’ve seen worse plays work out before.

Bailey Ober, Twins, RHP (@ Blue Jays, vs. Padres)

While Bailey Ober has been a disaster for the majority of the 2025 season, we have at least seen flashes that he is starting to figure things out. Over his last three starts he holds a 3.18 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and a 15/2 K/BB ratio over 17 innings. Of course he surrendered four or more runs in each of his six starts before then, and seven or more in three of those. I would like to trust the track record and blindly throw him here, but the matchups against the Blue Jays and Padres both look to be challenging. I’d still roll the dice here in 15-teamers but I may try to find a better option if I could in shallower leagues.

Shane Baz, Rays, RHP (@ Guardians, @ Nationals)

Baz has been a colossal disappointment for fantasy purposes this season, registering a cringe-inducing 5.22 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 143/52 K/BB ratio. The stuff is there, but the consistency has been a major struggle for him while allowing a league-high 80 earned runs and serving up 26 long balls. On paper, matchups against the Guardians and Nationals on the road look like a good spot for Baz to get back on track this week, but you just never know what you’re going to get here. In 15-teamers, you probably have to roll with it and hope for the best.

At Your Own Risk

Bryce Miller, Mariners, RHP (vs. Padres, @ Guardians)

Bryce Miller struggled in his return from the injured list, surrendering four runs on four hits – including a pair of home runs – over five innings against the Mariners. It’s not like he was pitching well before the long layoff either, as he sports a disappointing 5.87 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 53 2/3 innings through his first 11 starts on the season. He also draws a pair of tough matchups this week. I understand fantasy managers wanting to trust him and throw him out there after waiting it out through the injury, but I’d prefer to want to see Miller get right before throwing him to the wolves. It’s possible that in 15-teamers you can’t get away from it and need the extra volume, but I’d try to sit him in 12’s if at all possible.

Walker Buehler, Red Sox, RHP (@ Orioles, vs. Pirates)

Buehler hasn’t been what the Red Sox were hoping they would get when they signed him to a one-year, $21 million deal over the winter. The 31-year-old right-hander holds a troublesome 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and an 82/54 K/BB ratio across 110 innings. There were reports on Thursday evening that the team is considering moving Buehler to the bullpen, so it’s possible that he won’t even make a start against the Orioles on Monday at all – which would completely sap him of any lingering fantasy value in deeper leagues. If he doesn’t pitch out of the bullpen over the weekend and does get the call for Monday, he’s fine if all you’re looking for is wins and strikeouts. Just don’t expect him to suddenly turn things around and become an asset in ratios.

J.T. Ginn, Athletics, RHP (vs. Tigers, vs. Rangers)

There’s really not a whole lot to like about Ginn’s two-step this week. He holds an underwhelming 4.95 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 60 innings on the season. His strikeouts have been solid, with 66 punchouts in his first 17 appearances, but that’s the only real positive that he has going for him here. In addition to the two matchups being against quality offenses, he’s set to do battle against Tarik Skubal and Jacob deGrom. Pass.

Kyle Hendricks, Angels, RHP (@ Rangers, @ Astros)

There are occasions where streaming Kyle Hendricks and his middling ratios and poor strikeout rate make sense in two-start weeks where both matchups line up in his favor. This is not one of those weeks. He has to go on the road to battle two tough offenses that have been smashing right-handed pitching, making him a difficult time to envision any sort of success here. If you’re desperate for volume and feel like rolling the dice, by all means go ahead. I’ll be staying away.

National League

Strong Plays

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies, LHP (@ Mets, vs. Braves)

Sanchez has worked himself into the conversation for the National League Cy Young award, posting an 11-4 record, 2.46 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 169/38 K/BB ratio over 157 innings of work. He has been especially good as of late, allowing just six earned runs over 26 1/3 innings with a pair of wins and 30 punchouts over his last four starts. Both opponents this week are divisional foes that are very familiar with him, but that’s no reason to shy away from this exceptional left-hander. Start him with complete confidence in all league sizes.

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, LHP (@ Mets, vs. Braves)

Luzardo has been maddeningly inconsistent this season, but it coming off of one of his best starts of the year – a 12-strikeout gem over six innings of one-run baseball against the Mariners. We usually don’t like to attack the Mets with left-handers, but Luzardo has had success against them in the past and he should also be a favorite to win against the Braves over the weekend. There’s more ratio risk here than we’d usually like to take on with Luzardo, but the strikeouts should be elite and the win equity is solid as well. He’s an easy start in all formats.

Hunter Greene, Reds, RHP (@ Dodgers, vs. Cardinals)

Greene has returned from the injured list and hasn’t missed a beat, allowing just three runs over 12 1/3 innings in his first two starts back while recording 18 strikeouts. It’s tough to trust anyone against the vaunted Dodgers’ offense, but the matchup against the Cardinals to finish the week makes up for that. Expect more good things from the fire-balling right-hander this week. He’s an easy start in leagues of all sizes.

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, @ Blue Jays)

After complete and utter domination to begin his big league career, we have seen Misiorowski struggle a bit over his last three starts – registering a 9.64 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and a 15/8 K/BB ratio across 9 1/3 innings in his last three starts. While those struggles are worrisome, we’re still betting on the talent here and he’s a threat to earn a victory every time he takes the mound with the Brewers’ offense backing him. This looks like a good week for him to get back on track. Keep the faith.

Quinn Priester, Brewers, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, @ Blue Jays)

Priester has been an exceptional addition to the Brewers’ rotation this season, posting a 3.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 104/45 K/BB ratio over 128 1/3 innings in his first 24 appearances (19 starts). He should be locked in as an every week starter in most fantasy formats in his single start weeks, and is an easy play in all doubles. Enjoy the added production from the extra volume.

Kodai Senga, Mets, RHP (vs. Phillies, vs. Marlins)

Kodai Senga and his elusive ghost forkball have continued to befuddle major league hitters this season to the tune of a 2.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 99/50 K/BB ratio across his 104 2/3 frames. He was inexplicably blasted by the Nationals his last time out, but that seems to be more of a blip on the radar than a trend that we should expect to continue. The matchup against the Phillies is much more challenging than the battle against the Marlins to finish the week, but we’ll gladly roll with both here. He’s an easy play in all formats.

Decent Plays

Sean Manaea, Mets, LHP (vs. Phillies, vs. Marlins)

We have seen mixed results from Manaea through his first eight appearances on the season, posting an elevated 5.15 ERA to go along with a quality 1.12 WHIP and a 45/8 K/BB ratio over his first 36 2/3 innings. What’s concerning is how he has been pitching recently – giving up four runs or more in each of his last four starts. In 15-teamers he’s probably fine to throw out there again this week, but I’d have some trepidation about using him in 12-team leagues given the recent struggles.

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Pirates, @ Reds)

Fantasy managers have finally gotten their wish with McGreevy entrenched in their rotation for the remainder of the season, though the results haven’t been as good as expected thus far. A matchup against the Pirates to start the week seems like the perfect place for him to get back on track. Overall, the 25-year-old hurler holds a 4.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and an underwhelming 33/7 K/BB ratio through his first 57 innings. The diminished strikeout rate should be offset by the added volume of a second start this week, making McGreevy a strong streaming option.

Jameson Taillon, Cubs, RHP (@ Giants, @ Rockies)

Taillon delivered an extremely impressive performance in his return from a nearly two-month stay on the injured list, allowing just one run on five hits over six strong innings in a victory over the surging Brewers. He gets two very strong matchups for the upcoming week and even though the battle against the Rockies is at Coors Field, there’s a good shot that he earns a victory there. He may have been cut loose in shallower leagues and would make for a terrific streaming option in places where he may be available.

Edward Cabrera, Marlins, RHP (vs. Braves, @ Mets)

Cabrera has been an absolute revelation in the Marlins’ rotation this season, registering a stellar 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 126/39 K/BB ratio over 117 2/3 innings in his first 22 starts on the season. He’s coming off of a two-start stretch though in which he allowed 11 runs over 9 2/3 innings against the Guardians and Cardinals, which leaves reason for concern heading into a pair of divisional battles against much stronger offenses. In 15-teamers you have to trust the track record and hope for the best, but if you’re concerned with your ratios, I could see reasons to leave him on the bench in 12-team formats.

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins, RHP (vs. Braves, @ Mets)

We have seen an extreme amount of inconsistency from Sandy Alcantara this season, which is to be expected following a full missed season due to injury in 2024. Overall, the 6.04 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 134 innings are obviously terrible and not something that you’d be looking for from a fantasy perspective. We know what type of upside is hiding in that right arm though and Alcantara is coming into the week off a pair of dominant starts against the Red Sox and Cardinals in which he surrendered just two total runs over 13 innings while racking up 16 strikeouts. I’m a gambling man by nature, but I like to think that trend continues this week. I’d be firing him up in all leagues in which I had him rostered this week.

Mitch Keller, Pirates, RHP (@ Cardinals, @ Red Sox)

At this point, Mitch Keller pretty much is who he is. He holds a middling 4.34 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 145 innings on the season while punching out 116 batters. That means we’re staying away from most of his single start weeks unless it’s a premium matchup and considering him when he toes the slab twice. Fortunately for us, this is one of the weeks where he gets consideration. He’ll take on a Cardinals’ offense that struggles against right-handed pitching before finishing up with a tougher battle against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. There’s enough meat on the bone here for me to be interested in 15-team leagues for sure. In 12’s it would depend on whether I was trying to prioritize wins and strikeouts or protecting ratios.

JP Sears, Padres, LHP (@ Mariners, @ Twins)

The re-injury to Michael King has opened the door for JP Sears to seize a spot in the Padres’ rotation for the time being. He looked good his first time back out, allowing just one run over six innings in a victory over the Giants. You’d prefer that he was making these two starts at home, but fortunately he’ll still be in a pair of pitcher’s parks. The Mariners have a legitimate offense that inspires fear in opponents while the Twins have been struggling mightily to score runs. I think Sears makes for a fine streaming option in leagues in which he’s available.

At Your Own Risk

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks, RHP (@ Brewers, @ Dodgers)

Pfaadt has somehow managed to secure 12 victories on the season despite a troublesome 4.95 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 113/31 K/BB ratio over 140 innings in his first 26 starts. That would make him a streaming option at best in good matchups for fantasy purposes. You’d hope that you would be able to use him for most two start weeks, but at the Brewers and at the Dodgers is about as bad as it can possibly get in terms of matchups. I know it’s hard to do, but the right play is probably to sit him this week in most leagues.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks, LHP (@ Brewers, @ Dodgers)

It has been disappointing to see Rodriguez struggle as much as he has this season – getting knocked around to a 5.40 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 115/46 K/BB ratio over 116 2/3 innings. The strikeouts have been fine, but everything else has been crushing fantasy managers throughout the season. Now he’ll have to battle the best two teams in the National League with both starts coming on the road. This looks like an easy avoid for me this week.

Tanner Gordon, Rockies, LHP (@ Astros, vs. Cubs)

Never Rockies. It’s that simple. Never Rockies. It doesn’t even matter that Gordon has been awful this season and that the matchups are both abysmal, there’s simply no upside to trying to stream this two-start week. Stay as far away as possible.

Andre Pallante, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Pirates, @ Reds)

Pallante has held down a spot in the Cardinals’ rotation throughout the season but has been very underwhelming through his first 25 starts, going 6-11 with a 5.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and a 92/47 K/BB ratio over 134 innings. Can I squint and see paths to a useable fantasy week here with a matchup against the Pirates at home to kick things off, sure. I just think the overall upside to this play is limited with his poor strikeout rate and the likelihood of him imploding your ratios are far greater than you’re going to want to take on. He’s just not someone that I have any sort of faith in.

Brad Lord, Nationals, LHP (@ Yankees, vs. Rays)

Whether it has been out of the bullpen or in the Nationals’ rotation, Brad Lord has done a nice job in 41 appearances (12 starts) this season, putting together a 3.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 77/31 K/B ratio over 96 1/3 innings. I just think that it’s playing with fire trying to throw him against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It gets a little easier against the Rays over the weekend, but there’s still not a whole lot of upside here for fantasy purposes. He’s not as bad as some of the options on the list here, but he’s also not someone that I would be going out of my way to try to stream.