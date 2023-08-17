 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town - Premier League
Premier League: Matchweek 2 Betting Power Rankings
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225
Austin Hill returning to Richard Childress Racing on multi-year deal
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine
Pedro Pablo Pichardo, Olympic triple jump gold medalist, to miss world title defense

Top Clips

nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships preview
nbc_edge_rfs_treylonburks_230817.jpg
How Burks’ injury affects his fantasy outlook
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_harmanintv_230817.jpg
Harman back in the swing of things at BMW Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town - Premier League
Premier League: Matchweek 2 Betting Power Rankings
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225
Austin Hill returning to Richard Childress Racing on multi-year deal
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine
Pedro Pablo Pichardo, Olympic triple jump gold medalist, to miss world title defense

Top Clips

nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships preview
nbc_edge_rfs_treylonburks_230817.jpg
How Burks’ injury affects his fantasy outlook
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_harmanintv_230817.jpg
Harman back in the swing of things at BMW Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023-24 Fantasy NBA Schedule Quick Thoughts

  
Published August 17, 2023 06:56 PM
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is presented the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Thursday was a big day for average basketball fans and fantasy diehards alike as the NBA released its full regular season schedule for the 2023-24 campaign. Each team has 80 guaranteed games on its schedule due to the new In-Season Tournament, with Week 7 (December 4-10) being left “open.”

The eight teams that qualify for the quarterfinals will play on December 4 or 5, with the winners advancing to the semifinals on December 7 in Las Vegas. The two winners of those matchups will advance to the championship game on December 9, giving those teams an 83rd game (that will not count toward their overall records). The 22 teams that fail to qualify for the quarterfinals will play two regular season games on December 6 and 8, and the quarterfinal losers will pick up another game.

Weeks 17 and 18 are the ones that most fantasy leagues combine due to All-Star Weekend, with this year’s midseason showcase being played in Indianapolis. Every team will have at least two games to play during Week 7, with the matchups to be determined after the group stage of the In-Season Tournament. Below are a few quick thoughts on the schedule

- Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Sacramento will be busy down the stretch

In most fantasy leagues, Weeks 22 through 24 will be the playoff rounds, and each of those teams has three four-game weeks. Of course, this doesn’t account for where they may be in their respective playoff races or injuries for that matter, but having 12 games to play during that stretch can be beneficial to fantasy managers.

- Dallas draws the “short stick” for fantasy playoff time

While most teams will play either ten or 11 games during Weeks 22 through 24, the Mavericks will only play nine. After a two-game Week 22, Dallas plays four in Week 23 and three in Week 24. Provided they’re in contention for a playoff spot, and everyone’s healthy, this shouldn’t matter much to a Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, given their productivity. However, this could be problematic for fantasy options viewed more as specialists, especially in Week 22.

- Brooklyn boasts the league’s lone five-game week

The Nets will play five games during the week of March 4-10, beginning with a home back-to-back against the Grizzlies and 76ers (March 4-5) and finishing with a road back-to-back against the Hornets and Cavaliers (March 9-10). In between is a road game in Detroit on the 7th. And that isn’t the only scheduling quirk that Brooklyn will have to deal with this season.

- Five teams have one-game weeks at some point this season

The Nets are also one of five teams that will have a one-game week. Brooklyn and Cleveland will only play once in Week 12 (January 8-14), as they’ll face each other in Paris on January 11. Oklahoma City’s one-game week is Week 17 (February 12-18), while Memphis and Miami will both play just once during Week 18 (February 19-25).

- Eight teams play five games over the first two weeks

While most of the league will play six games during the first two weeks of the season, eight only get five. Boston, Milwaukee, Minnesota, and Washington will play twice in Week 1 and three times in Week 2, while Houston, the Clippers, Philadelphia, and Sacramento will play three games in Week 1 and two the following week. But this shouldn’t be a major concern for fantasy managers given the point in the calendar when this happens...unless the comparative lack of activity leads to their teams getting blown out.