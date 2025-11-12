Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Injury Report: Joel Embiid heads back to the sideline

While the 2025-26 NBA season still isn’t officially one month old, it may feel like it is from an injury standpoint. Some stars have yet to appear in a game, while others have spent multiple games on the sideline. In the case of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, the team’s measured approach to his return did not prevent another issue from popping up. Let’s look at some injuries that will impact fantasy basketball for the remainder of Week 4 and the first few days of Week 5.

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

Alexander-Walker, who stepped in for the injured Trae Young at point guard, has missed Atlanta’s last two games with a back injury and is questionable for the team’s November 12 game against Sacramento. Keaton Wallace (one percent rostered, Yahoo!) replaced him in the starting lineup, totaling 19 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and five three-pointers in wins over the Lakers and Clippers.

However, Wallace played 12 fewer minutes against the Clippers than he did against the Lakers, with Jalen Johnson’s return after a one-game absence and Vit Krejčí (two percent) going bonkers from beyond the arc impacting Keaton’s playing time. Wallace isn’t a must-stream player, even if Alexander-Walker cannot return on Wednesday.

G Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

On November 7, the Nets announced that Thomas would be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks after suffering a strained left hamstring. That’s the same hamstring he injured back in January and February, with the latter instance ending his 2024-25 campaign. With that in mind, the Nets will likely exercise caution in bringing Thomas back into the fold.

In the three games Brooklyn has played since, rookie Egor Dëmin (seven percent) has moved into the starting lineup, averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three. According to Basketball Monster, Dëmin has been a top-150 player over the past week. That isn’t “great” fantasy value, but with the Nets clearly rebuilding, this may entice some deep-league managers to roll the dice on the rookie guard.

Also, Drake Powell (less than one percent) has entered the rotation in Thomas’s absence, averaging 23.7 minutes over the last three games. Dëmin would be the rookie to prioritize if you’re mining the Nets roster for value, whether now or for the “silly season,” but keep an eye on Powell, especially if the defensive ability results in solid steals numbers.

G Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Giddey sprained his right ankle during Chicago’s November 8 loss to the Cavaliers, and he missed Monday’s loss to the Spurs as a result. He’s considered questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Pistons, and Giddey’s availability impacts multiple players. Kevin Huerter (17 percent), who has been a top-75 player in nine-cat formats, moved into the starting lineup on Monday, finishing with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, one block and four three-pointers in 33 minutes. Ayo Dosunmu (20 percent) played 33 minutes off the bench, accounting for 20 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and three three-pointers.

However, Huerter and Dosunmu aren’t the only Bulls guards who receive a boost to their fantasy value when Giddey (and Coby White) aren’t available. Tre Jones (33 percent), who has filled in admirably for White, is close to a top-50 player in nine-cat formats. Even if Giddey can play on Wednesday, he’s worth holding onto until White returns. As for Huerter and Dosunmu, they will both retain value in deeper leagues.

G Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Garland injured his left big toe in Monday’s overtime loss to the Heat, returning briefly during the third quarter but exiting for good shortly thereafter. This is the same toe he injured late last season, aggravating it in the first round of the playoffs and ultimately requiring surgery during the offseason. The good news is that Cleveland has cited “left toe injury management” as the reason for Garland’s absence on Wednesday, when the Cavaliers face the Heat again. However, while he may be day-to-day, toe injuries can be tricky.

From a minutes standpoint, Sam Merrill (13 percent) and Jaylon Tyson (15 percent) were the biggest beneficiaries on Monday. Unfortunately, Tyson has entered the league’s concussion protocol and will miss Wednesday’s game at a minimum, leaving it to Merrill to pick up the slack. De’Andre Hunter (32 percent) isn’t the best category-league option, but he’s healthy and starting.

Also of note for Wednesday is that Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are out for rest reasons. Due to those absences, Lonzo Ball (nine percent), Dean Wade (one percent) and Craig Porter Jr. (less than one percent) can be thrown into the mix as potential streamers, but the former remains on a minutes restriction.

F/C Anthony Davis and C Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Davis (calf) and Lively (knee) have both been out for extended periods, with the former last playing on October 29 and the latter last doing so on October 26. Both players are considered questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Suns. However, Davis has been listed as questionable ahead of the last few games, only to be ruled out. Daniel Gafford (17 percent) is the first player to consider, even though his minutes have been limited due to ankle injuries.

Superior options, especially for those desiring streamers who will play more minutes, have been Max Christie (15 percent) and Naji Marshall (12 percent). Both are providing solid value in eight- and nine-cat formats. Of the two, Christie may offer a slightly higher long-term upside, as he’s replaced the struggling Klay Thompson in the starting lineup. His place within the rotation should be safe when Davis and Lively return, while Marshall’s playing time may take a hit.

G/F Ausar Thompson, F Tobias Harris and C Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

With Cade Cunningham listed as questionable due to a hip contusion, the Pistons could be without four key contributors for Wednesday’s game against Chicago. Of the three listed here, however, Harris may be the furthest from a return. While making progress according to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, he still does not have a timeline for returning from his sprained right ankle. Thompson (ankle) is out with a sprained ankle, while Stewart is doubtful with a sprained ankle.

Stewart’s absence led to Ron Holland (five percent) and Javonte Green (one percent) starting the last two games, with the latter filling the void in Monday’s win over the Wizards. The only way either will be worth the risk is if the Pistons are forced to play without Cunningham. Duncan Robinson (eight percent) is more of a specialist than someone who can provide value across multiple categories, while Daniss Jenkins (one percent) will be worth a look if Cunningham sits.

G Bradley Beal and F Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Leonard has missed the Clippers’ last four games with a sprained ankle and will also not play on Wednesday against the Nuggets. As for Beal, a hip injury will keep him out for a second straight game. Kris Dunn (four percent) entered the starting lineup at the time of Leonard’s injury, but he has only been a top-200 player over the past week.

As for Beal’s absence, John Collins (84 percent) started Monday’s loss to the Hawks, and he struggled, shooting 3-of-11 from the field and finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, one steal, one block and one three-pointer in 31 minutes. With Collins rostered in most leagues and Dunn not doing enough on offense to merit being streamed, there really isn’t anywhere to turn while Leonard and Beal sit.

F LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

James (sciatica) may be getting closer to making his first appearance of the season. As of Tuesday, he was on track to practice with the Lakers’ G League affiliate while the Lakers are on their current road trip. Wednesday’s game against the Thunder is the first of three games they’ll play during the rest of Week 4, and all are on the road.

LeBron won’t be of any service to fantasy managers this week, but his absence has opened up additional minutes for Marcus Smart (11 percent) and Jake LaRavia (19 percent). The former has been the fifth starter, with the latter heading to the bench after Austin Reaves returned from a groin injury that sidelined him for three games. Smart and LaRavia are worth a look in deep leagues, at least until LeBron is available to play.

G Jordan Poole, New Orleans Pelicans

Poole was diagnosed with a strained left quad on November 7 and is due to be re-evaluated over the weekend, based on the 7-10 day timeline provided by the team. Jeremiah Fears (18 percent) had already replaced Poole in the starting lineup, and the rookie will be worth holding onto, especially for those who can compensate for the efficiency issues that can plague rookie guards.

Saddiq Bey (eight percent) and Jose Alvarado (two percent) have provided decent fantasy value recently, with the former starting for the still-injured Zion Williamson (hamstring). Based on the timeline provided after his injury, Zion should be re-evaluated soon. Is Bey worth a look in deep leagues? That depends on how desperate the fantasy manager may be for frontcourt production, especially with Bey not offering much in the way of defensive stats.

C Joel Embiid and F Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

Having undergone a procedure on his left knee during the offseason, Embiid’s minutes were being managed even before his most recent injury. Unfortunately, he’s back on the sideline, but it’s due to a sore right knee. However, no structural damage was found in the team’s examinations of the knee, and Embiid will be considered day-to-day moving forward. Philadelphia only plays once more this week, which may limit Andre Drummond’s (14 percent) streaming appeal in the eyes of some.

As for George, he’ll be re-evaluated toward the end of the week as he attempts to return from offseason knee surgery. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported late Tuesday that the doctors want George’s left quad to get stronger before clearing him to play. Trendon Watford (15 percent) has been the most recent starter at power forward, providing 10th-round per-game value in eight- and nine-cat formats over the past week.

76ers' Paul George is in the final stage of his debut process and will be re-evaluated later this week. He is moving closer to a return, but doctors want additional strength of his left quadriceps to support the knee before clearance. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2025

G Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

Green, who made his season debut on November 6 after suffering a strained right hamstring during the offseason, suffered another strain during the Suns’ November 8 win over the Clippers. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, so there’s no guarantee that Green will be back in games before late December.

From the Suns: Guard Jalen Green has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) November 11, 2025

Given the amount of time that Green missed due to the first injury, fantasy managers should have a clear understanding of who to target. Royce O’Neale (27 percent) returned to the starting lineup on Monday, playing 23 minutes in a blowout of the Pelicans. That game was also a showcase for Grayson Allen (41 percent), who dropped a career-high 42 points and hit a franchise-record 10 three-pointers. Both players are worth rostering while Green sits, with Allen likely being more valuable to fantasy managers once the Suns return to full strength.

G/F Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

After missing the first four games due to offseason thumb surgery, Coulibaly played three full games before injuring his calf during a November 5 loss to the Celtics. Wednesday’s game against the Rockets will be the fourth he has missed, and the third-year wing could be out even longer than that. Rookie Tre Johnson (nine percent) has moved into the starting lineup, but he hasn’t been a top-200 player over the last week. Managers willing to add Johnson will have to bet on him being a factor later in the season, because the short-term value hasn’t been there. That can also be said for Cam Whitmore (four percent), whose opportunities have been more consistent with Coulibaly unavailable.