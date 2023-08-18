2023 Tight End Projections: Waller, Pitts look to rebound

We’re halfway through August and fantasy football action is closer than ever. No matter where you are in your draft prep (or actual drafting, for that matter), it’s a good time to look at something all fantasy managers universally look forward to: projections. While we may all love projections and the juicy numbers that often accompany them, the same can’t be said for tight ends in fantasy. It’s a notoriously difficult position to find consistent success at. This year, though, presents several noteworthy draft targets within fantasy’s trickiest position group.

Today's draft guide preview features the top 10 projected leaders for receiving yards at the tight end position.

Given the variance at tight end in fantasy, it’s critical to enter your drafts with an idea of which players are expected to be among the position’s upper and lower tiers. We all know Travis Kelce has ruled the position for years, with Mark Andrews and George Kittle looming behind him. The 2023 season, however, presents several intriguing TE storylines. Kyle Pitts has the look of a post-hype sleeper after his disappointing 2022 campaign, while Darren Waller has the chance to become Daniel Jones’ go-to target in New York. Elsewhere, Dalton Schultz is locked-in as a veteran option for rookie QB C.J. Stroud.

With all this being said, let’s take a look at the projected leaders for TE receiving yards this season.

Travis Kelce - KC - 1,156 George Kittle - SF - 927 Mark Andrews - BAL - 913 Kyle Pitts - ATL - 888 T.J. Hockenson - MIN - 816 Darren Waller - NYG - 780 Dallas Goedert - PHI - 752 Pat Freiermuth - PIT - 701 Dalton Schultz - HOU - 621 David Njoku - CLE - 602

