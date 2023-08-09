 Skip navigation
2023 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings: St. Brown ready to fly

  
Published August 9, 2023 10:53 AM

NFL preseason games officially return this Thursday after last week’s action-packed Hall of Fame Game. That means fantasy football action is rapidly approaching. Whether you’re looking for a place to start in your draft research or weeks into the process, it’s the perfect time to look at a favorite preseason and in-season tool for fantasy managers everywhere: position rankings. There’s no denying the thrill of checking weekly rankings when the season is in full swing, but it’s vital to enter summer drafts with a solid grasp of preseason rankings and where your targets stand overall and among their positions.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

When it comes to fantasy rankings, arguably no position features as much star power as wide receivers. Given its status as fantasy’s deepest position group, managers can take several approaches for drafting intended WR targets, whether that means going after elite names early or waiting for mid-tier options later. Regardless of which route you take, it’s critical to understand the position’s landscape before you’re on the clock. Today’s preview looks at PPR rankings, but our full Draft Guide has rankings for half-PPR, dynasty and more.

Let’s take a look at our Draft Guide’s top-20 PPR WRs for the 2023-24 season. Loaded with superstars (Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase), second-year studs (Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave) and trusted veterans (Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper), see where your draft targets land in the rankings below.

  1. Justin Jefferson – MIN
  2. Tyreek Hill – MIA
  3. Ja’Marr Chase – CIN
  4. Cooper Kupp – LAR
  5. Stefon Diggs – BUF
  6. Davante Adams – LV
  7. CeeDee Lamb – DAL
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown – DET (Matthew Berry’s 2023 “Ride or Die” pick)
  9. A.J. Brown – PHI
  10. Jaylen Waddle – MIA
  11. Garrett Wilson – NYJ
  12. Tee Higgins – CIN
  13. Chris Olave – NO
  14. Deebo Samuel – SF
  15. DeVonta Smith – PHI
  16. DK Metcalf – SEA
  17. Keenan Allen – LAC
  18. Amari Cooper – CLE
  19. Terry McLaurin – WAS
  20. DJ Moore – CHI

If you want to see the full QB, RB, WR and TE rankings in a variety of formats for the 2023-24 NFL season, click here and use code BERRY20 for 20% off.