2023 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings: St. Brown ready to fly

NFL preseason games officially return this Thursday after last week’s action-packed Hall of Fame Game. That means fantasy football action is rapidly approaching. Whether you’re looking for a place to start in your draft research or weeks into the process, it’s the perfect time to look at a favorite preseason and in-season tool for fantasy managers everywhere: position rankings. There’s no denying the thrill of checking weekly rankings when the season is in full swing, but it’s vital to enter summer drafts with a solid grasp of preseason rankings and where your targets stand overall and among their positions.

When it comes to fantasy rankings, arguably no position features as much star power as wide receivers. Given its status as fantasy’s deepest position group, managers can take several approaches for drafting intended WR targets, whether that means going after elite names early or waiting for mid-tier options later. Regardless of which route you take, it’s critical to understand the position’s landscape before you’re on the clock. Today’s preview looks at PPR rankings, but our full Draft Guide has rankings for half-PPR, dynasty and more.

Let’s take a look at our Draft Guide’s top-20 PPR WRs for the 2023-24 season. Loaded with superstars (Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase), second-year studs (Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave) and trusted veterans (Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper), see where your draft targets land in the rankings below.



Justin Jefferson – MIN Tyreek Hill – MIA Ja'Marr Chase – CIN Cooper Kupp – LAR Stefon Diggs – BUF Davante Adams – LV CeeDee Lamb – DAL Amon-Ra St. Brown – DET A.J. Brown – PHI Jaylen Waddle – MIA Garrett Wilson – NYJ Tee Higgins – CIN Chris Olave – NO Deebo Samuel – SF DeVonta Smith – PHI DK Metcalf – SEA Keenan Allen – LAC Amari Cooper – CLE Terry McLaurin – WAS DJ Moore – CHI