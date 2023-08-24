2023 Wide Receiver Projections: Dolphins’ duo set to soar

Preseason action is in full swing, fantasy draft prep season is rolling and regular season NFL games are on the horizon. It’s a busy time for football fans and fantasy managers alike. That’s why it’s crucial to ensure you’re ready to go for your drafts and the 2023 season. Everyone loves projections, and today we’re looking at some juicy numbers for elite wide receivers from our all-new Draft Guide. It’s shaping up to be a great year for arguably fantasy’s deepest position group, so let’s dive into outlooks for some of its top projected performers.

With so much talent across this year’s fantasy WR landscape, managers should aim to enter drafts with clear strategies for landing proven studs, ascending stars or value options. It’s hard not to be excited at the elite options featured in the projections below. Justin Jefferson is routinely going as the 1.01 in drafts, while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both projected to be among the top 10 in receiving yards and touchdowns. In the NFC, Cooper Kupp aims for a return to form and CeeDee Lamb looks to continue his superstar rise.

Let’s get right into the numbers.

Projected WR Touchdown Leaders

Ja’Marr Chase - CIN - 13.4 Stefon Diggs - BUF - 10.7 CeeDee Lamb - DAL - 10.5 Tee Higgins - CIN - 9.8 Tyreek Hill - MIA - 9.6 Justin Jefferson - MIN - 9.4 Davante Adams - LV - 9.1 Jaylen Waddle - MIA - 9.0 Amari Cooper - CLE - 9.0 DK Metcalf - SEA - 8.9

Projected WR Receiving Yards Leaders

Justin Jefferson - MIN - 1,985 Cooper Kupp - LAR - 1,606 Tyreek Hill - MIA - 1,581 Ja’Marr Chase - CIN - 1,496 Davante Adams - LV - 1,449 Jaylen Waddle - MIA - 1,410 Stefon Diggs - BUF - 1,383 CeeDee Lamb - DAL - 1,382 Amon-Ra St. Brown - DET - 1,340 A.J. Brown - PHI - 1,297

