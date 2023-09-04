Fantasy Football Player Profiles 2023: Lawrence aims to join elite tier

We have arrived. There are no more Sundays without football. With the 2023 NFL season starting this Thursday and fantasy draft season mostly in the rearview, some of you may still be putting the finishing touches on your fantasy squads as Week 1 nears. Of course, some of you may still be squeezing in drafts before the Lions and Chiefs start the season. No matter where you are, there’s still time to build a team destined for the promised land, and today, we’re going to be diving into profiles for a handful of players ahead of kickoff.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

Player profiles provide fantasy managers with a look back at 2022, as well as notable changes that may affect this season’s outlook. You can also view stats from years past and compare those with each player’s projections for 2023. They’re a quick and efficient way to see where a player finished and what to expect for the upcoming year. With hundreds of profiles at your disposal in the full draft guide, we’re going to highlight two from each position group in this preview.

Quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence both find themselves with new WR1s that could propel both signal-callers to the next level. Speaking of pass catchers, Christian Watson looks to take full advantage as the Packers’ WR1, while Darren Waller aims for a return to form as an elite fantasy TE option in New York.

Let’s get into it.

Quarterback

Justin Fields, Bears

2022: In a prove-it campaign, Fields was left to fend for himself after the Bears entered the season with Darnell Mooney as their “No. 1 receiver.” You don’t even want to know who the No. 2 was. Fields responded by making history, averaging 76 rushing yards per game and coming within a whisker of Lamar Jackson’s single-season quarterback rushing record. Fields would have gotten there if not for some late-season shoulder woes. Although everything was peachy on the ground, Fields remained mediocre through the air, where he generated 17 scores in 15 contests. His 85.2 QB rating accurately represented his scattershot passing, while his league-worst 55 sacks were indicative of shaky pocket presence and decision-making. Fields did improve his touchdown percentage and yards per attempt.

What’s changed: The Bears passed on a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick and committed to Fields as their franchise player. The commitment actually began last November when they overpaid for Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. They made a more inspiring addition this spring when D.J. Moore was part of the haul they received for selling the draft’s top selection to Carolina. GM Ryan Poles has also made a significant investment in the offensive line.

Outlook: Fields needs to improve as a passer, but even if he doesn’t, his rushing keeps him amongst the small handful of players with a shot at finishing as the No. 1 overall fantasy quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

2022: Freed from Urban Meyer jail, Lawrence resumed his “generational one” career trajectory, improving so much across the board he finished seventh in the Associated Press’ MVP voting. Not that Lawrence was a finished product. Beginning the Jaguars’ Wild Card game against the Chargers with four interceptions in 22 minutes comes to mind. But then he followed it up with four touchdowns as the Jags rallied for a stunning victory. Amidst all that, Lawrence finished as the QB11 by average points in fantasy.

What’s changed: The Jags again bet on Lawrence’s future when they acquired Calvin Ridley at the 2022 trade deadline. Elsewhere, they were quieter in free agency after last spring’s spending spree, but they have kept the Christian Kirk/Zay Jones/Evan Engram band together. Ridley’s addition further deepens an already impressive group.

Outlook: Lawrence took such a huge statistical leap in 2022 that another might not be possible in 2023, but he’s a high-floor player whose continued “sneaky” rushing expands his ceiling possibilities. If Ridley is the same player he was for the Falcons, Lawrence really might level up to the 4,500-5,000 yard range.

Running Back

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

2022: Gibbs (5’9”, 199-pounds) would be the No. 1 back in some classes but he had to settle for consensus No. 2 status behind generational talent Bijan Robinson. It’s a testament to Gibbs’ versatility and explosiveness, as he never operated as a true bell-cow in three seasons between Georgia Tech and Alabama. He doesn’t profile as one in the NFL, either, though he pairs a “lightning” running style with elite pass-catching prowess. The possessor of breakaway speed, Gibbs timed 4.36 on his Combine 40 and he looks that fast on film. He has equally impressive acceleration. Both fast and quick, Gibbs is a mismatch in the passing game and open field.

What’s changed: Like all smaller, speed-based backs, Gibbs isn’t as strong between the tackles, but his skill-set is no longer uncommon at the NFL level. The Lions clearly think they know what to do with him in a league where Austin Ekeler is a superstar. Like Ekeler, PPR leagues will be Gibbs’ key to early career fantasy value.

Outlook: David Montgomery isn’t just some random committee member. He is a real problem for Gibbs. The rookie’s upside is just so high in this ascending offense. He’s a “fortune favors the bold” selection as a high-end RB2.

Dameon Pierce, Texans

2022: One of the summer’s most hyped first-year runners, Pierce quickly took control of the Texans’ backfield and he ended up finishing third in rookie rushing (939). There is a strong chance he would have placed ahead of Tyler Allgeier and Kenneth Walker had he not missed the final four games of the season with an ankle injury. Before going down, Pierce was good for 12th in average yards after contact (3.28). He was much less efficient as a pass catcher, turning 30 receptions into a disappointing 165 yards.

What’s changed: With C.J. Stroud, Dalton Schultz and Tank Dell, amongst others, coming aboard, the Texans’ offense should be better. Emphasis on “should,” as you never know what might happen with a rookie quarterback. In the backfield, the Texans added Devin Singletary, which is probably actually good news for Pierce. Houston needed more depth, but Singletary is not going to outshine Pierce at this stage of their respective careers.

Outlook: Singletary might steal a few more touches than fantasy managers hope, but Pierce has a glide path to steady RB2 value after his impressive rookie year.

Wide Receivers

Amari Cooper, Browns

2022: Cooper was traded to the Browns for a fifth-round pick last year in what amounted to a cap maneuver for Dallas. Taking advantage of the Cowboys’ poor resource management, Cleveland secured their WR1 for nothing more than a Day Three pick and the cost of Cooper’s contract. Cooper rebounded from a down 2021 season with a 78-1,160-9 receiving line.

What’s changed: The Browns will get their first full season out of Deshaun Watson in 2023, and the hope will be that an extra offseason of preparation will have him looking like the Houston version of himself. Cleveland also leveled up their pass-catching corps by trading for Elijah Moore and drafting Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman.

Outlook: Like the entire fate of the Cleveland franchise, Cooper’s outlook is in Watson’s hands. The former Texans quarterback was a trainwreck in 2022 and his return cost Cooper over 4.5 PPR points per game. On the plus side, Cooper has cemented himself as the clear top receiver in Cleveland. If Watson turns things around in his second season with the Browns, Cooper will be the primary beneficiary.

Christian Watson, Packers

2022: Watson showed resilience as a rookie and displayed mouth-watering fantasy potential. He dropped a long touchdown from Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 and missed most of the next month with a lingering hamstring injury. He stormed back in Week 10 with a three-touchdown explosion against the Cowboys and went on to lead Green Bay in target share (22%) and air yards share (40%) over the season’s final nine weeks. The blazing fast Watson caught five of his 18 downfield targets for three touchdowns. Only Davante Adams and Jerry Jeudy had a higher yards per route run than Watson over the season’s second half.

What’s changed: The Packers dealt Aaron Rodgers to the Jets and will start QB Jordan Love in 2023.

Outlook: Watson’s receiving profile in the second half of 2022 makes him an exciting if volatile fantasy option who will be highly drafted despite losing Rodgers. Watson requires more short area and intermediate targets if he’s going to produce consistently for fantasy purposes. Easier targets mixed with high-value downfield shots from Love and his game-breaking speed will give Watson top-12 fantasy upside.

Tight Ends

Darren Waller, Giants

2022: Waller turned in his worst season since 2018, his first as a Raider. He played in only nine games after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the year. When he was on the field, he wasn’t quite able to capture the magic that made him an elite fantasy option, posting only 28 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

What’s changed: Waller gets a new start with Giants after the team traded a compensatory third-round pick to acquire him. He’ll immediately become the top pass catcher in a group that was desperate for additions. Waller will be the first option in the passing game as he pairs with rookie Jalin Hyatt, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins.

Outlook: Daniel Jones improved in 2022, and bringing in players like Hyatt and Waller will help to take him to another level. While the receiving group is not great, it gives Waller a great chance to creep back into elite tight end status. Brian Daboll will use Waller as his main guy after Saquon Barkley.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

2022: A second-year jump got Freiermuth into the low-end TE1 conversation. Freiermuth had seven touchdowns in his first season, but he averaged just 36.1 yards per game after his full integration in Week 6. Diontae Johnson took the majority of the shade last season, but Freiermuth would have looked a lot better as a fantasy TE1 with five or six touchdowns instead of two.

What’s changed: Well, nothing? Allen Robinson is here and in theory he’s another big target for red zone plays. But Freiermuth is entirely reliant on a Kenny Pickett leap forward and/or Matt Canada finally engineering a better passing game.

Outlook: Freiermuth is probably one of the five best tight ends in the NFL for fantasy purposes in a vacuum, but the situation around him remains rocky. If you believe in a step forward for Pickett, though, you should believe Freiermuth can finish as a top-five tight end.

