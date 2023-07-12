 Skip navigation
Fantasy Football PPR Rankings for 2023: Jefferson, Hill, McCaffrey lead Top 200

  NBCSports.com Staff,
  NBCSports.com Staff
  
Published July 12, 2023 11:11 AM

Summer continues to roll on, and with NFL training camps fast approaching, we are one step closer to fantasy football draft season. There has been no shortage of industry speculation this offseason with notable faces in new places, as well as a rookie class looking to make its mark on fantasy stardom.

It is important to tune out the noise and stay true to the objective when preparing for your fantasy draft. Our experts have been in the lab compiling rankings and projections best-fit to expected player outcomes for the 2023 NFL season. What better way to begin your draft preparation than with our Top 200 overall PPR rankings?

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on the crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

To kick off our 2023 Draft Guide teaser series, we’re highlighting our overall PPR rankings. Loaded with superstars, ascending studs, notable rookies and many more, our ranks provide comprehensive looks at fantasy’s top players.

Have a look:

  1. Justin Jefferson - WR - MIN
  2. Tyreek Hill - WR - MIA
  3. Christian McCaffrey - RB - SF
  4. Ja’Marr Chase - WR - CIN
  5. Cooper Kupp - WR- LAR
  6. Travis Kelce - TE - KC
  7. Bijan Robinson - RB - ATL
  8. Stefon Diggs - WR - BUF
  9. Davante Adams - WR - LV
  10. Austin Ekeler - RB - LAC
  11. CeeDee Lamb - WR - DAL
  12. Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR - DET
  13. Saquon Barkley - RB - NYG
  14. Jonathan Taylor - RB - IND
  15. A.J. Brown - WR - PHI
  16. Jaylen Waddle - WR - MIA
  17. Tony Pollard - RB - DAL
  18. Garrett Wilson - WR - NYJ
  19. Derrick Henry - RB - TEN
  20. Rhamondre Stevenson - RB - NE

To see the full Top-200 for PPR and everything else the 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide has to offer, be sure to buy it now RIGHT HERE