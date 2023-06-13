Pod: Barkley holdout threat, dual-threat QBs and more

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) take a spin through the latest NFL news. Is there anything to Saquon Barkley ‘s polite-but-firm holdout threat? Does it matter if Jahmyr Gibbs lines up “all over the field”? Are the Bears and Ravens actually prepared to give their dual-threat quarterbacks more freedom? Can Elijah Moore be trusted in fantasy?

They then evaluate Denny’s article on offenses that establish the run in the red zone, including the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Falcons.

