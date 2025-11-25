Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 13: Baker Mayfield’s shoulder; updates on Isiah Pacheco, Omarion Hampton

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH AT 5 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid - TE (hamstring)

Kincaid emerged from the team’s Week 10 loss to the Dolphins with a hamstring injury. He remains sidelined and did not play in Week 12 against the Texans.

Fantasy Impact: Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports Kincaid is labeled as “week-to-week.” Fellow tight end Dawson Knox played 77% of the team’s offensive snaps in each game Kincaid has missed this season but did not see more than three targets in either game. Fantasy managers probably are best looking elsewhere for help through byes this week.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller - TE (pectoral)

Head coach Mike McDaniel said the team would open Waller’s 21-day practice window this week.

Fantasy Impact: Waller appears primed to return from a four-game absence due to a pectoral injury, and would likely return to a semi-featured role considering the state of the Dolphins. The time is now to take a shot on Waller off of waivers if his previous manager released him too soon.

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington is likely to step into a secondary role and could see his aDOT improve, making him a sneaky potential FLEX option for the remainder of the season. Waddle sees the biggest boost to his fantasy value once he returns from his Week 12 bye.

◆ New England Patriots

The Patriots are now at full health following multiple injuries earlier this season.

◆ New York Jets

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson sprained his knee in his return to the active roster in Week 10 and is set to miss “three-to-four weeks.” He was placed on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Whelp, Wilson’s return didn’t last long as he is now set to miss another chunk of time with an additional knee injury. The Jets again find themselves bereft of pass-catching talent. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor stands to benefit the most in a fantasy setting, although the Jets continue to be allergic to throwing the football. Head coach Aaron Glenn said last week that he expects Wilson to “return this season.”

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was evidently placed on injured reserve in Week 10, after suffering a hip injury during practice in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence clears the way for new Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to be active on game day.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson - QB (toe)

Jackson has dealt with numerous injuries during the previous four weeks, with his most recent being listed as a toe issue. He was listed as a “DNP” on Monday’s estimated practice report before practicing in full Tuesday.

Fantasy Impact: Jackson appears ready to rock on Thanksgiving against the Bengals, where he will be a top tier QB1.

Rashod Bateman - WR (ankle)

Bateman returned to a limited session to begin the week and appears primed to return from a two-game absence.

Fantasy Impact: Bateman should return to a low-volume, hefty red zone role against the Bengals, leaving his range of outcomes wide.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow is set to return from a nine-game absence in Week 13 after practicing in full this week.

Fantasy Impact: Burrow returns to a team fighting for their playoff lives, raising his weekly ceiling in the process. He is a locked-in QB1 against the Ravens.

Samaje Perine - RB (ankle)

Perine practiced in full Tuesday as he attempts to return from a two-game absence.

Fantasy Impact: Perine should immediately reclaim primary change of pace duties for the Bengals, limiting the volume potential of starter Chase Brown.

◆ Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel - QB (concussion)

Gabriel cleared concussion protocol Tuesday.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Kevin Stefanksi named fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders the starter for the Browns moving forward.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers - QB (wrist)

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he has “great optimism” regarding Rodgers’ chances of playing in Week 13.

Fantasy Impact: A wrist injury held Rodgers out in Week 12 but he appears to be in line to start in a must-win game against the Bills. Treat Rodgers as a low-end QB2.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers Eric Samulski breaks down his fantasy football defense rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud - QB (concussion)

The expectation is that Stroud will return in Week 13 to face the Colts.

Fantasy Impact: Backup Davis Mills won three consecutive games for the Texans, keeping them on the fringe of the playoff picture in the AFC. It’ll be up to Stroud to continue that momentum after flailing through the bulk of the season prior to his injury. Treat Stroud as a mid-range QB2 against the Colts.

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie running back Woody Marks operates as the starter.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Richardson has been off the fantasy radar all season with Daniel Jones’ career reemergence. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard can be stashed in superflex leagues, if need be.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. - WR (ankle)

Thomas has not played since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 9. He was a limited participant in Week 12’s Wednesday practice but ruled out Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Thomas has already dealt with wrist and shoulder injuries in an extremely disappointing season this year. Newcomer Jakobi Meyers could continue to see his role in the offense grow as the Jaguars struggle to maintain a playoff spot in the AFC.

Travis Hunter - WR/CB (knee)

Hunter was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending LCL tear.

Fantasy Impact: See Thomas’ section above.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley reportedly broke his fibula in Week 11 and is out for the season.

Fantasy Impact: It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the veteran receiver. The Titans are left with no standout fantasy options in his absence.

Elic Ayomanor - WR (hamstring)

Ayomanor did not practice on Wednesday and was ruled out for the team’s Week 12 contest Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Chimere Dike suddenly finds himself atop the pass-catching depth chart and is FLEX-worthy in Week 12. The team elevated Xavier Restrepo from the practice squad, who played with quarterback Cam Ward in college.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins - RB (foot)

Dobbins was ruled out on Friday before being placed on IR on Saturday. The injury requires surgery, which would end his season.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie RJ Harvey would be in line to see a noticeable increase to what has been a modest snap rate, although Tyler Badie remained frustratingly involved. Jaleel McLaughlin also saw increased opportunities on early downs.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco - RB (knee)

Pacheco is expected to make his return in Week 13 following three missed games due to a knee injury.

Fantasy Impact: Pacheco returns to a low-upside, early-down role for the most pass-heavy offense in the league. He is nothing more than an RB3 in fantasy circles.

Rashee Rice - WR (hamstring)

Rice emerged from the team’s Week 12 win over the Colts with a hamstring injury. He is currently expected to practice on Tuesday.

Fantasy Impact: Rice remains a fantasy WR1 if active in Week 13, drawing a solid matchup with the Cowboys.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders escaped their loss to the Browns absent any meaningful fantasy injuries.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton - RB (ankle)

The Chargers designated Hampton to return from injured reserve Tuesday.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Kimani Vidal‘s run as the primary runner appears ready to come to an end in Los Angeles, though it could take Hampton a couple weeks to see a full allotment of snaps.

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens - WR (knee, calf)

Pickens was listed as a “DNP” on Monday’s estimated injury report but the expectation is that he will practice Tuesday.

Fantasy Impact: Pickens should be ready to go on Thanksgiving against the Chiefs. Continue treating him as a WR1 in a difficult matchup on paper.

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role.

◆ New York Giants

Jaxson Dart - QB (concussion)

Dart departed the team’s Week 10 loss to the Bears with a concussion. He is expected to return in Week 13 to face the Patriots.

Fantasy Impact: Dart returns as a low end QB1 against the Patriots.

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change-of-pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are healthy coming out of their Week 12 loss to the Cowboys.

◆ Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels - QB (elbow)

Daniels dislocated the elbow in his left, non-throwing arm in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. He is reportedly unlikely to play in Week 13 against the Broncos.

Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders for the foreseeable future, slightly denting the fantasy upside of all primary skill position players in the process. Fantasy managers in a bind could do worse than taking a flier on Mariota, considering his rushing upside.

Terry McLaurin - WR (quad)

McLaurin was reportedly back at practice Monday, although it was simply a walkthrough. Even so, his return to the practice field is a good sign for his potential availability in Week 13 against the Broncos.

Fantasy Impact: McLaurin would be a risk-reward FLEX in a difficult matchup against the Broncos, should he return in Week 13.

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown was placed on injured reserve in Week 7. He was designated to return on Monday.

Fantasy Impact: It has been nine weeks since both McLaurin and Brown were on the field together, although the team is likely to be without quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 13. Brown is nothing more than a desperation FLEX, should he return against the Broncos.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

The Bears now find themselves healthy after struggling through numerous injuries earlier in the season.

◆ Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta - TE (back)

LaPorta was added to the Lions’ injury report with a back injury on Wednesday. After being ruled out for Week 11 on Friday, the Lions placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Fantasy Impact: The Lions’ pass-catching corps is deep. Removing LaPorta from it could result in one or more extra targets for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Brock Wright - TE (neck)

Wright landed hard on his neck last week and was listed as a “DNP” on the team’s estimated practice report Monday.

Fantasy Impact: A potential absence by Wright on a short week could condense the Lions’ target dispersal even further in the absence of LaPorta. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond was also listed as a non-participant Monday, potentially paving the way for rookie Isaac TeSlaa to see increased run on Thanksgiving as a tertiary option through the air.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs - RB (knee)

Jacobs departed the team’s Week 11 win with a knee injury. Initial reports indicated the knee to be “structurally sound,” while head coach Matt LaFleur followed it up by saying the veteran back is dealing with a knee contusion. He was listed as “limited” on Monday’s estimated practice report after sitting out in Week 12.

Fantasy Impact: Jacobs appears primed to return from his one-game absence and should immediately regain primary duties for the Packers. He is an RB2 against the Lions.

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Reed fractured his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 2 game against the Commanders and was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot. When news of the expected collarbone surgery broke, the Packers were reportedly hoping to get Reed back in November. Reed then revealed that he underwent surgery to correct his Jones fracture as well. It is unknown whether this will extend his recovery timeline. As of Week 12, he appears close to returning.

Fantasy Impact: Reed was limited in practice Monday but is not expected to make his return to the active roster on a short week.

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft’s breakout season comes to an end prematurely after the untimely knee injury. Luke Musgrave should be rostered in all formats as he likely enters a featured role for the Packers.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy - QB (concussion)

McCarthy was placed in the concussion protocol Monday.

Fantasy Impact: McCarthy reported symptoms on the plane ride home from Green Bay and appears headed for an absence in Week 13. That could leave the team with only Max Brosmer at quarterback, denting the ranges of outcomes of all primary skill position players against the Seahawks.

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Drake London - WR (illness)

London reportedly suffered a PCL sprain in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris “hopes” London can play in Week 13. He was ruled out for Week 12 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: We could see the veteran alpha miss multiple games for the Falcons, which, when combined with the absence of Michael Penix, could thrust tight end Kyle Pitts into a featured role, considering the struggles of Darnell Mooney thus far.

Michael Penix - QB (knee)

Penix reportedly suffered a knee injury that included a partially torn ACL, a separate sprain and a bone bruise in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. He will undergo season-ending ACL reconstruction.

Fantasy Impact: That leaves the team in the hands of veteran Kirk Cousins moving forward. Cousins notably completed 21-of-31 passes for only 173 yards with no touchdowns in his only other start this season, which came against an underperforming Dolphins team. The Falcons could be in some trouble the rest of the way.

◆ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are healthy following a Week 12 loss to the 49ers.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara - RB (knee)

Kamara reportedly suffered an MCL sprain in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Falcons.

Fantasy Impact: Kamara has been on the team’s injury report for most of the season, this time likely to miss multiple games. Rookie Devin Neal appears to be in line for lead rusher duties in his absence. Treat Neal as an RB2 in the coming weeks.

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield - QB (shoulder)

Mayfield injured his non-throwing shoulder in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Rams. He reportedly avoided significant damage but appears likely to miss Week 13.

Fantasy Impact: It’s terrible timing for a team that has lost three straight, likely leaving Teddy Bridgewater to start under center against the Cardinals. It’s a significant downgrade to all primary skill position players.

Bucky Irving - RB (foot/shoulder)

Irving is considered week-to-week after injuring his foot in Week 4. He returned to practice in Week 11, yet is said to be in “rehab mode.” He was seen practicing early in Week 12 but was ruled out for Week 12 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Irving appears set to return in Week 13 against the Cardinals after head coach Todd Bowles said the second-year back would practice all week. He could take some time to return to the same lead role he left when injured considering the exploits of Sean Tucker in his absence.

Mike Evans - WR (collarbone, concussion)

Evans suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Lions. He is expected to miss “most of the season.”

Fantasy Impact: Evans managed to play just under two quarters before the injury after returning from three missed contests due to a hamstring injury. Considering the current state of the roster, rookie Emeka Egbuka is looking like a true league-winner.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: The Buccaneers are reeling at wide receiver with McMillan, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR (appendicitis)

Harrison was ruled out for Week 11 after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Wednesday. The team also ruled him out early in Week 12. Head coach Jonathan Gannon did not have an update to start Week 13 preparations.

Fantasy Impact: Harrison’s emergency operation leaves wide receiver Michael Wilson as the only healthy starter. Tight end Trey McBride is in line to see all the volume he can handle, while veteran slot man Greg Dortch is flirting with FLEX status after averaging over 13 fantasy points per game in games where he has seen more than 66% of the team’s offensive snaps while with the Cardinals.

Emari Demercado - RB (ankle)

Demercado suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 and has already been ruled out for Week 12.

Fantasy Impact: We expect Bam Knight (ankle) to be the starter until Trey Benson is ready to return from injured reserve.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson underwent surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. The Cardinals opened his 21-day practice window in Week 12. He was limited on Wednesday before being ruled out for Week 12 on Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Add Benson if he is available. He should quickly work his way toward handling an RB2-level workload when active. The Cardinals enter Week 12 with Bam Knight and Michael Carter atop their depth chart in an unfavorable matchup against the pass-funnel Jaguars.

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 10 and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams, though it could be as the Cardinals’ backup.

Fantasy Impact: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has finished as a QB1 in his last three games. He remains a viable streamer.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

Zay Jones - WR (Achilles)

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Jones filled a situational role for the Cardinals but his absence could provide additional run for veteran slot man Greg Dortch.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee - TE (ankle)

Higbee was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 11 win over the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Higbee’s absence for much of the game against the Seahawks simply allowed rookie Terrance Ferguson to step into additional snaps as opposed to forcing the team to move away from their league-leading 13-personnel rates. Colby Parkinson should be viewed as the team’s de facto starter.

Tutu Atwell - WR (hamstring)

The Rams placed Atwell on injured reserve Monday. Head coach Sean McVay said he “hopes Atwell is ready to roll in week 13.”

Fantasy Impact: Atwell’s potential return should lessen the team’s reliance on rookie Konata Mumpfield.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk - WR (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would not open Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Cardinals. The same was said for Week 12. Reports then surfaced that Aiyuk and the 49ers are “headed for divorce” after the team voided his 2025 guarantees.

Fantasy Impact: A mostly lost season for Aiyuk appears to be quickly approaching, at least as far as fantasy is concerned.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Tory Horton - WR (groin, shin)

Horton was added to the injury report Thursday with multiple ailments and did not play in Week 10 against the Cardinals. He was ruled out for Week 11 on Friday and remains sidelined early in Week 12. He was ruled out for Week 12 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: It’s unfortunate timing for the blazing rookie after his breakout performance in Week 9.