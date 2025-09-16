Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: QB apocalypse, updates on Aaron Jones and Brian Thomas Jr.

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 2 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen - QB (nose)

Head coach Sean McDermott said QB Josh Allen is “good to go” for Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Fantasy Impact: Allen is a top tier QB1 in fantasy circles for their Week 3 matchup with the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller - TE (hip)

Waller was listed as a limited participant on the team’s estimated practice report Monday.

Fantasy Impact: The Dolphins prepare for a divisional tilt against the Bills on Thursday in Week 3, meaning fantasy managers will want to check back on the veteran tight end Tuesday and Wednesday to gauge his potential game status on the short week.

Jaylen Wright - RB (knee)

Wright was listed as a limited participant on the team’s estimated practice report Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Wright has missed the first two games of the 2025 season with a knee injury and has yet to practice. Monday’s practice report was an estimation due to the short week, meaning fantasy managers will want to check back Wednesday and Thursday for any updates to the young speedster.

◆ New England Patriots

The Patriots emerged from their Week 2 win over the Dolphins absent any key injuries.

◆ New York Jets

Justin Fields - QB (concussion)

Fields suffered a concussion late in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Bills, leaving his status for Week 3 in doubt.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Tuesday that it would be difficult to start Fields in Week 3 against the Buccaneers if the veteran quarterback could not practice Wednesday or Thursday. That could leave the Jets in the hands of veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor, lowering the fantasy upside of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely - TE (foot)

Likely has missed the first two games of the season as he tends to a foot injury. His status for Week 3 remains uncertain.

Fantasy Impact: Likely is worth stashing on benches, given tight end Mark Andrews’ poor returns through two games. Andrews theoretical carries touchdown-driven ceiling after scoring 11 times in 2024, but the early returns have been less than stellar.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow reportedly suffered a Grade III turf toe injury in Week 1. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports surgery is required, which would keep the veteran quarterback out for 3-4 months.

Fantasy Impact: Burrow’s absence leaves the team in the hands of third-year quarterback Jake Browning, who started seven games for the Bengals in 2023. He threw for multiple touchdowns only three times and managed three scores just once in those seven starts, significantly denting the upside of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown. Chase falls to a low-end WR1, Higgins falls to a WR3, and Brown falls to a low-end RB1 for as long as Burrow remains sidelined.

◆ Cleveland Browns

The Browns avoided any major injuries in a Week 2 loss to the Ravens.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers did not suffer any significant injuries in their Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1 and will miss the first four weeks of the season, at minimum. He will reportedly be re-evaluated at that time.

Fantasy Impact: Nick Chubb turned back time in Week 2 while handling a growing share of the backfield opportunities with Dameon Pierce ruled a healthy inactive. Chubb finds himself as a volume-driven RB2 for as long as Mixon remains out.

Christian Kirk - WR (hamstring)

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said he expects to get Kirk back for Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: Kirk missed the first two games of the season while tending to a hamstring injury. His return could be a big boost to the offense after the team has had little production behind alpha wide receiver Nico Collins. It will be difficult to trust Kirk in fantasy circles in his first game of the season.

Cade Stover - TE (foot)

The Texans placed Stove on injured reserve before Week 2.

Fantasy Impact: Stover will miss at least four games. His absence should add one or two targets to tight end Dalton Schultz’s weekly workload. The uptick is not enough to make Schultz a reliable TE1.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

The Colts avoided any significant injuries in their Week 2 win over the Broncos.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. - WR (wrist)

Thomas was reportedly dealing with an unreported wrist injury ahead of the team’s Week 2 loss to the Bengals.

Fantasy Impact: Well, that would have been good to know before Week 2. This feels more like a cop out than something that is truly holding Thomas Jr back on the field. Thomas Jr has yet to demonstrate an on-the-field connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, keeping him in the WR2 range ahead of a Week 3 meeting with the Texans.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Tyjae Spears - RB (ankle)

Spears remains on injured reserve as he tends to an ankle injury suffered in the team’s first preseason game.

Fantasy Impact: Backfield mate Tony Pollard has seen 19 and 21 running back opportunities in the first two games of the season, keeping him in the back-end RB1 discussion due to heavy volume for as long as Spears remains sidelined.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

The Broncos did not sustain any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 2 loss to the Colts.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy - WR (shoulder)

Worthy missed the team’s Week 2 loss to the Eagles with a shoulder injury.

Fantasy Impact: The Chiefs are in desperate need of consistency through the air in the absence of Rashee Rice (suspension) and Worthy. Travis Kelce is the best bet for that to occur, but he has struggled to start the season. Kelce committed multiple drops in Week 2, one that resulted in an interception from the end zone. Treat Kelce as a mid-tier TE1 should Worthy miss any more time.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers - TE (knee)

Bowers suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 1 win over the Patriots. He was clearly slowed in their Week 2 loss to the Chargers.

Fantasy Impact: Bowers suited up but lacked his typical explosiveness against the Chargers. Treat Bowers as a low-end TE1 as he deals with the injury.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers avoided any meaningful fantasy injuries in their Week 2 win over the Raiders.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys emerged from their Week 2 win over the Giants without any fantasy relevant injuries.

◆ New York Giants

The Giants did not sustain any meaningful injuries in their Week 2 loss to the Cowboys.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

Will Shipley - RB (oblique)

Shipley’s Week 1 injury has turned into quite the saga. The Eagles acquired running back Tank Bigsby via trade on leading up to Week 2. Reports on Tuesday indicated that Shipley had fractured a rib. The team’s official injury report lists it as an oblique issue. He missed the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Chiefs.

Fantasy Impact: Both Bigsby and running back A.J. Dillon are candidates to replace him in the No. 2 role. Bigsby should be prioritized as a bench stash.

Dallas Goedert - TE (knee)

Goedert missed the team’s Week 2 win over the Chiefs with a knee injury.

Fantasy Impact: The knee sprain is not expected to be a long-term issue. Backup tight end Grant Calcaterra is the next player up. He can only be treated as a dart-throw TE2. Targets have been hard to come by early in the season for the Philadelphia offense.

◆ Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels - QB (knee)

Daniels suffered a knee sprain in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Packers. He has been labeled “truly day-to-day” by the team.

Fantasy Impact: The electric dual threat quarterback appears to be okay following a knee sprain in Week 2, but fantasy managers will want to monitor his status closely in the build up for a Week 3 matchup with the Raiders.

Austin Ekeler - RB (Achilles)

Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Packers. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: Ekeler’s absence opens the door for increased usage for rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, although the team is likely to continue with a split backfield moving forward. Consider the talented rookie the best bet to return RB2 numbers the rest of the way.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

The Bears did not experience any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 2 loss to the Lions.

◆ Detroit Lions

The Lions emerged from their Week 2 win over the Bears absent any major injuries.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone)

Reed suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 2 win over the Commanders. He will be sidelined 6-8 weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Reed’s absence opened up the middle of the field for tight end Tucker Kraft, who posted a robust 6-124-1 receiving line against the Commanders. Consider Kraft a locked-in TE1 for as long as Reed remains out.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy - QB (ankle)

McCarthy sustained a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Falcons. The team is preparing to be without the young signal caller for 2-4 weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Carson Wentz is expected to serve as the starting quarterback in McCarthy’s absence. Wentz’s presence could benefit Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Mason considering the struggles of the offense to start the season with McCarthy under center.

Aaron Jones - RB (hamstring)

Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that is likely to sideline him for the team’s Week 3 game against the Bengals.

Fantasy Impact: Jordan Mason should see the bulk of the opportunities out of the Minnesota backfield while Jones is sidelined, vaulting him into the RB1 discussion ahead of a matchup with the Bengals.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons did not experience any many injuries in their Week 2 win over the Vikings.

◆ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers avoided any major injuries in their Week 2 loss to the Cardinals.

◆ New Orleans Saints

The Saints did not experience any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 2 loss to the 49ers.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in preseason.

Fantasy Impact: McMillan’s absence paved the way for rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to see featured usage in the offense right out of the gate. The talented rookie remains in the weekly WR2 discussion after scoring three touchdowns in his first two professional games.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were not subject to any substantial injuries in their Week 2 win over the Panthers.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

The Rams emerged from their Week 2 win over the Titans absent any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle - TE (hamstring)

The 49ers placed Kittle on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Fantasy impact: The 49ers are dealing with multiple key injuries. It is difficult to make up for Kittle’s lost production with any remaining 49ers tight end, meaning fantasy managers will want to look elsewhere until Kittle returns. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Jauan Jennings stand to benefit in what has become a decimated skill position group.

Brock Purdy - QB (shoulder, toe)

Purdy was ruled out for Week 2 against the Saints.

Fantasy Impact: Backup quarterback Mac Jones is not a starter in 12-team leagues, but he is certainly worth adding in two-quarterback formats. Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings can continue to return elite production with Jones under center.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks avoided any major injuries in their Week 2 win over the Steelers.