DFS Dish: TOUR Championship

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season will come to an end this week in Atlanta.

It’s the TOUR Championship, the playoff finale, which features the final 30 golfers remaining in terms of FedExCup standings.

With a small field and staggered scoring, it makes you really think when setting your DFS rosters this week. Do you lean heavily on finish-position bonuses and target the top of the leaderboard, or look for value from the bottom of the board? I think the correct answer is somewhere in between. Starting strokes or not, course fit still plays a role so let’s see who shines on bermuda turf.

Bring it on, Bermuda

East Lake features bermudagrass rough and bermuda greens.

This combination is particularly lethal, putting an emphasis on good driving and smart approach play.

Regular experience on the grainy grass can often provide a bit of comfort and help shave a stroke or two over the course of four rounds.

There are 13 golfers in the field this week that improve over the baseline on bermuda, so here are the top 13 performers in adjusted strokes gained per round on courses with bermuda greens, over the last two years:

Rory Mcilroy

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

Tom Kim

Scottie Scheffler

Tyrrell Hatton

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Tony Finau

Max Homa

Sungjae Im

Matt Fitzpatrick

We can also look at performance versus baseline to see who shows the largest increase in performance compared to their typical scores:

Tom Kim

Taylor Moore

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim

Emiliano Grillo

Collin Morikawa

Lucas Glover

Russell Henley

Sepp Straka

Corey Conners

Rory Mcilroy

Jon Rahm

Overlap List: names that show up on both lists include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, and Collin Morikawa.

Hovland to stay hot in the ATL

When gamers dive into the grass splits, they often just look at putting performance. I think tee-to-green play can often tell a story, too. For Hovland, he’s gained 12.9 strokes on approach in 12 career rounds at East Lake. To me, that says the course suits his eye and he’s not intimidated by the tricky, bermuda rough. Hovland just had a career round on Sunday in Chicago and should be able to keep his foot on the gas this week on a course that suits him well.

Climb the board with Hatton

Hatton is one of just five golfers to get no help in terms of starting strokes this week. He will start at even par, as usual. His win equity is nearly non-existent as a result, but he’s priced accordingly on DraftKings. He had a rough ball-striking week in soft conditions at the BMW but should like the firmer test at East Lake. He gained 2.4 strokes putting in his only previous start here (2020) and if he plays to his baseline or better than he should easily be able to climb the board and exceed his salary this week at the playoff finale.