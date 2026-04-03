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Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón thinks his tight right hamstring is only a minor setback

  
Published April 3, 2026 02:08 PM

NEW YORK — Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón thinks his tight right hamstring is only a minor setback in his return from elbow surgery last October.

Rodón felt the tightness after throwing 50 pitches of batting practice Sunday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida. Rodón got hurt while running and New York called off a planned minor league injury rehabilitation outing at Double-A Somerset.

“Just a little bump in the road,” the 33-year-old left-hander said before the Yankees’ home opener against Miami on Friday.

Rodón hopes to throw about 50 pitches Saturday in a controlled environment, such as batting practice.

“It’s just a matter of when he can run and cover and field his position and things like that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So he’s able to keep his arm going through this. It’s minor enough that that’s the case.”

Rodón is recovering from surgery on Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur.

Boone said shortstop Anthony Volpe started taking at-bats off pitching and could start a rehab assignment in mid-April.

Volpe had arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 14 to repair the labrum in his left shoulder.