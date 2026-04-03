How to watch the 2026 SuperMotocross Round 12, St. Louis’ St. Jude race, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 12 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at The Dome at America’s Center, in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the most important races of the season, because the top dirt bike racers in the country are riding for a cause. This is the annual Love Moto, Stop Cancer Supercross Race and nearly every bike will carry special livery on Saturday night showcasing the charity.

A tight two-man battle for the championship was transformed into a three-rider battle last week after Hunter Lawrence crashed early in the event. Coupled with Kickstart Kenny Roczen’s second win of 2026, the margin between the current leader, Eli Tomac, and third-place Roczen is a slim 14 points. All three riders control their fate.

The 250 riders compete in the second East/West Showdown of 2026. Two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama, the East’s Cole Davies secured the victory after his West teammate, Haiden Deegan, was penalized one position for cutting the course. Deegan can clinch the title this week if he wins and Max Anstie finishes fifth or worse.

For those who live outside Missouri: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 12 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 12 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will begin live Saturday, April 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

ST. LOUIS ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

ST. LOUIS MAP

ST. LOUIS EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

1:04 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:12 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:14 p.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying 2

3:31 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying 2

3:48 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying 2

4:10 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:27 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:44 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:57 p.m.: 250 East West Showdown Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

