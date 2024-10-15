 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: ALCS-Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
Soto, Stanton homers back Rodón as Yankees take advantage of wild Guardians to win ALCS opener 5-2
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
WNBA: Finals-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
WNBA and players’ union closing in on opt-out date for current collective bargaining agreement

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderep91_241014.jpg
Recapping 77th annual Motocross of Nations
nbc_golf_standrewscollegiaterd1_241014.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_smith_241014.jpg
Analyzing Smith’s dominance for Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for sexual maltreatment

  
Published October 14, 2024 10:54 PM
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montreal

MONTREAL, CANADA - MARCH 23: Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen of Canada compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre on March 23, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen was suspended Wednesday for at least six years for sexual maltreatment, the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced.

The suspension was listed on the office’s abuse-free sport registry and is subject to challenge or appeal.

Skate Canada, the country’s governing body of figure skating, said in a statement it “has been made aware of the decision from Abuse-Free Sport in this matter and is taking the necessary action to comply with it.”

“The ban will be issued by Skate Canada,” the statement reads.

The ban is a result of an investigation into an allegation that Sorensen sexually assaulted an American figure skating coach and former skater in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2012.

Sorensen has denied the allegation, which has not been tested in court.

Sorensen and skating partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry were active last season despite the allegation and investigation.

In January, the pair withdrew from the Canadian figure skating championships in Calgary. But in March they competed at the world championships in their home base of Montreal.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner opened in June 2022 to handle complaints and investigations for national-level athletes in sporting organizations that sign on to the program. Former sports minister Pascale St-Onge established it to be an independent body for abuse complaints following Hockey Canada’s scandal that year.

Since August 2023, the office has announced eight suspensions, including Sorensen’s. The 35-year-old Sorensen is the sixth among those to include sexual maltreatment.

Tyler Myles is the only other from Skate Canada to have been suspended, with the coach currently ruled to have permanent ineligibility for “Boundary Transgressions, Interference with or Manipulation of Process, Physical Maltreatment, Sexual Maltreatment.”

However, the decision is “under challenge based on applicability of the UCCMS (Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport).”