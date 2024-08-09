2024 Olympic women’s golf Round 3 LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, news from Paris
Follow the final round of the women’s golf event in the Paris Olympics at Le Golf National.
The third round of the Olympic women’s golf competition is Friday at Le Golf National. Follow the action with our live blog.
From prime position at the first, Korda pulled her approach shot into the water left of the green. She hit a solid wedge from the drop zone, though, to a few feet and saved bogey. Korda dropped to 1 under, seven off the lead and four off third place.
The Olympic legend and the Swiss LPGA player both attended Stanford University. Ledecky was on site Friday at Le Golf National to watch her friend.
Katie Ledecky is excited to see some third-round Olympic women's golf in-person! 🇺🇸⛳️— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024
Korda is in the fairway at the first and the chase is underway. Coming off a quadruple bogey-bogey-birdie finish to the second round, Korda is six shots off the lead and three shots removed from third place.
1. Morgane Metraux (SUI): -8 (66)
2. Ruoning Yin (CHN): -7 (65)
3. Lydia Ko (NZL): -5 (67)
T4. Mariajo Uribe (COL): -4 (70)
T-4. Pia Babnik (SLO): -4 (66)
T-6. Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI): -3 (69)
T-6. Atthaya Thitikul (THA): -3 (69)
T-6. Celine Boutier (FRA): -3 (76)
T-6. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): -3 (70)
T-6. Ashleigh Buhai (RSA): -3 (73)
T-6. Xiyu Lin (CHN): -3 (70)
As for the weather, it will be cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 82 degrees and no more than a 5% chance of rain.
The wind, however, will be up, steadily blowing 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.