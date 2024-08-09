 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Olympic women’s golf Round 3 LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, news from Paris

Follow the final round of the women’s golf event in the Paris Olympics at Le Golf National.

Olympic women's golf unpredictable after 36 holes
August 8, 2024 02:41 PM
With two rounds left in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament, the storylines are rampant -- from Lydia Ko to Nelly Korda to Morgane Metraux to Mariajo Uribe -- and it's impossible to predict how they'll end.

The third round of the Olympic women’s golf competition is Friday at Le Golf National. Follow the action with our live blog.

FULL LEADERBOARD

Watch or stream live on the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps to view on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices. Check out the full golf schedule with TV listings on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

Updates
Water ball for Nelly Korda at No. 1

From prime position at the first, Korda pulled her approach shot into the water left of the green. She hit a solid wedge from the drop zone, though, to a few feet and saved bogey. Korda dropped to 1 under, seven off the lead and four off third place.
Katie Ledecky watching Albane Valenzuela

The Olympic legend and the Swiss LPGA player both attended Stanford University. Ledecky was on site Friday at Le Golf National to watch her friend.
Nelly Korda has teed off in Rd. 3
Korda is in the fairway at the first and the chase is underway. Coming off a quadruple bogey-bogey-birdie finish to the second round, Korda is six shots off the lead and three shots removed from third place.
Top 10 leaderboard entering Moving Day

1. Morgane Metraux (SUI): -8 (66)
2. Ruoning Yin (CHN): -7 (65)
3. Lydia Ko (NZL): -5 (67)
T4. Mariajo Uribe (COL): -4 (70)
T-4. Pia Babnik (SLO): -4 (66)
T-6. Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI): -3 (69)
T-6. Atthaya Thitikul (THA): -3 (69)
T-6. Celine Boutier (FRA): -3 (76)
T-6. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): -3 (70)
T-6. Ashleigh Buhai (RSA): -3 (73)
T-6. Xiyu Lin (CHN): -3 (70)
When do the leaders tee off in Round 3?
Here’s a look: Full tee times, groupings

As for the weather, it will be cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 82 degrees and no more than a 5% chance of rain.

The wind, however, will be up, steadily blowing 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.