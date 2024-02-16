Hole-by-hole: Tiger’s second round at the Genesis Invitational
Follow along with Tiger’s return to action on the PGA Tour at Riviera Country Club
Tiger Woods is making his first PGA Tour start since last year’s Masters Tournament, as he’s both player and host of The Genesis Invitational.
Follow along for updates during his opening round at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
... this time for par. Woods was pin high, but off the green, 16 feet away. His ball skirted past the right side and left him with another tester to finish off the par-4 second.
For the second straight day, Tiger birdied the par-5 first, but it came after missing a 20-footer for eagle.
Woods ran his first put 3 1/2 feet past the hole, something he did repeatedly on Thursday.
Tiger hugs the right side of the fairway off the tee at the par-5 first. He birdied this hole to start his opening round.
Woods begins Day 2 at 1 over par, 10 shots off the lead and T-56. The top 50 and ties, as well as those within 10 shots of the 36-hole lead will make the cut.
In his post-round interview with Kira K. Dixon, Woods said his back spasmed on his second shot at the 18th, leading to his shank.
Despite a tremendous recovery shot following his shank, Woods bogeyed the 18th for a 1-over 72.
For the day:
Birdies: 5
Bogeys: 6
Pars: 7
Fairways: 8/14
GIR: 10/18
Putts: 30
Scrambling: 2/8 (0/4 from bunkers)
Woods was T-56 when he signed his card, eight back of Patrick Cantlay’s lead.
Yep, it even happens to Tiger.
No one is immune to the dreaded shank.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024
Not even Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/6qJQY1W5yU
Woods parred the 16th and then hit the green in two at the par-5 17th. As he’s done for the better part of they day, Tiger ran his first putt past the hole — 6 1/2 feet this time. He made the comebacker to again reach even par. Woods has been between 1 under and 1 over — never lower, never higher — all round.
After a two-putt par at the par-3 14th, Woods dropped a shot at the par-4 15th, where he found himself in another greenside bunker. Woods was unable to get up and down from the sand (making him 0 for 4 on the day!) and dropped to 1 over for the tournament.
... with his up-and-down at the par-4 13th. After hooking his tee shot and leaving him longer into the hole than how far he hit his drive, Woods blasted out of the rough and long of the green. From 30 yards, he flopped to 4 feet and walked away with a ho-hum par (and a smile).
Flop sauce.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024
A @TigerWoods special. pic.twitter.com/cDxEkBjPsP
Woods made his fourth bogey of the day — all on par 4s — at the 12th: right rough, greenside bunker, 11 feet, two putts.
He’s back to even par for the tournament.
While Tiger is 1 under, playing competitor Justin Thomas is 3 over through 11 holes. Much is made about Tiger’s affinity for playing alongside his buddy, but does JT like it? He’s fared pretty well vs. Tiger in this event. This is the fifth time they’ve played the first two rounds together at Riviera. On the previous four occasions, Thomas has beat Woods, head to head, 7-1. JT’s scoring average during those eight rounds: 69.63. Tiger’s: 71.75.
Tiger made it 2-for-2 on the par 5s, draining a 15-footer from off the green at the 11th. For the third time on Thursday, he got into red figures in the tournament.
Pouring it in from off the green.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024
Bounce-back birdie for @TigerWoods 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ue3Ki619Tx
The 307-yard, par-4 10th was quite the adventure for Woods. His tee ball carried through the green into a bunker but finished in a spot in which Tiger had to play away from the flag. His bunker shot landed on the green but rolled off into a valley, from which he pitched to 8 feet. But, once again, he putted well past the hole, this time failing to save par.
Woods dropped to even for the tournament.
Woods closed his front nine with three consecutive pars, carding a 1-under 34. The stats:
Fairways: 5/7
Greens: 7/9
Putts: 15
Tiger through eight holes:
- Par 3s: 2 under
- Par 5s: 1 under
- Par 4s: 2 over
Note: There’s only one par 5 (No. 1) on the front and two on the back (Nos. 11 and 17).
After an indifferent iron shot left him 49 feet for birdie at the par-4 seventh, Woods raced his putt (as he’s done a few times today) 6 feet past. He saved par, however, to remain at 1 under.
Two par 3s, two birdies for Tiger on Thursday. Woods hit his tee shot on the 178-yard sixth to 14 feet and then rolled in the left-to-right curler. He moved back to 1 under for the round, three off the lead.
Tiger Woods has three birdies in six holes. Live blog: https://t.co/ON5ZgLK40Ipic.twitter.com/pZ3XSYLHxa— Golf Central (@GolfCentral) February 15, 2024
Tiger hadn’t updated his official PGA Tour headshot since 2019. But a new logo and a new look means a new headshot:
It was a routine par: fairway, green, two putts. But it should have been a birdie. Woods hit his approach shot to 8 feet only to race his putt 3 feet past. He remained at even par, four back of current leaders Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.
Tiger expertly played his tee shot on the 233-yard, par-3 fourth, landing his tee shot short of the green and having it bounce and roll to within 15 feet of the pin. Woods knocked in the putt to continue his roller-coaster round: birdie-bogey-bogey-birdie.
Right in the heart.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024
15-foot bounce-back birdie for @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/nFHIWPtw7g
After slicing his tee shot wide right, Woods hit his second into a greenside bunker. His blast was fine, leaving him 6 feet for par, but he couldn’t convert the save and dropped to 1 over. Meanwhile, playing competitor Gary Woodland, who received a sponsor invite from Woods, added his third-straight birdie to start the round, to reach 3 under.
After a perfect, 307-yard drive, Woods missed the green (again right) from 161. This time, however, his chip ran 15 feet past the flag and he missed the comebacker. The bogey dropped him back to even for the round, four back. The early leader? Charley Hoffman, who was denied a sponsor exemption into this event but played his way in via his playoff loss last week at TPC Scottsdale.
Tiger’s 2024 season is underway. He called Riviera a “fader’s delight” during his press conference on Wednesday and Thursday, he overcooked his fade a little and landed his opening tee shot in the right rough. His second shot also missed right but he left himself plenty of green to work with on the par-5 first. He chipped to 4 feet and made the putt.