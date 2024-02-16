 Skip navigation
Hole-by-hole: Tiger’s second round at the Genesis Invitational

Follow along with Tiger’s return to action on the PGA Tour at Riviera Country Club

Updated 
Tiger: Round 1 'good and a little bit indifferent'
February 15, 2024 05:45 PM
Tiger Woods says his opening round of The Genesis Invitational was "good and a little bit indifferent" before explaining what happened on his 18th-hole shank and playing with Gary Woodland.

Tiger Woods is making his first PGA Tour start since last year’s Masters Tournament, as he’s both player and host of The Genesis Invitational.

Follow along for updates during his opening round at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Updates
Another 3 1/2-footer for Tiger ...
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

... this time for par. Woods was pin high, but off the green, 16 feet away. His ball skirted past the right side and left him with another tester to finish off the par-4 second.
A birdie, but ...
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

For the second straight day, Tiger birdied the par-5 first, but it came after missing a 20-footer for eagle.

Woods ran his first put 3 1/2 feet past the hole, something he did repeatedly on Thursday.
And we’re off in Round 2
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Tiger hugs the right side of the fairway off the tee at the par-5 first. He birdied this hole to start his opening round.

Woods begins Day 2 at 1 over par, 10 shots off the lead and T-56. The top 50 and ties, as well as those within 10 shots of the 36-hole lead will make the cut.
Spasm caused shank
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

In his post-round interview with Kira K. Dixon, Woods said his back spasmed on his second shot at the 18th, leading to his shank.
Taking the over
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Despite a tremendous recovery shot following his shank, Woods bogeyed the 18th for a 1-over 72.

For the day:
Birdies: 5
Bogeys: 6
Pars: 7
Fairways: 8/14
GIR: 10/18
Putts: 30
Scrambling: 2/8 (0/4 from bunkers)

Woods was T-56 when he signed his card, eight back of Patrick Cantlay’s lead.
SHANK!
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Yep, it even happens to Tiger.
All even with one to go
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Woods parred the 16th and then hit the green in two at the par-5 17th. As he’s done for the better part of they day, Tiger ran his first putt past the hole — 6 1/2 feet this time. He made the comebacker to again reach even par. Woods has been between 1 under and 1 over — never lower, never higher — all round.
Sand, man
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

After a two-putt par at the par-3 14th, Woods dropped a shot at the par-4 15th, where he found himself in another greenside bunker. Woods was unable to get up and down from the sand (making him 0 for 4 on the day!) and dropped to 1 over for the tournament.
Even Tiger was impressed ...
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

... with his up-and-down at the par-4 13th. After hooking his tee shot and leaving him longer into the hole than how far he hit his drive, Woods blasted out of the rough and long of the green. From 30 yards, he flopped to 4 feet and walked away with a ho-hum par (and a smile).
Those darn par 4s
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Woods made his fourth bogey of the day — all on par 4s — at the 12th: right rough, greenside bunker, 11 feet, two putts.

He’s back to even par for the tournament.
JT struggling alongside Tiger
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

While Tiger is 1 under, playing competitor Justin Thomas is 3 over through 11 holes. Much is made about Tiger’s affinity for playing alongside his buddy, but does JT like it? He’s fared pretty well vs. Tiger in this event. This is the fifth time they’ve played the first two rounds together at Riviera. On the previous four occasions, Thomas has beat Woods, head to head, 7-1. JT’s scoring average during those eight rounds: 69.63. Tiger’s: 71.75.

The Genesis Invitational - Round One

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images
Immediate bounce back from Woods
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Tiger made it 2-for-2 on the par 5s, draining a 15-footer from off the green at the 11th. For the third time on Thursday, he got into red figures in the tournament.
Victim of the 10th
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

The 307-yard, par-4 10th was quite the adventure for Woods. His tee ball carried through the green into a bunker but finished in a spot in which Tiger had to play away from the flag. His bunker shot landed on the green but rolled off into a valley, from which he pitched to 8 feet. But, once again, he putted well past the hole, this time failing to save par.

Woods dropped to even for the tournament.

tiger10th_v2.jpg

PGA Tour
Tiger turns in 1 under
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Woods closed his front nine with three consecutive pars, carding a 1-under 34. The stats:

Fairways: 5/7
Greens: 7/9
Putts: 15

The Genesis Invitational - Round One

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the second green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Getty Images
Par at the eighth
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Tiger through eight holes:

  • Par 3s: 2 under
  • Par 5s: 1 under
  • Par 4s: 2 over

Note: There’s only one par 5 (No. 1) on the front and two on the back (Nos. 11 and 17).
Par keeps Woods in the red
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

After an indifferent iron shot left him 49 feet for birdie at the par-4 seventh, Woods raced his putt (as he’s done a few times today) 6 feet past. He saved par, however, to remain at 1 under.
When 3 equals 2
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Two par 3s, two birdies for Tiger on Thursday. Woods hit his tee shot on the 178-yard sixth to 14 feet and then rolled in the left-to-right curler. He moved back to 1 under for the round, three off the lead.
New headshot!
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Tiger hadn’t updated his official PGA Tour headshot since 2019. But a new logo and a new look means a new headshot:

Official PGA TOUR Headshots

Tiger Woods current official PGA TOUR headshot. (Photo by Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA TOUR
Woods makes first par of the round
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

It was a routine par: fairway, green, two putts. But it should have been a birdie. Woods hit his approach shot to 8 feet only to race his putt 3 feet past. He remained at even par, four back of current leaders Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.
Who needs pars?
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Tiger expertly played his tee shot on the 233-yard, par-3 fourth, landing his tee shot short of the green and having it bounce and roll to within 15 feet of the pin. Woods knocked in the putt to continue his roller-coaster round: birdie-bogey-bogey-birdie.
Back-to-back bogeys
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

After slicing his tee shot wide right, Woods hit his second into a greenside bunker. His blast was fine, leaving him 6 feet for par, but he couldn’t convert the save and dropped to 1 over. Meanwhile, playing competitor Gary Woodland, who received a sponsor invite from Woods, added his third-straight birdie to start the round, to reach 3 under.
And ... even through 2
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

After a perfect, 307-yard drive, Woods missed the green (again right) from 161. This time, however, his chip ran 15 feet past the flag and he missed the comebacker. The bogey dropped him back to even for the round, four back. The early leader? Charley Hoffman, who was denied a sponsor exemption into this event but played his way in via his playoff loss last week at TPC Scottsdale.
1 under through 1
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Tiger’s 2024 season is underway. He called Riviera a “fader’s delight” during his press conference on Wednesday and Thursday, he overcooked his fade a little and landed his opening tee shot in the right rough. His second shot also missed right but he left himself plenty of green to work with on the par-5 first. He chipped to 4 feet and made the putt.