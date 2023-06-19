 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy on upcoming meetings with Saudi PIF: 'This is big-boy stuff'
Saturday's Motocross 2024 Round 3 in Thunder Valley: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Player Props: Tatum and Porzingis in Mavericks vs Celtics

Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 3 in Thunder Valley: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
U.S. Open payout: What Wyndham Clark and Co. made at LACC

  
Published June 19, 2023 02:35 AM
Clark_1920_USO23_D4_Win.jpg

For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark prevailed at a tournament with a $20 million purse.

After claiming his first PGA Tour title in May at the designated-event Wells Fargo Championship, Clark won the U.S. Open on Sunday. In the process, he collected another $3.6 million check, pushing his season total to over $10 million.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Los Angeles Country Club (all professionals who missed the cut earned $10,000).

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Wyndham Clark

600.00

3,600,000.00

2

Rory McIlroy

330.00

2,160,000.00

3

Scottie Scheffler

210.00

1,413,430.00

4

Cameron Smith

-

990,867.00

T5

Tommy Fleetwood

110.00

738,934.00

T5

Rickie Fowler

110.00

738,934.00

T5

Min Woo Lee

-

738,934.00

T8

Harris English

91.00

562,809.00

T8

Tom Kim

91.00

562,809.00

T10

Austin Eckroat

74.75

435,018.00

T10

Dustin Johnson

-

435,018.00

T10

Jon Rahm

74.75

435,018.00

T10

Xander Schauffele

74.75

435,018.00

T14

Patrick Cantlay

61.33

332,343.00

T14

Russell Henley

61.33

332,343.00

T14

Collin Morikawa

61.33

332,343.00

T17

Matt Fitzpatrick

56.00

284,167.00

T17

Brooks Koepka

-

284,167.00

19

Viktor Hovland

53.00

258,662.00

T20

Bryson DeChambeau

-

200,152.00

T20

Nick Hardy

44.44

200,152.00

T20

Shane Lowry

44.44

200,152.00

T20

Denny McCarthy

44.44

200,152.00

T20

Keith Mitchell

44.44

200,152.00

T20

Ryutaro Nagano

-

200,152.00

T20

Jordan Smith

-

200,152.00

T27

Sergio Garcia

-

143,295.00

T27

Padraig Harrington

33.43

143,295.00

T27

Tyrrell Hatton

33.43

143,295.00

T27

Justin Suh

33.43

143,295.00

T27

Sahith Theegala

33.43

143,295.00

T32

Sam Burns

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Tony Finau

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Hideki Matsuyama

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Joaquin Niemann

-

108,001.00

T32

Patrick Rodgers

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Dylan Wu

24.04

108,001.00

T32

Cameron Young

24.04

108,001.00

T39

Eric Cole

17.56

85,441.00

T39

Si Woo Kim

17.56

85,441.00

T39

David Puig

-

85,441.00

T39

Gordon Sargent - a

-

T43

Sam Bennett

-

66,525.00

T43

Ryan Fox

-

66,525.00

T43

Brian Harman

12.46

66,525.00

T43

Billy Horschel

12.46

66,525.00

T43

Andrew Putnam

12.46

66,525.00

T43

Sam Stevens

12.46

66,525.00

T49

Charley Hoffman

9.06

49,224.00

T49

Mackenzie Hughes

9.06

49,224.00

T49

Sebastián Muñoz

9.06

49,224.00

T49

Kevin Streelman

9.06

49,224.00

T49

Gary Woodland

9.06

49,224.00

T54

Abraham Ancer

-

45,271.00

T54

Romain Langasque

-

45,271.00

T56

Ryan Gerard

-

44,421.00

T56

Patrick Reed

-

44,421.00

58

Yuto Katsuragawa

-

43,783.00

59

Adam Hadwin

5.89

43,358.00

T60

Jacob Solomon

-

42,721.00

T60

Adam Svensson

5.55

42,721.00

62

Ben Carr - a

-

63

Ryo Ishikawa

-

42,080.00

64

Aldrich Potgieter - a

-

65

Maxwell Moldovan - a

-