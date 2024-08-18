 Skip navigation
FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money: Full purse payout in Memphis

  
Published August 18, 2024 07:05 PM
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
August 18, 2024 06:21 PM
Hideki Matsuyama discusses his performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he was able to hang on to a lead heading into the final round and earn a gritty victory at TPC Southwind.

Hideki Matsuyama won the PGA Tour’s first playoff event of the season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in dramatic fashion.

With it, Matsuyama collected $3.6 million of the $20 million purse. Here’s what the field earned in the no-cut event at TPC Southwind, where FedExCup points were also quadrupled.

FINISHPLAYERFEC POINTSEARNINGS ($)
1Hideki Matsuyama2,000.003,600,000.00
T2Viktor Hovland9801,760,000.00
T2Xander Schauffele9801,760,000.00
4Scottie Scheffler540960,000.00
T5Sam Burns420760,000.00
T5Nick Dunlap420760,000.00
T7Wyndham Clark350645,000.00
T7Robert MacIntyre350645,000.00
9Denny McCarthy320580,000.00
T10Billy Horschel290520,000.00
T10Seamus Power290520,000.00
T12Akshay Bhatia237405,000.00
T12Patrick Cantlay237405,000.00
T12Maverick McNealy237405,000.00
T12Will Zalatoris237405,000.00
T16Tony Finau208330,000.00
T16Aaron Rai208330,000.00
T18Eric Cole184270,000.00
T18Austin Eckroat184270,000.00
T18Matt Fitzpatrick184270,000.00
T18Adam Scott184270,000.00
T22Christiaan Bezuidenhout139.75175,500.00
T22Jason Day139.75175,500.00
T22Tommy Fleetwood139.75175,500.00
T22Min Woo Lee139.75175,500.00
T22Collin Morikawa139.75175,500.00
T22Taylor Pendrith139.75175,500.00
T22Justin Rose139.75175,500.00
T22Brendon Todd139.75175,500.00
T30Russell Henley106130,000.00
T30Alex Noren106130,000.00
T30Justin Thomas106130,000.00
T33Byeong Hun An80.28103,428.57
T33Max Greyserman80.28103,428.57
T33Emiliano Grillo80.28103,428.57
T33J.T. Poston80.28103,428.57
T33Patrick Rodgers80.28103,428.57
T33Davis Thompson80.28103,428.57
T33Erik van Rooyen80.28103,428.57
T40Ludvig Åberg5476,000.00
T40Cam Davis5476,000.00
T40Sungjae Im5476,000.00
T40Stephan Jaeger5476,000.00
T40Victor Perez5476,000.00
T40Jhonattan Vegas5476,000.00
T46Thomas Detry3956,700.00
T46Tom Hoge3956,700.00
T46Matthieu Pavon3956,700.00
T46Sahith Theegala3956,700.00
T50Corey Conners27.4547,250.00
T50Ben Griffin27.4547,250.00
T50Adam Hadwin27.4547,250.00
T50Brian Harman27.4547,250.00
T50Si Woo Kim27.4547,250.00
T50Tom Kim27.4547,250.00
T50Chris Kirk27.4547,250.00
T50Shane Lowry27.4547,250.00
58Mackenzie Hughes21.644,800.00
T59Keegan Bradley20.444,200.00
T59Peter Malnati20.444,200.00
T61Harris English1843,000.00
T61Mark Hubbard1843,000.00
T61Sepp Straka1843,000.00
T61Cameron Young1843,000.00
65Nick Taylor1642,000.00
66Taylor Moore15.241,600.00
67Jake Knapp14.441,200.00
T68Rory McIlroy13.240,600.00
T68Jordan Spieth13.240,600.00
70Max Homa1240,000.00