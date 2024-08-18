FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money: Full purse payout in Memphis
Published August 18, 2024 07:05 PM
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
Hideki Matsuyama discusses his performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he was able to hang on to a lead heading into the final round and earn a gritty victory at TPC Southwind.
Hideki Matsuyama won the PGA Tour’s first playoff event of the season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in dramatic fashion.
With it, Matsuyama collected $3.6 million of the $20 million purse. Here’s what the field earned in the no-cut event at TPC Southwind, where FedExCup points were also quadrupled.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|FEC POINTS
|EARNINGS ($)
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2,000.00
|3,600,000.00
|T2
|Viktor Hovland
|980
|1,760,000.00
|T2
|Xander Schauffele
|980
|1,760,000.00
|4
|Scottie Scheffler
|540
|960,000.00
|T5
|Sam Burns
|420
|760,000.00
|T5
|Nick Dunlap
|420
|760,000.00
|T7
|Wyndham Clark
|350
|645,000.00
|T7
|Robert MacIntyre
|350
|645,000.00
|9
|Denny McCarthy
|320
|580,000.00
|T10
|Billy Horschel
|290
|520,000.00
|T10
|Seamus Power
|290
|520,000.00
|T12
|Akshay Bhatia
|237
|405,000.00
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay
|237
|405,000.00
|T12
|Maverick McNealy
|237
|405,000.00
|T12
|Will Zalatoris
|237
|405,000.00
|T16
|Tony Finau
|208
|330,000.00
|T16
|Aaron Rai
|208
|330,000.00
|T18
|Eric Cole
|184
|270,000.00
|T18
|Austin Eckroat
|184
|270,000.00
|T18
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|184
|270,000.00
|T18
|Adam Scott
|184
|270,000.00
|T22
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|139.75
|175,500.00
|T22
|Jason Day
|139.75
|175,500.00
|T22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|139.75
|175,500.00
|T22
|Min Woo Lee
|139.75
|175,500.00
|T22
|Collin Morikawa
|139.75
|175,500.00
|T22
|Taylor Pendrith
|139.75
|175,500.00
|T22
|Justin Rose
|139.75
|175,500.00
|T22
|Brendon Todd
|139.75
|175,500.00
|T30
|Russell Henley
|106
|130,000.00
|T30
|Alex Noren
|106
|130,000.00
|T30
|Justin Thomas
|106
|130,000.00
|T33
|Byeong Hun An
|80.28
|103,428.57
|T33
|Max Greyserman
|80.28
|103,428.57
|T33
|Emiliano Grillo
|80.28
|103,428.57
|T33
|J.T. Poston
|80.28
|103,428.57
|T33
|Patrick Rodgers
|80.28
|103,428.57
|T33
|Davis Thompson
|80.28
|103,428.57
|T33
|Erik van Rooyen
|80.28
|103,428.57
|T40
|Ludvig Åberg
|54
|76,000.00
|T40
|Cam Davis
|54
|76,000.00
|T40
|Sungjae Im
|54
|76,000.00
|T40
|Stephan Jaeger
|54
|76,000.00
|T40
|Victor Perez
|54
|76,000.00
|T40
|Jhonattan Vegas
|54
|76,000.00
|T46
|Thomas Detry
|39
|56,700.00
|T46
|Tom Hoge
|39
|56,700.00
|T46
|Matthieu Pavon
|39
|56,700.00
|T46
|Sahith Theegala
|39
|56,700.00
|T50
|Corey Conners
|27.45
|47,250.00
|T50
|Ben Griffin
|27.45
|47,250.00
|T50
|Adam Hadwin
|27.45
|47,250.00
|T50
|Brian Harman
|27.45
|47,250.00
|T50
|Si Woo Kim
|27.45
|47,250.00
|T50
|Tom Kim
|27.45
|47,250.00
|T50
|Chris Kirk
|27.45
|47,250.00
|T50
|Shane Lowry
|27.45
|47,250.00
|58
|Mackenzie Hughes
|21.6
|44,800.00
|T59
|Keegan Bradley
|20.4
|44,200.00
|T59
|Peter Malnati
|20.4
|44,200.00
|T61
|Harris English
|18
|43,000.00
|T61
|Mark Hubbard
|18
|43,000.00
|T61
|Sepp Straka
|18
|43,000.00
|T61
|Cameron Young
|18
|43,000.00
|65
|Nick Taylor
|16
|42,000.00
|66
|Taylor Moore
|15.2
|41,600.00
|67
|Jake Knapp
|14.4
|41,200.00
|T68
|Rory McIlroy
|13.2
|40,600.00
|T68
|Jordan Spieth
|13.2
|40,600.00
|70
|Max Homa
|12
|40,000.00